YMCA - Monday, July 5
First: Bob Vance & Cookie Burlingame 11
Second: Darlene Dahline & Brenda Baker 13
Third: Mary LaHood & John Anderson 20
Fourt: Janet Dahline & Alice Anderson 33
Fifth: Ginny Foix & Joyce Johnson 33
Sixth: Jack Laudenbach & Don Hare 40
Last: Erinar F. & Jim Sommers 99
Pengilly Center - Wednesday, July 7
First: Pat Hanson & Doug Savage 0
Second: Dolly Marona & Ed Arola 16
Third: Carlene Bell & Ginny Foix 31
Last: Pierre Daoust 127
Grand Rapids Moose -
Wednesday, July 7
First: Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 13
Second: Ron Foix & Ginny Foix 40
Third: Frank Herendeen & Elaine Erikson 43
Fourth: John Anderson & Alice Anderson 45
Fifth: Charlie Peck & Blain Erickson 47
Sixth: Bob Hafar & Samantha Hayes 59
Last: Jim Guith & Lorrie Johnson 120
YMCA - Friday, July 9
First: Bob Vance & George Villebro 19
Second: Ted Jarvis & Janet Dahline 21
Third: Mary LaHood & Dave Leppanen 23
Fourth: Jackie Vance & Samantha Hayes 25
Fifth: Jack Laudenbach & Jim Sommers 29
Sixth: Harold Snyder & Bernie Winger 33
Last: Mark Balling & Cookie Burlingame 138
