With many Itasca County residents unhappy about increased property assessments this year, the county board addressed the number of complaints they have received at its work session on Tuesday, April 19.
At the meeting, Itasca County Assessor Amber Peratalo provided a 2022 property assessment update.
According to documents provided by the county assessor, the average residential increase in Itasca County was 31%. Out of the counties listed in the document only Crow Wing County (35%) and Lake County (32%) were higher.
“Itasca County is not an anomaly,”Peratalo said. “We are not the only ones seeing this rapid appreciation.”
In 2012, the median estimated market value of homes in Itasca County was $140,264. In 2015, that number had dropped to $137,749. The median EMV began to rise, and by 2022, Peratalo said the median estimated market value of homes in the county increased to $204,456.
“We do realize real estate sells based upon its unique characteristics as well as the motivations of the buyers and sellers for the property,” Peratalo said. “Oftentimes, even in the best of circumstances, the [estimated market value] will be different than the actual sales price.”
Peratalo said the process is mandated by statute and oversight by the MN Department of Revenue to ensure compliance of level assessment for fair and equitable valuation of real and personal property.
“Unfortunately, our role is to assess it at what it would sell for in the market. We look at the same criteria to make sure it is fair and equitable. The rules and processes are set by state. We are not penalizing you. It is our job and duty to fulfill and establish a market value, what it would sell for,” Peratalo said.
Several Itasca County Commissioners stated that they’ve fielded calls and complaints about the 2022 assessments.
“We’ve all seen a substantial increase, in either our own personally or in our neighbor’s assessed values. We’ve fielded a lot of calls and I mean a lot of calls, each one of us,” Board Chair Terry Snyder said. We take the subject very seriously, so we felt it was really important to have our assessor come and give us an overview of the process and how the assessment works.”
Right now, the assessor’s office is going through the appeals processes, where taxpayers can ask for a reevaluation.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn wrote that he is working on a few solutions to the increased property taxes with Minnesota State Rep. Spencer Igo. Items from his proposal include:
• Capping the amount of tax that can be charged to a maximum of 1% of an assessed value.
• Keeping yearly value increases to less than 3%.
• Increasing homestead credits and making sure more families qualify.
“It seems as though these assessors seem to think that they own your property and you are just renting it from them and that is not right,” Eichorn said . “So, hopefully this proposal gets to the bottom of the problem.”
The full 2022 property assessment update can be found online within the April 19 work session agenda at http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/129/Agendas-Minutes.
Other items
• Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a new tobacco license for KKWC, Inc. doing business as: Fred’s Store located at 19517 Co. Rd. 560, Goodland.
• QI/UM Director Amber Silliman provided information regarding the request to approve the IMCare 2022 Quality Program Description, 2022 UM Program Description, 2021 QI UM Program Evaluation, and the 2022 QI/UM Workplan.
The board motioned 5-0 to adopt the resolution regarding an application submitted by Joshua and Angela Eschenbach to rezone parcels 02-027-2300, 02-027-2200, and 02-027-3200 from industrial to farm residential. A public hearing was opened before the resolution was approved.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for consent:
• Approve the 2022/2023 Annual Road Maintenance Agreements and authorize the County Board Chairperson and the Clerk to the County Board to sign Agreements and authorize the County Engineer to modify the Attachment “A” to Agreements as needed and upon mutual agreement with the Township or City.
•Approve the 2022 Lease Agreement between Itasca County and the Northern Minnesota Swap Meet and Car Show, and authorize necessary signatures.
•Approve the 2022 Fairgrounds Race Track Agreement between Itasca County and Grand Rapids Speedway Inc. and authorize necessary signatures.
• Authorize the notice of intermediate and regular oral bid auction of timber to be given by publication in the official newspaper of the County as provided by law, and that Land Commissioner offers such tracts of timber in order in which they appear in said notice of sale, and that sale shall commence at 10:00 AM on Wednesday June 8, 2022 at Cohasset Community Center.
• Approve 2022 Firewise grant application, accept the grant and authorize necessary signatures if awarded.
• Initiate 2018 and 2019 Secure Rural Schools Act (SRS) Title III county funds and obligate 100% of the funds for the purposes to: (1) carry out activities under the Firewise Communities program and/or (2) develop/carry out the Itasca County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The funds can be used for these allowable Title III purposes after a 45 day public comment period and after submission of said proposal to the Itasca County SRS Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). 2018 SRS Title III funds total $27,506.49 and 2019 SRS Title III funds total $24,192.99.
• Upon successfully being awarded the 2022 Itasca County Firewise grant, approve 2022 Itasca County Firewise Coordinator service contract to Moore Outdoor Services, LLC for $31,360.00 and authorize necessary signatures.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Ives reported on the many calls he has received regarding property valuations.
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance of the County Board’s Special Session for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, as well as recent Grand Village Board, Nashwauk Joint School/Public Library Board, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) Board, and Kootasca Finance Committee meetings.
Commissioner Tinquist reported on the many calls he has received regarding valuations and roads, as well as his attendance of the recent Extension Committee meeting.
Commissioner Trunt reported on the many calls he has received regarding valuations and roads, as well as his attendance of recent Fair Board, Northeast Waste Advisory Council (NEWAC), Itasca County Township Association (ICTA), and Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB) meetings.
Commissioner Snyder reported on the many calls he has received regarding valuations, as well as his attendance of various mining meetings.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an Administrator Update, including information regarding the Correctional Facility/Courts construction project which is currently on budget and only 3-4 days behind schedule due to weather, as well as the Solid Waste Regional Study currently underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.