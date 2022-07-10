The Itasca County Board of Commissioners approved an order to abate a public health nuisance to the owner of a property located on County Road 91 in Grand Rapids.
The Itasca County Environmental Services Department has received numerous complaints about the property, which contains household waste, burnt garbage, trash, scrap, junk, litter and unsanitary matter. A house was previously torn down on the property and two camper trailers remain on site.
The property is owned by Thomas Cichy Jr. and after a site inspection was completed on the property, it was determined to be a public health nuisance according to a Minnesota statute.
Greg Stoltz of the Environmental Services Department said several attempts have been made to contact the property owner in hopes of getting the mess cleaned up. Letters were sent to the property owner and notices were posted on the property.
It was discovered that Cichy is currently incarcerated in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes. Cichy will be served an order to abate a public health nuisance and the order will also be posted on the property. Since Cichy is incarcerated, the ten days of notice will not begin until he has been served, allowing him time to reach out to others to help with the clean-up.
“Hopefully he can find someone in the meantime to do it,” Stoltz said. “If not we’ll get it cleaned up.”
There is evidence another party is visiting the property to burn garbage, but authorities have not been able to identify any individuals visiting the property.
Other items
Commissioners motioned to reschedule the Tuesday, August 9, 2022 regular session to Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Itasca County Boardroom due to elections.
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided information regarding the request to approve the Ecumen Grand Village Management Agreement.
The board approved and authorized necessary signatures for the 2022-2024 Minnesota Teamsters Public and Law Enforcement Employees’ Union, Local No. 320 Labor Agreement, which represents Probation Officers.
County Engineer Karin Grandia provided information regarding the request to approve the resolution for a county state aid highway funds advance.
The county board appointed Commissioner Leo Trunt as delegate and Commissioner Ben DeNucci as alternate on the Highway 169 Cross Range Study Advisory Committee (SAC) for indefinite terms, as long as elected.
Real Estate Specialist Cindy Shevich provided information regarding the request to adopt the resolution for fixing the notice and terms of tax-forfeited land sale to adjoining landowners.
The board adopted the resolution for the 38er’s Snowmobile Club Trail Improvement Program Grant Application and authorized necessary signatures.
The board adopted the resolution for the Driftskippers Snowmobile Club Trail Improvement Program Grant Application and authorized necessary signatures.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Eric Villeneuve provided information regarding the request to adopt the Resolution of Objection to 2023 Minnesota Department of Human Services Selection of Participating Health Plans.
Consent agenda
The board appointed County Commissioner Leo Trunt to the vacant, unexpired position on the Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), effective July 12, 2022, with an expiration date of December 31, 2023.
Commissioners awarded contract 59916 for Nashwauk TWP, South Sucker Lake Road - Bridge/Culvert Replacement to the lowest responsible bidder, Utility Systems of America, Inc., in the amount of $168,422 and authorized the required signatures on the contract documents.
Committee reports
Commissioner Ben DeNucci reported on his attendance at recent Board of Appeal and Equalization, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) Board of Directors, Kootasca Community Action (KCA), and Step 3 Grievance Committee meetings, as well as County Facilities Tours.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist reported on his attendance at recent Board of Appeal and Equalization, Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB), and Step 3 Grievance Committee meetings, as well as Labor Negotiations and County Facilities Tours.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance at recent Board of Appeal and Equalization meetings and County Facilities Tours, as well as an Emergency Management Training.
Commissioner Terry Snyder reported on his attendance at recent Board of Appeal and Equalization, Grand Village Board, and North Itasca Joint Powers Board (NIJPB) meetings, as well as an e2ip property meeting, a meeting with Extension staff, Canisteo Pit meetings, and County Facilities Tours.
