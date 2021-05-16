The Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopted two resolutions honoring law enforcement at its regular session on Tuesday.
Commissioners proclaimed the week of May 9-15, 2021 as Police Week and May 15, 2021 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in Itasca County.
“The members of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, along with all members of law enforcement in Itasca County, play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Itasca County,” Commissioner Terry Snyder said.
Snyder read through the resolution declaring May 9-15 as Police Week in Itasca County.
“Now therefore be it resolved, that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners does hereby proclaim the week of May 9-15, 2021 as Police Week in Itasca County and calls upon Itasca County citizens, as well as our patriotic, civic, and educational organizations, to honor, commemorate, and show appreciation for our law enforcement officers, past and present, who, by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities, have rendered dedicated services to their communities, and in so doing, have established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and securities of all citizens.”
Six officers have fallen in the line of duty in Itasca County since 1914. May 15 was declared Peace Officers Memorial Day in Itasca County.
“Be it further resolved, that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners does hereby proclaim
May 15, 2021 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in Itasca County and calls upon Itasca County citizens to observe this day in honor of those law enforcement officers who, through their courageous deeds, made the ultimate sacrifice and service to their community or have become disabled in the performance of duty, and to recognize and pay respect to the survivors of our fallen heroes.”
Grants for Sheriff’s Office
The board motioned to accept the 2020 State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant Agreement between the State of Minnesota and Itasca County, for the amount of $500. The equipment grant will go towards safety vests.
Commissioners also approved and authorized signatures necessary to execute the Federal Supplemental Boating Safety Patrol Grant agreement and conflict of interest statement between the State of Minnesota (DNR) and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.
Other items
The board recognized Ryan Miskovich who was promoted from Traffic/GIS Technician,
Transportation Department to GIS Analyst, Survey and Mapping Department effective May 3,
2021 and Jason Chamberlin who was promoted from Helpdesk Technician to
Network / Telecommunications Specialist, MIS Department effective May 5, 2021.
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of May 14, 2021 in the amount $504,591.88.
Consent agenda
1. Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and 2Care4U LLC to provide EIDBI services.
2. Authorize execution of the attached easement in order to establish highway right of way for C.S.A.H. 52 across the following Itasca County owned parcels: T05 (TP #53-005-3402): SE 1/4-SE 1/4-SW 1/4, Section 5, Township 60 North, Range 23 West and T20 (TP #53-009-1200): NW 1/4-NE 1/4, Section 9, Township 60 North, Range 23 West.
3. Award County Project 2021-12 for 2021 Pavement Marking Service to the lowest responsible bidder, Traffic Marking Service, in the amount of $142,300.00 and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
4. Declare the existing Itasca County roadway lighting policy void and adopt the attached Intersection Street Lighting Policy.
5. Adopt the Resolution for sale of tax-forfeited land, parcel #91-585-4106, to the City of Grand Rapids for a public purpose, which approves sale of the North 75 feet of Lot 2 and the North 75 feet of the West 25 feet of Lot 3, Park Row Kearney’s First Addition to Grand Rapids under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd 1a para (b) for a price of $4,450.00 plus all associated costs.
6. Adopt the Resolution for Sale of tax-forfeited land to the City of Grand Rapids for stormwater purposes, which approves sale Parcel 91-620-0230, described as Lot 23 and Lot 24 Less that part lying West of the East 18 feet and the West half of vacated North/South Avenue lying adjacent to Lot 23 Less Highway 38 ROW, McKinney Lake Addition to Grand Rapids under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd 1a para (h) for a price of $4,000.00, plus all associated costs and which approves conveyance of Parcel 91-028-3109, described as revised description Number 1 of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter, Section 28, Township 55, Range 25, more particularly described in the attachment, under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd 1a para (h) at no charge.
