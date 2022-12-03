In 2021, Itasca County brought in $2.4 million in net proceeds from tax forfeited land sales and leases. Of those proceeds, the four area school districts benefited by a total of $572,715 in distribution. Three county memorial forests also received funds of $330,507. Cities and townships were given a total of $188,811. These numbers were shared by Itasca County Land Commissioner Kory Cease during his annual department head presentation before the county board on Nov. 22.
In 2021, the tax-forfeited land sale fund revenue was up to $3.9 million, explained Cease. This is high when considering the 10-year average is $3.4 million for revenue from land and timber sales, leases and gravel/mining leases.
The Land Department’s main responsibility is to manage the tax-forfeited trust for the benefit of the local taxing districts as well as the public good. Tax-forfeited trust lands are those that have reverted to a public trust from private ownership due to non-payment of taxes. The department’s operations are funded by revenue through management activities on tax-forfeited trust lands without the use of tax levy funds. According to Cease, the majority of land managed by the Itasca County Land Department is tax-forfeited trust land, or about 300,000 acres (only about 4,500 acres are direct county-owned lands).
More than 75% of trust lands are capable of producing a sustainable supply of industrial wood products. Cease’s report explained that county’s managed lands also play an important role in the tourism and recreation industries by providing lands for the public to enter for recreational trail use, hunting, fishing, camping and other pursuits.
Cease spoke of the land department’s roles and accomplishments in 2021. The department offers expertise on real estate, park maintenance, forest restoration and trails, noxious weeds, public education, forestry and mining/gravel operations. The Land Commissioner pointed out some highlights of his report.
The reforestation program focuses on maintaining a diversity of forest types, improving wildlife habitat and increasing forest productivity. The program matches species that are well-suited to site conditions to achieve optimal growth rates. In 2021, 413 acres were planted with a total of 359,500 seedlings - mostly red pine but also jack pine, white spruce and white pine. Aerial seeding in 2021 covered a total of 221 acres with black spruce, tamarack and jack pine.
“A total of 1.5 million seedlings have been planted in five years on trust lands,” explained Cease.
In 2021, Itasca County held two major timber auctions, June 9 and Dec. 12. A total of 97 tracts were offered for sale; 33 through intermediate auction and 64 through regular auction (36 of 38 intermediate tracts and 53 of 59 regular tracts sold at the time of sale). The total average bid up on sold tracts was 31% on the intermediate auction and 39% on the regular auction. In 2021, Itasca County sold 95,222 cords for a total value of $3,017,721.87 (this reflects the anticipated revenue Itasca County will recognize when all sales are paid in full as many of the permits were issued with duration of two and three years). In 2021, a total of 101 new timber permits were issued
Forest access road projects in 2021 included 2.2 miles of new summer road construction, 6.5 miles of winter road construction, 52.1 miles of reconstruction and maintenance and 12.7 miles of seeding and mulching.
The county’s park and recreation program saw continued demand for development and maintenance to address safety concerns and complete capital improvements on buildings and grounds. The use of grants and other funding sources is often needed to make major improvements and repairs on the sites. The county works with clubs, businesses and other government agencies to maintain the parks and recreation areas. The land department also actively participates in the Snowmobile and ATV alliances, the Trails Task Force, Mesabi Trail Board, Itasca Little League and Itasca County Fair Board.
As detailed in Cease’s report, the Park and Recreation Commission is made up of nine citizen volunteers from throughout the county and also includes ex-officio members from the Minnesota DNR, the Chippewa National Forest and others as needed.
“The commission is a valuable resource whenever input is needed on recreation projects and policies within Itasca County,” wrote Cease.
Itasca County maintains the following parks: Fairgrounds Park, Bass Lake Park and Campground, Gunn Park and smaller area parks such as Boy Scout Triangle, Drumbeater Island Natural Area, and Furlong Family Memorial Park, as well as public water accesses, cross country ski trails, ATV and snowmobile trails.
County Commissioner Leo Trunt asked about Bass Lake Park improvements to the campground and beach area. Cease said 14 new campsites were added in 2021 and power is routed to the sites for electric hookups to be installed in 2022. The beach area is nearly finished, added Cease who said there are also plans to put in a fishing pier.
Commissioner Trunt also asked about progress on the electronic campsite reservation system. Cease said this will be another goal for 2023 for Bass Lake and Fairgrounds campgrounds to provide the most-efficient way of monitoring site activity and collecting fees.
The Itasca County Land Department employs approximately 20 people. Land and forest employees include Land Commissioner Cease, Assistant Land Commissioner Michael Gibbons, foresters Bob Rother, Casey Dabrowski, Perry Leone, Loren Eide, Tony Schram, Jesse Lehner, Ryan Newman, Nick Schreiber, and Dan Neary, and administrative assistants Renata Rogalla and Jackson Purdie. Park and Recreation includes Park System Manager Roger Clark and Forest Recreation Specialist Sara Thompson. Cindy Shevich is the Itasca County Land Department Real Estate Specialist. Seasonal crew members include Park Technician Hunter Stolley, Forestry Intern Jack Connelly, and Weed Technician Joline Leone.
In other business during the Nov. 22 regular meeting, the county board:
• Recognized county employees Bruce Norman whose last day as a Social Worker, Health & Human Services, will be Dec. 2, 2022 after 8 years of service; Bill Anwiler whose last day as a Highway Maintenance Worker, Transportation Department, will be Jan. 17, 2023 (after 15 years of service; Joe Connelly, recently hired as Forester, Land Department, effective Nov. 21, 2022; and Alyssa Mandich whose last day as a Social Worker, Health & Human Services, was Nov. 30, 2022 after six months of service.
• Approved commissioner warrants totalling $1,452,008.32 to be paid Nov. 25, 2022.
•Approved Health and Human Services warrants for the month of November 2022 totalling $1,945,789.97.
• Heard an update/presentation from QI/UM Director Peggy Rosik who provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division update, including information regarding IMCare enrollment and authorization trends.
• Approved one-time payments from American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds to Go Forward ($15,000), Northland Counseling Center ($40,000), North Homes ($50,000), and Ross Resources ($10,000) in the amount of $115,000, as recommended by the Board Appointed Subcommittee, with the understanding that providers will submit a project narrative.
• Authorized County Administrator Brett Skyles to sign the 2022 Equitable Cost-Sharing for Publicly Owned Nursing Facilities (ECPN) Application in the amount of $324,014.91, with the use of reserves for the unbudgeted amount of $144,014.91.
• Approved a contract for Court Appointed Attorney services with Paul Shaffer, for the term of Dec. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023, and authorized necessary signatures.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.