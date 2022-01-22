Itasca County commissioners motioned to put a stay on its vaccination, testing and face covering policy after the Supreme Court struck down the OSHA mandate for employers with more than 100 workers.
Commissioners voted last week to put a new policy in place that aligned with the Biden administration’s mandate, but County Administrator Brett Skyles made it clear that the policy could be rescinded depending on the Supreme Court’s ruling. Skyles said he had hoped the Supreme Court would have made a ruling before the county board’s regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, but that was not the case.
An email was sent to county employees on Thursday, Jan. 13 that stated the policy was put on hold following the Supreme Court’s ruling.
At this week’s work session on Tuesday, the county board voted unanimously to put a stay on last week’s policy. At this time, county employees will not be required to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing and masking.
“A week ago we had a very difficult discussion about putting a policy in place regarding OSHA mandates… the official request today is to repeal that policy that you put in place a week ago,” Skyles said.
Other items
County Administrator Brett Skyles and Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Deb Davis provided information regarding the request to approve the penalty, cost and interest abatement request from Bob Herdman (Eagle Properties) in the amount of $9,637.86 for parcel numbers: 88-007-1100, 1101, 1200, 1300, 1400; 88-007-2100, 2200, 2400; 88-445-1500, 1600.
Commissioners failed to authorize the County Transportation Department to not require PLA’s on the list of projects entitled “2022 Transportation Department Projects - Project Labor Agreements Worksheet” with a 2-3 vote.
After much discussion, the board failed to pass two successive amended motions, each by a 2-3 vote.
The original motion returned to the table. The board amended the motion to include projects with an Engineer’s Estimate value of $2 million and greater on the list entitled “2022 Transportation Department Projects - Project Labor Agreements Worksheet,” with the exception of the CSAH 3 Bituminous Rehabilitation project.
It was passed with a 3-2 vote.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for consent:
Sale of tax-forfeited land to Balsam Township for a public purpose; land replacement acquisition in Section 26, Township 58, Range 24; and approval of donation to Itasca County of Outlot A, Highway 63 Commercial Park.
Change the ARDC appointment from Terry Snyder to Leo Trunt for the term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
Approve a new tobacco license for Edwards Oil Inc, dba Lucky Seven General Stores located at 1515 NW 4th Street, Grand Rapids MN 55744.
Approve the highway easement agreement for CSAH 7 Right of Way across WISCONSIN CENTRAL LTD. Railroad Right of Way to facilitate SAP 031-607-031 and authorize its execution.
Approve Road easement exchange between tax-forfeited trust and private land owned by Erik and Amanda Nelson in Sections 8, 9 and 10, Twp 62, R22W under the terms set forth in the attached easements and authorize signature of the County Auditor.
Approve modification to the 2018 Snowmobile Trail Challenge Cost Share Agreement 18-CS-11090300-022 between Itasca County and the U.S. Forest Service and authorize necessary signatures.
Adopt the resolution for final sponsorship of the Grant-in-Aid (GIA) Herb Brandstrom ATV/OHM Trail and authorize necessary signatures for the County-Club Agreement.
Approve signatures necessary to execute Joint Powers Agreement to form the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Drug Task Force.
Committee reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance of the County Board’s Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funding, and meetings with RAPP Strategies and Mesabi Metallics.
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Itasca Waters and One Watershed/One Plan (1W/1P) meetings.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance of the County Board’s Special Session regarding American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funding, a meeting with Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA)/Sarah Carling, a Itasca County Township Association (ICTA) meeting, a City/County Cooperating Committee meeting, and a Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB) meeting.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance of a recent Chippewa Forest Advisory Committee meeting, a City/County Cooperating Committee meeting, a meeting with Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), various township meetings, and meetings with RAPP Strategies and Mesabi Metallics.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an update, including information regarding the Correctional Facility/Courts construction project.
