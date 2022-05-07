At the Itasca County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Brett Skyles gave a presentation regarding the local option sales tax that will be on the ballot this fall.
If passed, the local option sales tax would authorize a county-wide 1% sales-and-use tax to finance the $75 million Itasca County Justice Center construction project.
All residents who are eligible to vote will have an opportunity to vote on the sales tax referendum on Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting will begin Friday, Sept. 23. Early voting will be available both in person and by absentee ballot.
Itasca County has issued 30-year bonds to finance the project, which will be repaid by a minimum debt service of approximately $4 million annually.
According to Itasca County documents, if voters do not approve the proposed 1% local sales and use tax increase, Itasca County will need to find a different way to raise $4 million per year to pay the annual debt service on the bonds. The only remaining option would be with a property tax increase, which would not require approval from voters. To make the payments for the new facility, the county would need to increase the county-wide property tax revenue by approximately 10%.
According to the Department of Corrections (DOC), the current Itasca County Jail is no longer able to meet standards for health and safety. As a result, the DOC issued a notice of deficiency to the Itasca County Sheriff in 2018 and ordered the county to develop a plan to provide a compliant jail facility by Fall 2023.
After studying how to address the current facility deficiencies and gathering community input, Itasca County commissioners developed and approved a plan to build a new jail and court facility.
The construction of the Itasca County Justice Center is already underway to meet the 2023 jail deadline set by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
“It’s on schedule and it’s on budget with what the board’s approved,” Skyles said. “Even in these times when everything has escalated, particularly products and labor, we did not see that in our bids. Our bids matched our engineers estimates, almost to the dollar and we are on budget.”
The new 74,000-square foot facility will increase inmate capacity from 107 to 187 beds and allow for more efficient inmate supervision without the need for additional staff. According to its website, the Justice Center’s estimated lifespan is more than 50 years.
To learn more about the new Justice Center, visit: https://itascacountyjusticecenter.org/.
Other items
Robert Agle provided citizen input regarding ongoing blight concerns for property located at 30591 Wabana Road, Grand Rapids, MN.
Consent agenda
Accept the resignation of Lee Ringdahl from the Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, effective Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Accept the resignation of Amy Blomquist from the Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority as a Representative for Residents of Public Housing, effective Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Approve application to conduct off-site gambling, as requested by the Nashwauk Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association.
Approve new on-sale, off-sale, and sunday liquor licenses for SGWild Corporation dba Sure Game Wilderness Resort located at 52385 County Road 31, Wirt MN 56688.
Approve the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and Kootasca Community Action, Inc extending the current lease for the time period of 07/01/2022 - 06/30/2023 and authorize the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
Approve the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and Independent School District #318 extending the current lease for the time period of 07/01/22 - 06/30/2023 and authorize the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
Adopt the resolution regarding the request for proposals to provide health care services to recipients of Minnesota Senior Health Options and Minnesota Senior Care Plus Programs in Itasca County, which ranks Itasca Medical Care (IMCare) as number one and being our choice as a Managed Care Organization for Minnesota Senior Health Options and Minnesota Senior Care Plus Programs.
Adopt the resolution regarding the request for proposals to provide health care services to recipients of special needs BasicCare and Integrated Special Needs BasicCare in Itasca County, which ranks Medica as number one and being our choice as a Managed Care Organization for Special Needs BasicCare and Integrated Special Needs BasicCare.
Adopt the resolution for the repurchase of the North Half (N1/2) of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE NE), Section Seven (7), Township Sixty (60), Range Twenty-three (23) by Todd and Colleen Clusiau.
Award County Project 2022-04 for 2022 pavement markings to the lowest responsible bidder, Sir Lines-A-Lot, LLC, in the amount of $184,128.00 and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an overhead electric telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 4, Township 61, Range 22 and Section 33, Township 62, Range 22.
Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an overhead electric telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 1, Township 55, Range 23 and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve Road easement exchange between tax-forfeited trust and private land owned by Alvwood COS, LLC under the terms set forth in the attached easements and authorize signature of the County Auditor.
Committee reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance at recent Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA), Grand Village, and Kootasca Community Action (KCA) meetings, as well as an EMS Conference hosted by Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) and a Community Meeting at Camp Hiawatha regarding property valuations.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance at recent Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA) and Arrowhead Regional Development Corporation (ARDC) meetings, as well as an EMS Conference hosted by Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS).
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance at recent ItasCAP, Intergovernmental Affairs, and Grand Village meetings, as well as a Community Meeting at Camp Hiawatha regarding property valuations, a meeting with RAPP Strategies, an Enbridge Line 3 Removal meeting, a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) meeting regarding Huber, and a budget process meeting.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an Administrator Update, including information
regarding the Correctional Facility/Courts construction project.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Ives provided comment regarding interest of looking into a county-wide blight
ordinance and encouraged people to visit https://minnbid.org/ where Itasca County has listed
wood processing equipment.
Commissioner DeNucci provided comments regarding the Itasca County Traffic Safety Summit.
Commissioner Snyder provided comment in recognition of National Correctional Officers Week.
