YMCA - Dec. 6
1st. Ted Jarvis & George Skelly 8
2nd. Bob Hafar & Lynn Skelly 16
3rd. JoAnn Watson & John Anderson 34
4th. Brian Dionisopoulos & Don Watson 37
5th. Brenda Baker & Ralph Lorenz 46
Worst score Bill Gothard & Pete Nelson 93
Worst score tie- Cookie Burlingame & Vic Bush 93
Wabana Town Hall - Dec. 7
1st. Gloria Snyder & Trudy Schaefer 19
2nd. Tom Best & Harold Snyder 31
3rd. Tim Panchyshyn & Joyce Johnson 34
4th. Gary Burkholder & Dolly Marano 42
5th. Wayne Johnson & Bill Burk 54
Worst Score Ted Jarvis & Alice Anderson 152
Pengilly Center Dec. 8
1st. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 0
2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson 5
3rd. Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki 22
4th. Mark & Lana Balling 36
Worst score Doug & Esther Savage 101
Grand Rapids Moose - Dec. 8
1st. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 3
2nd. Don Fischer & Ray Nelson 4
3rd. Pete Nelson & George Villebro 24
4th. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 45
5th. Harry & Linda Griffith 48
Worst score Jeff LeSarge & Dave Leppanen 126
YMCA - Dec.10
1st. Gary Burkholder & Brian Dionisopoulos 15
2nd. Alice Anderson & George Villebro 21
3rd. Lynn Skelly & Janet Dahline 31
4th. Jack Laudenbach & JoAnn Watson 34
5th. Ron Schaefer & Mary Farnsworth 37
6th. Lana Balling & Bill Gothard 38
7th. Verl McCarty & Don Watson 45
Worst score Ron Foix & Mike Marshall 124
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.