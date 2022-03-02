Community members are invited to attend the Grand Re-Opening of Crafted, by Itasca Life Options (ILO) this Friday and Saturday.
Crafted, by Itasca Life Options gives individuals the opportunity to work on art projects, and a space to sell their artwork and firestarters that they have made. Participants make a commission on items sold. ILO, the organization that manages Crafted, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit which has been in operation since 1965 providing day services to people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
Executive Director Lisa Lassen shared that they had to close Crafted, by Itasca Life Options for about four months in 2020 because of COVID-19. As a community-oriented organization, this was very difficult.
“When you can’t be with the public, that’s what’s been so hard,” said Lassen. “Because we are all about community and inclusion.”
Thankfully, the organization was able to be fully open again by January 2021. Now they are just finishing up moving into their new space in the Central Square Mall. Lassen said that the new space gives them more room for clients and a larger store area; plenty of storage space; a staff area; and handicap accessible bathrooms. The new location is on the left when walking through the front door of the mall, which means lots of people can walk by and learn more about the organization.
“This is almost the natural progression of the need for a service that people really love and people can get behind the mission,” said Lassen.
Itasca Life Options will also be opening Dragonfly Coffee, in the former Sweet Amelia’s location, this spring. Dragonfly Coffee will offer coffee and baked goods. This new venture will give more employment and job training opportunities to ILO clients.
“When we try to empower people, it’s not just us trying to empower people, it’s us trying to help outreach them to the community and have the community help us,” Kasey Dunnell, employment services coordinator said. “It takes everybody—the community and us.”
The Grand Re-Opening of Crafted, by Itasca Life Options will take place Friday, March 4 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy some sample treats from Dragonfly Coffee. Door prizes will also be available. For more information and updates, follow Crafted, by Itasca Life Option on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CRAFTEDbyILO.
