The Itasca County Board of Commissioners officially approved the purchase of the Grand Rapids Fire Hall property for the purpose of constructing a new jail facility adjacent to the Itasca County Courthouse. The decision was made after a closed session following the board’s regular session on Tuesday, July 14. The board approved a purchase price of $2.35 million, contingent upon an occupancy date of June 1, 2021, cost-share of utility relocation and guarantee of street vacation of that portion of NE First Avenue. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.
On June 30, 2020, the Grand Rapids City Council sent a letter to Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles, addressing the county’s request to purchase a strip of property near the fire hall. This request was a part of the modified ‘orange’ plan the county board voted on recently to remodel and expand the existing facility and update courtrooms at the courthouse. The jail updates are mandated by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
The city’s concerns included the elimination of a key access route for police and firefighters with the vacation of 1st Avenue NE, eliminating parking and training areas, restricting vehicular traffic around City Hall and the Fire Hall, compliance issues with Chapter 30 of the City Ordinance regarding delivery trucks, conflicts between the needs of the city’s public safety personnel and correctional facility visitors/staff, pedestrian/vehicle confect and the elimination of the city’s on-site hydrant fill location for trucks.
If the county was unable to purchase the strip of property, the new jail facility would require 7-10 additional staff. During a work session on July 7, commissioners recognized the
city’s desire to build a new fire hall. The planned purchase of the entire fire hall property was a part of the original county ‘orange’ plan for the new jail facility.
The county board discussed details of the negotiation during the closed meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier in the July 14 regular session the board established a building committee relative to the new jail/facilities project to include Commissioner Davin Tinquist, County Sheriff Vic Williams, Jail Coordinator/Captain Lucas Thompson and County Administrator Brett Skyles.
COVID-19 Response
Tuesday’s county board meeting featured a report on possible economic assistance options for federal CARES dollars. Governor Walz has indicated he will be releasing federal CARES dollars to local units of government this month to help communities recover from set-backs as a result of shutdowns during the pandemic. Given there is a limited time to expend these funds before any excess is required to be given back to the state, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is working with the county on possible economic assistance options for consideration.
IEDC Executive Director Tamara Lowney presented possible options including two main relief grant programs for Itasca businesses. An Itasca Business Relief (IBR) grant program would be available to businesses and nonprofits with grants for working capital such as payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments and such. Another program, Itasca Manufacturing Relief (IMR), would help local manufacturers who are incurring unexpected expenses because of required adjustments such as updated ventilation systems, safer cleaning protocol or equipment changes.
As Lowney explained, there are 1,114 private businesses in Itasca County. Since March 16, there have been 6,034 unemployment claims in Itasca County accounting for 27% of the county’s labor force with the majority of people employed in the hospitality industry.
She said she’s heard from some businesses that they may have to close entirely should they have to take on more debt. And many businesses have faced the challenge of getting employees to return to work when they are receiving unemployment compensation.
Lowney told of one food and beverage employee who worked 42 days straight because of the shortage in coworkers. The business decided to close on the Fourth of July so the employee could finally have a day off.
With the IBR grants, the county could build parameters for grant assistance depending on the number of employees and size of business operation, explained Lowney. The program could also include special allotments for harder hit industries such as child care, logging, tourism and hospitality.
“We know this has to be spent by the end of the year,” said Lowney who believes the application process could be up by August so if there is money left over in November there could be a second wave of applications.
Approval of the grant programs and focus of the funds will be at the discretion of the county board. However, Lowney explained there will need to be requirements stipulating that the businesses and business owners reside in Itasca County, that they be current on their financial obligations as of March 1, and affirm that they intend to remain open. Only franchises that are locally-owned will be allowed to apply.
Businesses receiving grant funding would need to provide financial documents up-front. These could be one-two years tax reports or current financial statements as evidence of need.
These grant programs will be advertised through local media. Lowney explained other media initiatives meant to assist in promoting Itasca County business. These include the Itasca Strong initiative. With a 60% decline in local tourism, Itasca Strong is a campaign encouraging people to shop local out of respect to support the community.
Another is destination marketing to people living outside a 100-mile radius. Already a focus of Edge of the Wilderness and Visit Grand Rapids tourism bureaus, destination marketing will play an important role going forward toward 2021 when people are expected to avoid airline travel, according to Lowney.
Thrive Up North is something that has been in the works for about two years which is working to attract workforce to the Itasca County area. As Lowney has witnessed, people are becoming more interested in living in rural Minnesota after social unrest and spikes in COVID-19 cases in the metro area.
An Itasca County Bucks Program is also planned to encourage people to support local businesses. People would purchase preloaded credit cards in various amounts - with discounted incentives, such as a $50 card would provide $75 in Bucks.
In response to the CARES dollars options, commissioners commented on how it’s been heartbreaking to see businesses get to the point where they feel it necessary to close or sell.
Lowney added that townships and cities will also be receiving CARES funds and will be required to give any money not spent by November 15 back.
“So that is why we like the two waves (of applications),” she said.
Following the presentation on CARES funding, the county board received a report on COVID-19 cases in Itasca County. This week, the county is at 80 confirmed cases which is an increase of 10 from the following Friday. There have been no new deaths above 12.
In other business, the board:
• Recognized county employees Connie Cook who transferred to elections/licensing specialist in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Department; Tammi Fairchild hired as administrative support in the Recorder’s Office; Andria Hilton hired as public health nurse with the Public Health Division; Lila Hofer who retired as medical claims examiner after 15+ years of service; Cindy Shevich who was promoted to real estate specialist with the Land Department; Tanya Finken who transferred to clerk treasurer in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Department; Kenneth Scofield who resigned from the Sheriff’s Department after 1+ years of service; Jennifer Ryan who resigned from the County Attorney’s Office after 8+ years of service; Jason Johnson who transferred to the Family Services Division; Marlyn Halvorson who retired from Emergency Management Coordinator after 22+ years of service; Kirsten Johnson who resigned from Care Coordinator after 4 months of service; Jesse Powell who resigned from Assistant County Attorney after 3+ years of service; Tarryn Steel who was promoted to Chief Deputy Recorder; Tracey Jensen who resigned from Eligibility Specialist after 15+ years of service; Blair Carlson who retired from District Forester after 30+ years of service; Joni Cable who retired from Accounting Clerk after 20+ years of service; Lisa Sigfrinius who retired from Accounting Technician after 20+ years of service; Cari Alleman who was hired as Clerk Treasurer; Jerome Lyytinen who retired as Highway Maintenance after 33+ years of service; Michael Loidolt who transferred to Accounting Technician.
• Directed staff to arrange environmental clean-up of land located on N. Little Sweden Road in Nashwauk forfeited by Robert and Lori Branville.
• Approved commissioner warrants with a check date of July 17, 2020 in the amount of $2,816,671.12.
• Heard an update on county park use during COVID-19 response.
• Rescheduled the Aug. 11, 2020 county board meeting to Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., in the county boardroom.
