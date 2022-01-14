Create a wooly bear at the YMCA Jan. 24 Jan 14, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Come create a Wooly Bear with us! Brown Bear, Black Bear or Polar Bear, your choice! Create a small soft bear from wool roving using needle-felting techniques. Details: Monday, January 24, 2022, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Active Living Center Classroom located on the Itasca County YMCA campus. 400 River Road, Grand Rapids.Instructors will be: Marcia Anderson, Mary Schnell, & Chris RostvoldCost per person is $5. This includes all supplies needed.Registration is required by Monday, January 17, 2022. Class size is limited to 15 participants so make sure you register today!For Registration or Questions regarding this class, please contact Cindy at ElderCircle 218-999-9233 ext. 280 or cbarrett@eldercircle.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bear Polar Bear Zoology Black Bear Brown Bear Instructor Felting Marcia Anderson Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Morgan Blair Hart 1981 - 2022 Peggy Lee (Mattfield) Bibich 1942 - 2022 Shirley M. Cook Kevin L. Swanson 1963 - 2021 Sue Barle 1942 - 2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
