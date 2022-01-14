Come create a Wooly Bear with us! Brown Bear, Black Bear or Polar Bear, your choice! Create a small soft bear from wool roving using needle-felting techniques. 

Details: Monday, January 24, 2022, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Active Living Center Classroom located on the Itasca County YMCA campus. 400 River Road, Grand Rapids.

Instructors will be: Marcia Anderson, Mary Schnell, & Chris Rostvold

Cost per person is $5. This includes all supplies needed.

Registration is required by Monday, January 17, 2022. Class size is limited to 15 participants so make sure you register today!

For Registration or Questions regarding this class, please contact Cindy at ElderCircle 218-999-9233 ext. 280 or cbarrett@eldercircle.org.

