YMCA- Mon. Dec. 13

1st. Pete Nelson- 3

2nd. Cookie Burlingame & Don Watson- 15

3rd. Doug Savage & Trudi Schaefer- 28

4th. Jack Laudenbach & JoAnn Watson- 33

5th. Ron Foix & Ralph Lorenz- 35

6th. Lana & Mark Balling- 37

Worse Score  Brenda Baker & John Michel- 109

Wabana Town Hall- Tues. Dec. 8

1st. Victor Bush & Pearl Muskar- 8

2nd. Mark Johnson & Al Schultz- 11

3rd. Tom Best & Wayne Johnson- 36

4th. Esther Savage & Jeanine Puls- 38

5th. Gary Burkholder & Mike Marshall- 48

Worse Score  Mary Ziegler  & John Anderson- 115

Pengilly Center- Wed. Dec. 15

1st. Gary Burkholder & Pierre Daoust- 3

2nd. Esther Savage & Doug Savage- 10

3rd. Mark & Lana Balling- 26

4th. Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson- 47

Worse Score  Arlene & Ted Jarvis- 169

Grand Rapids Moose- Wed. Dec. 15

1st. Bob & Jackie Vance- 25

1st. Ron & Ginny Foix- 25

2nd. Don Fisher & Ray Nelson- 32

3rd. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 33

4th. Harry Griffith & Darren Erven- 35

Worse Score Linda Griffith & Brandy Erven- 146

YMCA- Fri. Dec. 17

1st. JoAnn Watson & Pete Nelson- 11

2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Mark Balling-15

3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Tom Best- 17

4th. Doug Savage & Bill Gothard- 23

5th. George Villebro & Ralph Lorenz- 31

6th. Samantha Hayes & Mike Marshall- 38

7th. John Anderson & Brenda Baker- 40

Worse Score George Skelly & Janet Dahline- 143

