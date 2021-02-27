The Itasca County Board of Commissioners tabled a land request by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at the board’s regular session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The DNR requested approval to acquire approximately 62 acres of private land for expansion of the Wabu Woods Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). The project contains three parcels and more than 450 feet of undeveloped shoreline on the northeast portion of Deer Lake, bordering the south block of the DNR administered Wabu Woods SNA as well as other private lands.
The purpose of the Scientific and Natural area is to protect the best of Minnesota’s remaining natural heritage such as rare species, native prairies, old-growth forests, and geologic features. It is proposed that the acquired lands will be open to public hunting, including the use of dogs for game birds. The land also includes a public access point along Christmas Point Trail.
Minnesota Administrative Rules 6132.2000 subpart 3E stipulates that no mining that disturbs the surface may take place within a quarter mile of a SNA.
Commissioners expressed concern for properties surrounding the proposed acquisition and any restrictions other properties may face. Commissioner Terry Snyder said he would like the DNR to provide more detailed information before the board makes a decision.
“There’s got to be a balance here and we have to approach it with the best data we can,” Snyder said. “I’m very willing to engage and be a part of conversations, but I’m going to approach it very cautiously.”
Focus study presentation
Itasca Medical Care (IMCare) CEO Sarah Anderson presented results of the IMCare Emergency Department Utilization Focus Study. Itasca Medical Care is a health care program that provides health coverage for people who are eligible for Minnesota Health Care Programs. It is administered by Itasca County Health and Human Services.
The study found that emergency department utilization by enrollees was down in 2020. Interventions were less robust in 2020 than in 2019, but still resulted in decreased use of controlled substances. However, the dispensed daily supply of stimulants, benzodiazepines, and hypnotics increased significantly from 2019 to 2020.
Anderson said fewer people were seeking care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a large increase in mental health issues. Many enrollees in the health care program missed preventative screenings or failed to maintain or treat chronic conditions.
“The impact and fallout of that I’m sure we’ll be discussing for years,” Anderson said.
Commissioners motioned to refer to the request at the next work session on Tuesday, March 2.
Itasca Soil and Water Conservation District Manager/Water Plan Coordinator Andy Arens asked the board if they would like to see anything changed with the Upper Mississippi Headwaters 1 Watershed/1 Plan as the first draft comment period ended on Friday, Feb. 26. The second and final draft will be presented to the commissioners for approval later this year. If the UMHW 1W1P is rejected, the current county water policy will expire in March 2022.
In other business, the commissioners motioned to appoint Aimee Johnson to the Nursing Home Board fulfilling the unexpired vacancy effective Feb. 23, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2022.
County board members approved the consent agenda which included the following items:
1. Approve a lease agreement with USS Itasca Clean Energy LLC for a solar lease and easement at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport and authorize necessary signatures.
2. Approve and authorize necessary signatures for the 639 MOU regarding the Corrections Mental Health Professional.
3. Adopt the Resolution Re: Resolution of Support from Sponsoring Agency, which indicates that Itasca County agrees to acts as the sponsor/fiscal agent for an application for funding from the Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP), as requested by Deer River Township.
4. Adopt the Resolution Re: Repurchase of Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE1/4 SW1/4), LESS M and R Railroad Right of Way, Section Fifteen (15), Township Fifty-seven (57) Range Twenty-seven (27) by Michael H. Benning.
5. Authorize necessary signatures required on the attached Quit Claim Deed from Itasca County to the State of Minnesota, held in Trust for the taxing districts for the West 300 Feet of the North 100 Feet of Lot 31, Auditor’s Subdivision 18 and part of the platted Right of Way adjacent thereto.
6. Approve utility easement for the construction, maintenance and operation of rebuilding an existing simple phase overhead primary telecommunication lines over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 13, Section 22, Section 23 and Section 34, Township 62, Range 22 and authorize necessary signatures.
7. Approve professional technical contract between the State of Minnesota Duluth Archaeology Center, LLC., and Itasca County to conduct a Phase 1 Archaeological/Cultural Survey for the Balsam Creek Bridge Replacement project and authorize necessary signatures.
8. Authorize the application for the MN Department of Safety Criminal Justice System COVID-19 Response Grant and authorize the acceptance of the grant, if awarded.
9. Authorize entering into a contractual agreement between Itasca County Public Health and Registered Nurse (RN) Paula Byrne for the period of February 16, 2021 through December 31, 2021 for the purpose of COVID-19 Vaccination Administration at a rate of $40 per hour.
