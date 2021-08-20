The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a work session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
During the meeting, Maintenance Engineer Kory Johnson provided information regarding the request to purchase a replacement for the county’s motor grader unit 1127, which had an unexpected engine failure.
Options for engine replacement and motor grader replacement were explored and the details and recommendations were provided to the board of commissioners.
The Transportation Department requested approval from the Board of Commissioners to proceed with trading-in grader 1127 for a value of $60,000 to the state contract vendor John Deere and the purchase of a new grader through them. This new grader would be funded by the remaining equipment purchase budget of $16,600 and additional costs offset by unbudgeted revenues of $223,139.03. It is anticipated that the cost of replacing grader 1127 with a new grader could be completed within the 2021 budget or with minimal use of reserve funds.
Commissioners discussed the replacement options presented. Commissioner Terry Snyder asked about the difference in cost of rebuilding the engine versus purchasing a new machine.
“A couple of years ago, this wouldn’t have been an issue,” Johnson said. “We would have just rebuilt the motor, but the cost of the motor and parts going up significantly... that’s where the change is.”
Board Chair Burl Ives asked if there was any specific cause for the engine failure.
“This machine is only nine years old,” Ives said. “What was the mechanical failure besides just saying it was an engine?”
Johnson informed the board that the grader was in normal operation when its engine failed and that there was no identified specific cause for failure. He did mention that the county’s fleet consists of 17 graders and that grader unit 1127 had the sixth-most hours of operation with 8,725 hours.
“I personally would like to see us get into a little bit of the budget to have an idea whether I want to go new or do a rebuild at this point,” Commissioner Terry Snyder said. “I understand you need it.
Commissioners requested more details on the cause of the engine failure as well as more time to look at the options for replacement before making a decision. Commissioners recommended the item for the board’s regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Bid award for contract
Commissioners awarded a construction contract for the Deer River Safe Routes to School Multi Use Trail to the lowest responsible bidder, TNT Construction Group.
Engineers initially estimated the project to cost $392,194.50 and bids were opened on Aug. 2. Only the one bid from TNT Construction Group was received for the amount of $457,827.00
Itasca County is the fiscal agent for the City of Deer River in this project and there is no cost to the county. Although the bid was higher than the estimated cost, the City of Deer River was comfortable with moving forward with the project, according to the Transportation Department’s Rachel Metelak.
KOOTASCA Community Action Cares Act Grant Report
KOOTASCA Community Action (KCA) representatives Isaac Meyer and Alice Moren provided a
report regarding use of the $85,000 CARES Act grant received last fall.
Beneficiaries of the funding included Itasca County residents below 200% of the federal poverty level who suffered economic harm or loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic and who were without home internet connectivity and/or a device to access and use the internet.
Funding was used to purchase and distribute computer equipment and internet services to eligible Itasca County households, prioritizing families with children. Coordination was
undertaken with Itasca County School Districts to reach students in need of internet service for remote education.
Consent agenda
Approved the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and ISD 318 extending the current lease for the time period of 10/01/2021 - 06/30/2022 and authorized the County Board Chair to sign the addendum to the lease agreement.
Approved the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and Kootasca Community Action, Inc. extending the current lease for the time period of 10/01/2021 - 06/30/2022 and authorized the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
Approved the purchase of service agreement between ICHHS and Kootasca for administration and monitoring activities related to housing support funds.
Approved the purchase of service agreement between ICHHS and Northland Counseling Center for administrative and monitoring activities related to housing support funds.
Approved the IMCare Q2 2021 financial statements.
Authorized IMCare Director and County Board chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Northern Tranquility Mental Health Services.
Authorized the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire highway easement for County State Aid Highway 7 across tax forfeit parcel #97-022-4202 in the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter, Section 22, Township 56 North, Range 24 West.
Authorized the required signatures on the sponsor agreement with Harris Township for the local road improvement project on Sunny Beach Road.
Approved the change in allocation of the Transportation Department’s Traffic/GIS technician position to an engineering technician position.
Approved final payment for Contract 59830, a bridge replacement project on CR 438, and authorized the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
Awarded demolition contract to American Disposal for $31,500.00 to be paid from Land Commissioner account 12-600, and authorized necessary signatures.
Adopted the resolution authorizing and fixing the terms of sale for the 2021 tax-forfeited and direct county land sale on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
Itasca County has been granted an easement by private landowners for forest management access; this item is informational only, no action needed.
Adopted the resolution authorizing execution of limited use permit #3107-0032 between Itasca County and the Commissioner of Transportation, State of Minnesota and authorized necessary signatures.
Approved the request to utilize the recorders compliance fund for the purchase of a new 2022 snowmobile in an amount not to exceed $12,500.
Committee reports
Commissioner Ben DeNucci reported on his attendance of recent Minnesota Association of RC&D
groups meeting and County Board Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, as well as a Keewatin resident meeting regarding possible formation of an ATV Club and trail.
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Labor Negotiations and Jail Committee meetings, as well as a meeting with Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC)/Tamara Lowney and Senior Day at the Pavilion event.
Commissioner Leo Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Fair Committee, Itasca County Township Association (ICTA), and Tri-County Community Health Board meetings.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance of a recent Federal EDA Funding meeting and various township meetings.
Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance of recent Trails Task Force, Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), and Labor Negotiations meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.