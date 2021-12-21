YMCA- Mon. Dec. 13
1st. Pete Nelson- 3
2nd. Cookie Burlingame & Don Watson- 15
3rd. Doug Savage & Trudi Schaefer- 28
4th. Jack Laudenbach & JoAnn Watson- 33
5th. Ron Foix & Ralph Lorenz- 35
6th. Lana & Mark Balling- 37
Worse Score Brenda Baker & John Michel- 109
Wabana Town Hall- Tues. Dec. 8
1st. Victor Bush & Pearl Muskar- 8
2nd. Mark Johnson & Al Schultz- 11
3rd. Tom Best & Wayne Johnson- 36
4th. Esther Savage & Jeanine Puls- 38
5th. Gary Burkholder & Mike Marshall- 48
Worse Score Mary Ziegler & John Anderson- 115
Pengilly Center- Wed. Dec. 15
1st. Gary Burkholder & Pierre Daoust- 3
2nd. Esther Savage & Doug Savage- 10
3rd. Mark & Lana Balling- 26
4th. Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson- 47
Worse Score Arlene & Ted Jarvis- 169
Grand Rapids Moose- Wed. Dec. 15
1st. Bob & Jackie Vance- 25
1st. Ron & Ginny Foix- 25
2nd. Don Fisher & Ray Nelson- 32
3rd. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 33
4th. Harry Griffith & Darren Erven- 35
Worse Score Linda Griffith & Brandy Erven- 146
YMCA- Fri. Dec. 17
1st. JoAnn Watson & Pete Nelson- 11
2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Mark Balling-15
3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Tom Best- 17
4th. Doug Savage & Bill Gothard- 23
5th. George Villebro & Ralph Lorenz- 31
6th. Samantha Hayes & Mike Marshall- 38
7th. John Anderson & Brenda Baker- 40
Worse Score George Skelly & Janet Dahline- 143
