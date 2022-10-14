Cribbage Scores Oct 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YMCA Friday, Sept. 301st. Dave Leppanen & Mary LaHood142nd. Doug Leppanen & Marie Janecek183rd. Mark Balling & Gloria Snyder314th. Lenny Brown & Victor Bush325th. Don Watson & Pete Nelson366th. Verl McCarty & Ginny Foix396th. Brian Dionisopoulos & Mary Farnsworth 39Worst score Janice Sievert & Ralph Lorenz 120 YMCA Monday, Oct.31st. Jack Laudenbach & Dale Walls02nd. Trudi Schaefer & Jerry Harling143rd. Blaine Erickson & Jackie Vance164th. Tim Panchyshyn & Ron Foix215th. John Anderson & Dale Walls266th. Mark Balling & Bernie Winger43Worst score George Villebro & Dave Leppanen127 Wabana Town Hall Tuesday, Oct. 41st. Wayne Johnson & Gary Burkholder02nd. Mary Ziegler & Ted Jarvis343rd. Dave Leppanen & Tim Panchyshyn354th. Jack Laudenbach & Tom Best54Worst score Dolly Marano & Bill Burk 117 Pengilly Center Wednesday, Oct. 51st. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola212nd.Joan Oja & Pierre Daoust273rd. Ralph Lorenz & Doug Savage394th. Dave Leppanen & Doug Leppanen45Worst score Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson 116 Grand Rapids Moose Wednesday, Oct. 51st. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach12nd. Jeff LeSarge & Doug Leppanen163rd. George Villebro & Pete Nelson174th. Esther & Doug Savage30Worst score Ron & Ginny 132 YMCA Friday, Oct. 71st. Dave Leppanen & Ted Jarvis112nd. Mark Balling & Janet Dahline223rd. Verl McCarty & Doug Savage304th. Bob & Jackie Vance355th. Doug Leppanen & Brian Dionisopoulos406th. Jerry Harling & Blaine Erickson48Worst score Larry Walstad & Ron Schaefer 124 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Doug Leppanen Dave Leppanen Mark Balling Jack Laudenbach Ymca Mary Farnsworth Ted Jarvis Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alexis Marie Booth 2007-2022 Gerald “Gerry” C. Eisele Patricia “Patty” Lynn Johnson 1956 - 2022 Ruth Anna (Monson) Stejskal 1927-2022 Daryl Dean Olson 1949-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
