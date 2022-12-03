In 2021, Itasca County brought in $2.4 million in net proceeds from tax forfeited land sales and leases. Of those proceeds, the four area school districts benefited by a total of $572,715 in distribution. Three county memorial forests also received funds of $330,507. Cities and townships were given a total of $188,811. These numbers were shared by Itasca County Land Commissioner Kory Cease during his annual department head presentation before the county board on Nov. 22.

In 2021, the tax-forfeited land sale fund revenue was up to $3.9 million, explained Cease. This is high when considering the 10-year average is $3.4 million for revenue from land and timber sales, leases and gravel/mining leases.


