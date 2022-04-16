After weeks of consideration and gathering public input, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners voted to keep the auditor/treasurer an elected official, rather than an appointed one.
The proposed change to the position came about after current Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker opted not to run for reelection. Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles said the auditor/treasurer position has no requirements or qualifications attached to it, leaving the possibility that the winner of an election would be unqualified for the role.
“In essence, you are electing a CFO to your organization that may not have any qualification or management experience at all,” Skyles said. “That’s the reason why some counties have done that and why we’re having that conversation today.”
In Minnesota, 35 counties appoint the auditor/treasurer position, according to a statewide survey. Five counties elect the position.
The board of commissioners held a public hearing at its regular session April 12, where Itasca County residents voiced support and opposition to the proposal.
After the public hearing was closed, commissioner Leo Trunt offered a motion to keep the auditor/treasurer an elected position, which was supported by Commissioner Ben DeNucci.
“I’m glad we had the opportunity to address this topic in the spirit of transparency,” DeNucci said. “I feel as elected folks in these positions, it’s our job to do the work of the people and people have spoken overwhelmingly on this topic so that’s why I’m supporting the motion.”
Commissioner Burl Ives, however, said he received 20 phone calls supporting making the position an appointment and only eight calls in support of keeping it an elected position. He was the lone vote in opposition to keeping the auditor/treasurer an elected position. The motion passed with a 4-1 vote.
Other business
The board motioned to approve a surface lease agreement with MagIron for Plant 4 scram mining operations, and authorize necessary signatures to execute the lease upon MagIron LLC successfully closing on the purchase of ERP Plant 4 assets through the bankruptcy process.
Jim Bougalis of Scranton Holdings Corporation provided citizen input regarding Item #6.8 (MagIron LLC Plant 4 Lease).
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Representative Spencer Igo and Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of April 15, 2022, in the amount of $781,900.46.
The board adopted the resolution for National County Government Month - April 2022, Counties Thrive.
Commissioners approved a new tobacco license for Rodney Ernhart dba Little Turtle Lake Store located at 49926 State Highway 6, Bigfork MN 56628.
Consent agenda
Appointed Christine Schultz to the Bowstring Airport Commission fulfilling an unexpired vacancy effective April 12, 2022 through December 31, 2024.
Appointed Sarah Carling to the Park & Recreation Commission fulfilling the unexpired At-Large vacancy effective April 12, 2022 through December 31, 2024.
Adopted the Resolution Re: Adoption of County Commissioner Districts.
Accepted the Minutes of the March 10, 2022 HHS Advisory Committee Meeting.
Approved the submission of a grant proposal to the Minnesota Department of Human Services by ICHHS for the Community Living Infrastructure (CLI) Grant.
Authorized the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire Highway Easement across State Lands for State Aid Project #031-652-005.
Authorized the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire Highway Easement across Tax Forfeit Lands for State Aid Project #031-652-005.
Awarded Contract 69302 - 2022 Bituminous Paving Projects to the lowest responsible bidder, Hawkinson Construction and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
Awarded bids for Propane, Diesel Fuel, and Gasoline for a one (1) year period from May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023 to the lowest responsible bidders, as follows, and authorize the county engineer to sign the service agreement: Propane: Edwards Oil Inc. - Arbo, Balsam, Balsam (Old Garage), Deer River, Max, Nashwauk, Swan River, Togo; Diesel Fuel: Davis Oil Inc. - Bigfork, Max and Edwards Oil Inc. - Arbo, Balsam, Cohasset, Deer River, Nashwauk, Swan River, Togo; and Gasoline: Davis Oil Inc. - Bigfork, Deer River, Swan River and Edwards Oil Inc. - Balsam, Cohasset, Courthouse, Nashwauk.
Awarded County Project 2022-03 for 2022 Calcium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Edwards Oil Inc dba Trimark Industrial and Magnesium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Edwards Oil Inc dba Trimark Industrial.
Approved utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an overhead electric telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 6, Township 58, Range 23 and Section 30 and 32, both in Township 59, Range 23 and authorize necessary Signatures.
Awarded the 2022 S. Lake Connector Paved Trail Construction Contract to the lowest responsible bidder, Gerit Hanson Contracting, Inc. for the estimated amount of $190,913.38.
Adopted the Resolution RE: Sale of Tax-forfeited Land, parcel #93-022-4136, to the City of LaPrairie for a Public Purpose for a price of $2,000.00 plus all associated costs.
Adopted the Resolution RE: Sale of Tax-Forfeited Land to the City of LaPrairie for Stormwater purposes, which approves sale Parcel 93-022-4124) for a price of $700.00, plus all associated costs.
Accepted the 2021 State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant Agreement between the State of Minnesota and Itasca County, for the grant amount of $10,925.00, and authorized the signatures of Sheriff Williams and County Board Chair Terry Snyder to the agreement and conflict of interest disclosure.
Approve out of state travel for Probation Director, Jason Anderson, to attend The Montana Summer Institute prevention conference June 20-24, 2022.
Recognition of
employees
New employee, Cary Kuck, Corrections Deputy, Sheriff’s Department effective March
31 were recognized. The board congratulated Lynn Cochran who accepted a job change from Social Worker, effective April 17. Appreciation was expressed to Cody Ploetz, whose last day as Corrections Deputy, Sheriff’s Department, will be April 16 after 6+ years of service; Tanya Finken whose last day as Clerk Treasurer, Auditor/Treasurer Department was March 16 after 4+ years of service; and Jacqueline Kleinendorst (Destache) whose last day as Assistant County Attorney-Entry, Attorney Department was March 31 after 1+ years of service.
Commissioner comments
Commissioners Ives and Trunt provided comment regarding the Itasca County Township
Association (ICTA) Annual meeting.
Commissioners Davin Tinquist, Trunt, and Terry Snyder provided comment regarding the Public Hearing for Establishing the Appointed Office of Auditor/Treasurer and thanked those that attended.
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided comment indicating that the County Assessor is
scheduled to provide a presentation regarding valuations at the April 19, 2022 Work Session.
