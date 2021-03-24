After six years, the Itasca County Release Advance Planning (RAP) Program has come to an end. Itasca County released the final evaluation of the program this week.
The purpose of the RAP program was to work with inmates of Itasca County to prepare a plan for successful reentry into the community. The goal was to reduce recidivism by examining risk factors and connecting inmates to services in the community that would prevent further incarceration.
By reducing the tendency to reoffend, Itasca County hoped to increase public safety and reduce pressure on the criminal justice system. The program was voluntary and open to all Itasca County inmates who were residents of the county, in jail, and had been sentenced for their crimes.
The report was completed by Maisie Blaine, MSU, LICSW, in March 2021.
Over its tenure, RAP served 286 participants over six years, far exceeding initial expectations of 15-20 program participants annually over the first four years.
The first client was accepted into the program on Jan. 7, 2015. Clients were accepted through Sept. 30, 2020, and incarceration data for all participants was measured through Dec. 31, 2020.
By the end of the program, RAP is estimated to have saved the county an estimated $1,361,398 over a period of six years.
Screening of applicants was conducted specifically for the history of chemical dependency and mental health needs as well as current housing and health insurance status, among other factors.
A reentry specialist worked with inmates while they were still incarcerated and continued that support through the transition to the community and followed the participant for up to 90 days post release. The hope was that many of the barriers they might face were already alleviated.
Only 60 of the 286 participants, or 21 percent, had incarceration days reported in the 90 days after program completion. There appeared to be a positive correlation between the number of days the reentry specialist spent with a participant prior to release and the reduction in post program incarceration days.
Participants with earlier contact with a reentry specialist were less likely to have days in jail after release.
It was concluded that the earlier the reentry specialist can begin working with a client and identify barriers, the more likely the client is to have success. They are less likely to reoffend, as well. Data collected from the program showed that creating a full-time reentry specialist position would save the county money.
Throughout the life of the program, participants continued to apply to the program on a regular basis and the program exceeded initial capacity anticipated. 274 participants were identified as successfully completing the program. Of the 39 participants documented as not having successfully completing the program, the reasons were as follows:
· 1 participant died
· 9 self-terminated due to no longer wanting the service
· 29 participants were terminated by the program due to various reasons
- 8 clients went to prison within the 90 days
- 5 moved out of the county/state
- 1 lied about county of residence
- 2 not connected to any services nor followed any referral recommendations
- 1 inappropriate behavior
- 1 declined to meet with a reentry specialist in jail setting
- 1 was not sentenced as previously thought
- 10, unknown or not documented
Successful program completion was defined as having linked a participant to at least one service they were not previously linked to in the community.
In total, 97 percent of the participants were successfully connected to at least one service. The report mentions that, at least in the short term, access to resources and support offered by the program significantly decreased the likelihood of re-offense.
The most significant reduction in incarceration days for RAP participants occurred in the 90 days immediately following release, a 304 percent reduction over a comparison sample. According to the report, access to resources both during incarceration and in the 90 days immediately following incarceration reduced criminogenic factors for 87 percent of participants in the program.
Participants had improved access to diagnostic and chemical dependency assessments, which allowed identification of mental health needs, referral needs, and barriers for success sooner. According to the reentry specialist, many who engaged in diagnostic assessments were reporting their mental health symptoms for the first time.
A total of 134 participants were able to benefit from being linked to employment or vocational services and 278 were able to obtain improved access to community resources.
The study could not determine a cost-benefit analysis of linking participants to community resources, but the correlation between lack of resources and risk of reoffending is high.
Many participants in the program did not have proper identification documents. They were generally appreciative to be able to obtain a social security card and birth certificate while incarcerated, according to the report.
Access to affordable housing or linkage to one of the many housing programs was the primary goal of many participants. Those willing to complete applications, explore alternative options, and be placed on Coordinated Entry list were generally able to make steps toward stable housing prior to being released.
The RAP program was a partnership between the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and several community agencies. A taskforce settled on a model for the Itasca County community and a competitive two-year grant was received from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs. The Byrne Justice Assistance Grant was approved for $144,000 for the operation of a two-year program starting on Oct. 1, 2014. A second grant in the amount of $185,994 extended the program through Sept. 30, 2018 and a third grant in the amount of $249,600 extended it further through Sept. 30, 2020.
“I can’t stress enough how important the collaboration with all the partners on the RAP advisory committee was to the success of this program. The Sheriff’s office was one player and could not have done this without all the help we received from the advisory committee. The members were the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Northland Counseling Center, Itasca County Health and Human Services, Itasca County Probation, Department of Corrections local office, Grace House, Rural Rides, Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, to name a few,” commented Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Thompson.
According to Thompson, there were two areas that stood out during the grant cycles, one being the ability for the local community to accept inmates while currently incarcerated for employment opportunities and the other connecting inmates to mental health resources for the first time.
“We had a high success level of connecting inmates to employment during the entire six years,” explained Thompson. “A large number of participants had never been connected to mental health resources before the program. The program removed a lot of barriers, like the ability to have a Diagnostic Assessment completed in a timely manner and scheduling follow up care after release.”
After six years of the program and data to support the outcomes, the current Itasca County Commissioners agreed to continue this work. It was a unanimous vote to restructure a current position in the jail and fund the additional cost to hire an employee that was a qualified mental health clinician, explained Thompson.
“Without the support of the commissioners this would not have been possible,” he said.
