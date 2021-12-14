YMCA - Dec. 6

1st. Ted Jarvis & George Skelly                  8

2nd. Bob Hafar & Lynn Skelly                     16

3rd. JoAnn Watson & John Anderson          34

4th. Brian Dionisopoulos & Don Watson     37

5th. Brenda Baker & Ralph Lorenz             46

Worst score Bill Gothard & Pete Nelson      93

Worst score tie- Cookie Burlingame & Vic Bush   93

 

 Wabana Town Hall  -  Dec. 7

1st. Gloria Snyder & Trudy Schaefer            19

2nd. Tom Best & Harold Snyder                    31

3rd. Tim Panchyshyn & Joyce Johnson        34

4th. Gary Burkholder & Dolly Marano           42

5th. Wayne Johnson & Bill Burk                    54

Worst Score Ted Jarvis & Alice Anderson    152

 

Pengilly Center   Dec. 8

1st. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola                       0

2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson          5

3rd. Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki           22

4th. Mark & Lana Balling                            36

Worst score Doug & Esther Savage         101

Grand Rapids Moose  - Dec. 8

1st. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson          3

2nd. Don Fischer & Ray Nelson                       4

3rd. Pete Nelson & George Villebro                24

4th. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis                45

5th. Harry & Linda Griffith                               48

Worst score  Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen    126

 

YMCA  - Dec.10

1st. Gary Burkholder & Brian Dionisopoulos    15

2nd. Alice Anderson & George Villebro             21

3rd. Lynn Skelly & Janet Dahline                      31

4th. Jack Laudenbach & JoAnn Watson           34

5th. Ron Schaefer & Mary Farnsworth             37

6th. Lana Balling & Bill Gothard                       38

7th. Verl McCarty & Don Watson                     45

Worst score Ron Foix & Mike Marshall          124

 

