YMCA - Monday, July 5

First: Bob Vance & Cookie Burlingame 11

Second: Darlene Dahline & Brenda Baker 13

Third: Mary LaHood & John Anderson 20

Fourt: Janet Dahline & Alice Anderson 33

Fifth: Ginny Foix & Joyce Johnson 33

Sixth: Jack Laudenbach & Don Hare 40

Last:  Erinar F. & Jim Sommers 99

Pengilly Center -  Wednesday, July 7

First: Pat Hanson & Doug Savage 0

Second: Dolly Marona & Ed Arola 16

Third: Carlene Bell & Ginny Foix 31

Last:  Pierre Daoust 127

Grand Rapids Moose - 

Wednesday, July 7

First: Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 13

Second: Ron Foix & Ginny Foix 40

Third: Frank Herendeen & Elaine Erikson 43

Fourth: John Anderson & Alice Anderson 45

Fifth: Charlie Peck & Blain Erickson 47

Sixth: Bob Hafar & Samantha Hayes 59

Last: Jim Guith & Lorrie Johnson 120

YMCA - Friday, July 9

First: Bob Vance & George Villebro 19

Second: Ted Jarvis & Janet Dahline 21

Third: Mary LaHood & Dave Leppanen 23

Fourth: Jackie Vance & Samantha Hayes 25

Fifth: Jack Laudenbach & Jim Sommers 29

Sixth: Harold Snyder & Bernie Winger 33

Last: Mark Balling & Cookie Burlingame 138

