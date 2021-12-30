YMCA Mon. Dec. 20
1st. Ron Foix & Bernie Winger- 16
2nd.Mark Balling & Janet Dahline- 17
3rd. Mary Farnsworth & George Skelly- 19
3rd. Brian Dionisopoulas & Jack Laudenbach- 19
4th. Ted Jarvis & Lana Balling- 23
5th. Pete Nelson & Bob Hafar- 26
Worse score Ron Schaefer & JoAnn Watson- 128
Wabana Hall Tues. Dec. 21
1st. Wayne Johnson & Pearl Muskar- 19
2nd. Mike Marshall & Ted Jarvis- 45
3rd. Gary Burkholder & Doug Leppanen- 48
4th. Tim Panchyshyn & Dolly Marano- 50
5th. Esther Savage & Ron Schaefer- 53
6th. Ed Arola & Harold Snyder- 57
Worse score Mark Johnson & Trudi Schaefer- 132
Grand Rapids Moose Wed. Dec.22
1st. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 8
2nd. Harold & Gloria Snyder- 11
3rd. Bob & Jackie Vance- 22
4th. Doug Savage & Ralph Lorenz- 35
5th. Harry & Linda Griffith- 37
Worse Score Ron & Ginny Foix- 105
Wabana Hall Tues. Dec. 28
1st. Gary Burkholder- 19
2nd. Tim Panchyshyn- 23
3rd. Jean Panchyshyn- 42
Worse score Tom Bes- 164
Grand Rapids Moose Wed. Dec.29
1st. Esther & Doug Savage- 17
2nd. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 28
3rd. Frank & Dianne Herendeen- 35
4th. Lorrie Johnson & Jim Guith- 53
5. Pete Nelson & George Villebro- 60
Worse score Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen- 122
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.