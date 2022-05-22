The Itasca County Veterans Service Office has requested to send three of its employees to the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) Annual Conference in San Antonio next month.
According to the NACVSO website, the conference is an opportunity for county veterans service officers of all experience levels to learn the skills they need to serve clients more effectively, from the basics of advocacy to representing appeals at the Board of Veterans Appeals.
On top of the training offered each year, the NACVSO conference gives members the opportunity to connect with senior-level Veterans Affairs officials and fellow officers from around the country to share best practices and improve the support they provide veterans in their community.
Itasca County’s Veterans Services Officer Luke St. Germain, along with staff members Michelle Nelson and David Jacobson plan to attend the conference from June 5-10, according to the request for board approval. The three staff members will receive re-accreditation training to maintain access to federal systems. Those systems are essential for the Veterans Service Office to adequately represent veterans of Itasca County.
“It’s vital for our office to maintain that accreditation. We have a new staff member and it will be his first time attending,” St. Germain said. “A national conference like this is helpful in seeing the big picture in what we do and where we sit competitively with other states and how well we perform.”
St. Germain said the trip is budgeted and needs approval from the board of commissioners.
Expenses for the trip include travel, registration, lodging, meals and is estimated to be $5,535.75. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners received the travel request at their work session on Tuesday, May 17. No action was taken and the request was added to the consent agenda at the board’s regular session on Tuesday, May 24.
Health insurance benefits
Itasca County Human Resources Director Lynn Hart provided information regarding the request to clarify whether a specific number of terms must be served before retirement health insurance benefits earned by commissioners who retire from county service, as well as what the effect might be on one’s insurance benefit if a retired County employee were to become an elected official.
The board of commissioners voted 5-0 to remove reference to Northeast Service Cooperative Blue Cross/Blue Shield wording in the Fringe Benefits - County Commissioners document to reflect changes in health care providers.
Other business
Itasca County Engineer Karin Grandia provided the 2021 Annual Report of the Itasca County Transportation Department. The full 202-page report can be found at www.co.itasca.mn.us > government > agendas & minutes > county board work session 3rd Tuesday for 5/17/2022.
Grandia provided information regarding the request to award contract 59831 for CR 149 bridge replacement to the lowest responsible bidder, Gerit Hanson Contracting, Inc., in the amount of $903,861.64 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information regarding the request to adopt the resolution for sponsorship of the Grant-in-Aid (GIA) Herb Brandstrom ATV/OHM Trail and authorize necessary signatures for the county-club agreement.
Cease and Charles Klinker provided information regarding the citizen’s request to appeal the Land Department’s administrative decision to deny new road access request across tax-forfeited trust lands in NENW of Section 9, T55N-R22W. It was the consensus of the County Board to direct staff to gather additional information and to bring the item back before the County Board at a later date, if necessary.
Commissioners adopted the resolution for an application submitted by Mark Michalek to rezone property from farm residential to light industrial commercial for property located at 01-001-4401.
Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council representative Dan Seward presented the annual recommendations of the Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
Consent agenda
Schedule a budget work session beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse to discuss the 2023 budget and preliminary levy.
Approve the transfer of funds in the amount of $1,400,000 from the unorganized township road and bridge accounts to the county road and bridge fund for road maintenance costs in unorganized townships.
Authorize the retention of outside counsel for legal services for appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court and coordination of amici curiae to compel the court to grant review of the court of appeals decision that negatively impacts preservation of public access to lakes and waterways and other public recreational uses, and has further reaching implications to land management, road uses, surveyor responsibilities, and private land owners.
Committee reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance at recent Health and Human Services Advisory Committee, as well as a meeting with RAPP Strategies and a meeting regarding the proposed Nashwauk Mountain Bike Project.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance at recent Fair Board, Itasca County Township Association (ICTA), Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB), and Risk Management Commission meetings, as well as an Open House event for Kiesler House.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance at recent Short Term Rental meetings, a meeting with MPCA regarding the Huber Project, a meeting regarding the MP&L transition, a meeting with Nashwauk Ambulance, various township meetings, and a Justice Center & Referendum presentation.
