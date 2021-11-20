The Itasca County Attorney’s Office is on pace to meet or exceed 1,500 open cases this year. Out of the 876 adult criminal cases handled from Jan. 1 to Nov. 1, a total of 471 cases resulted in drug charges.
The report was provided by Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam at the Itasca County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday.
Adam stated that a high percentage of total cases in the county resulted in drug charges, which include everything from low level possession charges to more serious drug offenses. Adam also said that there is an increase in large drug sales in the county.
“What that tells me is that my anecdotal comment to folks that drug crimes are rampant here in the community and that controlled substance use affects criminal activity is true,” Adam said. “That’s a really high number when you look at the total cases that we’ve charged out.”
Felony cases accounted for more than a third of the attorney’s office caseload with a total of 340. The report also noted that the county had 121 cases that included victims of crime. 90 cases remain under review as of Nov. 1.
“People who are addicted to controlled substances often find themselves engaged in other kinds of criminal activity, but really it’s that drug addiction that’s driving the behavior,” Adam said. “So we want to resolve those cases quickly and get those people hooked up with appropriate services.”
Adam said that many cases are able to be diverted to Itasca County’s Wellness Court, a problem-solving program geared specifically for drug offenders with non-violent criminal histories.
“I think it’s my favorite thing that I get to do. It changes people’s lives,” Adam said.
The county attorney’s office also has 301 opened juvenile cases related to children in need of protective services (CHIPS) and delinquency. There are 200 open civil/admin cases as of Nov. 1.
Land Department report
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided commissioners with the 2020 Land Department Annual Report. The full 26-page report can be found online at https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/ under the Itasca County Board of Commissioners Nov. 16 agenda.
TED account request
The board motioned to approve $1,829 from the 2021 Tourism and Economic Development (TED) Account and $3,171 from the 2022 TED account with a 5-0 vote, as requested by Blackberry Township.
COVID-19 update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided a COVID-19 Update, including information regarding the current COVID positive rate in Itasca County regardless of vaccination status.
Committee reports
Commissioner Ben DeNucci reported on his attendance of recent Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) and Northeast Waste Advisory Council (NEWAC) meetings, as well as Grand Village Contract Negotiations and the DNR Commissioner Deer Hunting Round Table event.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Jail Committee and Extension Committee meetings, as well as ongoing Labor Negotiations and a United States Forest Services (USFS) meeting regarding the Bill and Gail Heig / Bowen’s Lodge land exchange.
Commissioner Leo Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC), Northeast Waste Advisory Council (NEWAC), City/County Cooperating Committee, Itasca County Township Association (ICTA), Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB), and Risk Management Commission meetings, as well as the Fair Board audit and Grand Village Contract Negotiations.
Commissioner Terry Snyder reported on his attendance of a recent Visit Grand Rapids meeting, as well as the Fair Board audit and various Township meetings.
Commissioner Burl Ives reported on his attendance of recent Risk Management Commission, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), Community and Economic Development
Associates (CEDA), and Visit Grand Rapids meetings, as well as ongoing Labor Negotiations.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner DeNucci provided comment regarding the County Board’s upcoming Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funding.
Commissioner Snyder provided comment regarding a Community Forum on Human Trafficking to be held at Bigfork City Hall on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 beginning at 7 p.m.
Consent agenda
• Adopted the resolution for Year 2022 Schedule of Itasca County Board Meetings.
• Adopted the resolution for per diems paid to Itasca County Commissioners.
• Adopted the resolution for reimbursable expenses to Itasca County Commissioners.
• Appointed Perry Loegering as the Representative for Conservation Groups vacancy on the Water Plan Implementation Committee (WPIC), effective Nov. 23, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Accepted the Minutes of the Nov. 4th, 2021 HHS Advisory Committee Meeting.
• Authorized application for Conservation Legacy Partners Grant in cooperation with the Minnesota Deer Hunter Association, and to accept funds and authorize necessary signatures if awarded.
