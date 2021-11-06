Debris from the July 26 storm that ravaged Grand Rapids has been ground into reusable material and is now available to the public at no charge.
Environmental Coordinator Greg Stoltz informed the Itasca County Board of Commissioners about the free material at their work session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday. He said that 45,000 to 50,000 cubic yards of material has been produced following the storm and subsequent debris removal.
The chipped or shredded material is suitable for landscaping, gardens, and erosion control and can be picked up at the Itasca County Transfer Station, located at 29959 East Bass Lake Road. The transfer station is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment necessary.
“Take as much as you want because we are not going to run out any time soon,” Stoltz said.
Itasca County asks that loading of the material will need to be done by hand and no mechanical equipment will be allowed.
Stoltz also provided commissioners with a brief update on the Bigfork Canister site, which is now accepting appliances, steels, and other metals. Late this summer, it came to the attention of county officials that Bigfork residents need to travel a long distance to dispose of appliances.
As a result, Itasca County contracted Bass Brook Recycling to bring in roll-off dumpsters where Bigfork and area residents can dispose of appliances and metals. For more information about the reusable material or Bigfork Canister site, contact Itasca County Environmental services at (218) 327-2857.
Tourism funding
It was the consensus of the County Board to commit to the $40,000 contribution for the Visit Grand Rapids’ application and grant request being submitted to the FY2021 ARPA Tourism Funding Opportunity.
IMCare/DHS Contracting
IMCare/DHS Contracting Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Anderson provided information regarding the request to approve the 2022 Families and Children and Seniors contracts between IMCare and DHS.
Service Contract
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information regarding the request to approve a service contract with Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI) for $30,750 for engineering and construction management services relative to the Balsam Creek bridge replacement project.
Firewise Program
Commissioners approved a request for an additional amount up to $66,142.05 for the 2021 Firewise Program and direct staff to determine funding source.
Tax-forfeited sale
The board adopt the resolution for the sale of tax-forfeited land to the City of Keewatin, which approves sale of the building located on the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4 SE1/4), Section Twenty-four (24), Township Fifty-seven (57), Range Twenty-two (22) under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a para. (d) for a price of $100.00 plus all associated costs.
French Township Fire Protection Contract
It was the consensus of the County Board to direct staff to provide a factual history regarding fire protection in Unorganized Township 59-22 to prepare Commissioners Ben DeNucci and Leo Trunt for a meeting with French and Nashwauk Fire Departments.
LOST communication plan
Commissioners approved the proposal from Rapp Strategies, Inc. to provide communications services for the Itasca County Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) Referendum.
Canisteo Mine Pit
The board approved sending a letter to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asking for a Canisteo Pit Dewatering presentation within the next 30 days.
Consent agenda
1. Adopt the resolution for the authorization to execute Minnesota Department of Transportation Airport Maintenance and Operation Grant Agreement, which accepts the grant agreement for airport maintenance and operation at the Bowstring Airport for State Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 and authorizes necessary signatures.
2. Award the 2023 Containerized Seedling Contract to PRT USA, Inc. in the amount of $50,512.00 to be paid from the Forest Resources Fund 12 and authorize necessary signatures.
3. Adopt the resolution for repurchase of South Six Hundred Sixty Feet (S. 660’) of the East Six Hundred Sixty Feet (E. 660’) of Lot Two (2), Section Twenty-six (26), Township Fifty-seven (57), Range Twenty-five (25), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, subject to a permanent easement for highway purposes over, under and across that part of the above described real estate, lying within the East 33.00 feet of said Government Lot 2 by John D. Childs.
4. Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an underground primary telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 11, Township 58, Range 24 and authorize necessary signatures.
Commissioner reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance of a recent Grand Village Board meeting and a County Board Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, as well as the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) Biennial Conference, Balsam Township meeting, and Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Blackduck Joint Powers Board (BJPB) and Grand Village Board meetings, a County Board Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, and Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) Biennial Conference.
Commissioner Leo Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Grand Village Board and Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA) meetings, a County Board Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, and Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) Biennial Conference.
Commissioner Terry Snyder reported on his attendance of a recent Intergovernmental Affairs meeting, as well as meetings regarding the Bigfork project and various township meetings. Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance of recent Grand Village Board and Intergovernmental Affairs meetings, a County Board Special Session for American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, as well as an Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) meeting and Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an update on the Correctional Facility/Courts construction project.
