As with much of the United States, the Itasca County area is beginning to see a rise again in rates of COVID. While not yet officially identified, it is likely that the highly transmissible and contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant has surfaced in the county. Proven to be more contagious, BA.2 is not more severe.
“We’re seeing a mix of viruses moving through our county, so if you are questioning if you have influenza or COVID or even allergies, get a test,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “If you have COVID, we have new beneficial treatments in our area. And, if you test positive, it’s important that you protect those around you.”
Area clinics continue to offer the highly accurate PCR tests. At-home antigen tests are abundant in retail pharmacies throughout the area. Free COVID tests continue to be available from the federal government through www.covid.gov as well as through the State of Minnesota at:
Between April 19 and 25, an additional 28 cases among Itasca County residents were confirmed through PCR laboratory testing. This number does not include at-home tests. While this remains a low number of cases, it follows weeks of very few confirmed positives. Itasca County’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents is back up to 10.9. Thankfully, the county has seen no additional deaths due to COVID in the past few weeks.
Vaccines continue to prove effective, even against new variants of the COVID-causing virus. Vaccines and boosters also remain widely available through area clinics and pharmacies. Those 50 or older and at least four months out from their previous booster, or if you have a compromised immune system, are eligible for another mRNA booster.
Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least four months ago also may now receive a second booster dose with mRNA vaccines.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
