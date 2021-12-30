YMCA   Mon. Dec. 20

1st. Ron Foix & Bernie Winger- 16

2nd.Mark Balling & Janet Dahline- 17

3rd. Mary Farnsworth & George Skelly- 19

3rd. Brian Dionisopoulas & Jack Laudenbach- 19

4th. Ted Jarvis & Lana Balling- 23

5th. Pete Nelson & Bob Hafar- 26

Worse score Ron Schaefer & JoAnn Watson- 128

Wabana Hall Tues. Dec. 21

1st. Wayne Johnson & Pearl Muskar- 19

2nd. Mike Marshall & Ted Jarvis- 45

3rd. Gary Burkholder & Doug Leppanen- 48

4th. Tim Panchyshyn & Dolly Marano- 50

5th. Esther Savage & Ron Schaefer- 53

6th. Ed Arola & Harold Snyder- 57

Worse score Mark Johnson & Trudi Schaefer- 132

Grand Rapids Moose Wed. Dec.22

1st. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 8

2nd. Harold & Gloria Snyder- 11

3rd. Bob & Jackie Vance- 22

4th. Doug Savage & Ralph Lorenz- 35

5th. Harry & Linda Griffith- 37

Worse Score Ron & Ginny Foix- 105

Wabana Hall Tues. Dec. 28

1st. Gary Burkholder- 19

2nd. Tim Panchyshyn- 23

3rd. Jean Panchyshyn- 42

Worse score Tom Bes- 164

Grand Rapids Moose Wed. Dec.29

1st. Esther & Doug Savage- 17

2nd. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 28 

3rd. Frank & Dianne Herendeen- 35

4th. Lorrie Johnson & Jim Guith- 53

5. Pete Nelson & George Villebro- 60

Worse score Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen- 122

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments