YMCA Mon. Oct. 17
1st. Verl McCarty & Cookie Burlingame 26
2nd. Gary Burkholder & Jim Hanttula 29
2nd. Ron Schaefer & Ted Jarvis 29
3rd. Pete Nelson & George Villebro 31
4th. Jerry Harling & Ron Foix 33
5th. Jim Sommers & George Skelly 39
Worst score Ralph Lorenz & Ginny Foix 97
Wabana Hall Tues. Oct. 18
1st. Gloria Snyder & Dolly Marano 18
2nd. Tom Best & Doug Leppanen 27
3rd. Harold Snyder & Jeff LeSarge 36
4th. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach 41
5th. Doug Savage 44
Worst score Ron Foix & John Anderson 122
Pengilly Center Weds. Oct 19
1st. Doug Leppanen & Doug Leppanen 29
2nd. Alice & John Anderson 35
3rd. Doug & Esther Savage 38
Worst score Harold & Gloria Snyder 104
Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Oct 19
1st. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 32
2nd. Esther & Doug Savage 34
3rd. Doug Leppanen & Dave Leppanen 41
4th. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 58
Worst score Mark & Lana Balling 112
YMCA Fri. Oct. 21
1st. JoAnn Watson & Jim Sommers 0
2nd. Gary Burkholder & Lana Balling 20
3rd. Jack Laudenbach & George Villebro 23
4th. Pete Nelson & Mary Farnsworth 25
5th. Larry Walstad & Brian Dionisopoulos 31
6th. Dave Leppanen & Bernie Winger 50
7th. Doug Leppanen & Doug Savage 51
Worse score Don Watson & Jerry Harling 144
YMCA Sunday Oct. 23
1st. Gary Burkholder & Tom Best 6
2nd. Chad Leppanen & Dave Leppanen 20
3rd. Roger Gottschalk & Red Gottschalk 24
4th. Brian Dionisopoulos & Bernie Winger 25
5th. Alice Anderson & Ginny Foix 26
6th. Ron & Trudi Schaefer 29
7th. Darlene Dahline & Janet Dahline 32
YMCA Mon. Oct. 24
1st. George Villebro & Ralph Lorenz 3
2nd. Lloyd Westermann & Ted Jarvis 14
3rd. Dave Leppanen 18
4th. Larry Walstad & Mary LaHood 27
5th. Jim Hanttula & George Skelly 31
6th. Ginny Foix & Bernie Winger 32
Worst score Alice Anderson & Gloria Snyder 138
Wabana Hall Tues. Oct. 25
1st. Red Gottschalk & Ted Jarvis 9
2nd. Doug Savage & Tim Panchyshyn 27
3rd. Wayne Johnson & Dave Leppanen 40
4th. Harold & Gloria Snyder 49
5th. Victor Bush & Ralph Lorenz 66
5th. Ginny Foix & Jack Laudenbach 66
Worst score Gary Burkholder & Esther Savage
Jeff LeSarge & Tom Best 102
Pengilly Center Weds. Oct. 26
1st. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth 17
2nd. Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis 19
3rd. Doug & Esther Savage 45
Worst score Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust 89
Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Oct. 26
1st. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 21
2nd. Don Fisher & Ray Nelson 27
3rd. Roger Vance & Bob Vance 47
4th. Ron & Ginny Foix 48
Worst score Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach 133
YMCA Fri. Oct. 28
1st. Bill Gothard & Victor Bush 39
2nd. Trudi Schaefer & Ted Jarvis 43
3rd. Larry Walstad & Jack Laudenbach 48
4th. Mary Farnsworth & Lenny Brown 49
4th. Brian Dionisopouls & George Villebro 49
5th. Ginny Foix & Blaine Erickson 52
6th. Tom Best & Don Watson 56
6th. Lorraine Penning & Mary LaHood 56
Worst score Lloyd Westermann & Janet Dahline 136
