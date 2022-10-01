The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a regular session meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. Much was discussed including the proposed 2023 tax levy and efforts to educate the public on the upcoming local option sales tax ballot question.
Proposed 2023 levies
The board discussed the proposed tax levy for 2023 to be set at $41,266,142, a 0% increase over 2022. Additionally the proposed unorganized fire levy would be 3.5% of net tax capacity, and the proposed unorganized road and bridge levy would be 13% of net tax capacity.
Commissioner Terry Snyder asked Accounting Manager Gail Guck to clarify if the fire, and road and bridge levies would be a change from last year.
“That is also not a change at all,” stated Guck.
Commissioners voted in favor to adopt the proposed levies and also schedule a public meeting. At this meeting the public will be able to address the budget and the levy.
Commissioner Burl Ives added, “Gail, you and your staff, thank you for all of your hard work. I know us commissioners put you through a lot of work in a small amount of time that we had. But we do appreciate it.”
Snyder thanked the heads of county departments who also worked hard to figure out how to work with their budgets for the coming year with the 0% increase.
Local Option Sales Tax Education
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an update on the county’s effort to educate the public on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) question on the November election ballot regarding how the county will pay for the Itasca County Justice Center.
The question on the ballot will state, “Shall Itasca County be authorized to impose a sales and use tax of 1% to finance $75 million for the new Itasca County Criminal Justice Center, which is currently under construction in downtown Grand Rapids? The sales tax would be used solely to finance new construction and upgrade of the county’s corrections and court facilities, plus the cost to issue bonds, and remain in effect for 30 years or until the project is paid for, whichever comes first.”
The county board is working to provide education to the public on what the consequences will be if the local option sales tax is not approved. If it is not approved, the county board will need to implement an increase in the county’s property tax revenue, which would not require approval from voters. However, the question on the ballot does not state this due to legal restrictions.
Part of the county’s education effort will be to run full-page advertisements in the Grand Rapids Herald-Review sharing more information on the topic that was not able to be included on the ballot.
Commissioner Burl Ives commented, “My two cents advice would be that communicating to people has to be very straightforward, very transparent with this. And I would not try to make it confusing in any way. If you don’t like option A, there’s option B. There is no option C.”
Commissioner Leo Trunt added that the county board is not trying to sway the voters either way, but that they want voters to know what their options truly are.
“In the spirit of transparency, because this board has tried extremely hard to be transparent, we’re not promoting one over the other. We’re just trying to get the facts out to the general public so they can make that decision,” said Trunt
Commissioners voted to proceed with the process of educating the public on the Local Option Sales Tax.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.