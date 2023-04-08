The April 4 Itasca County Board work session began with a productive legislative conference call with Minnesota Senator Grant Hauschild (03, DFL). It was an opportunity for Hauschild to update the board on what he has been working on in St. Paul, and how Itasca County legislative priorities fit in with his agenda.
Thankful for the chance to speak with the Itasca County Board for the first time, Hauschild says he represents a large district (03), all having different needs and interests. Hauschild sits on the Labor, Education Policy, Environment, Climate and Legacy, and the Taxes Committees, all of which “touch so much of what’s important to our region.”
On the Tax Committee, Hauschild says he is authoring two bills: One of them is a PILT (payment in lieu of tax) increase and an increase in local government aid (LGA). Hauschild says he is looking to secure $80-100 million for each program, which would help subsidize core funding, public safety, and property tax relief.
Hauschild is also seeking $100 million in a broadband program as well as an increase in local education funding. He is looking to reduce the special education gap for rural schools and has introduced a three-year increase in subsidies to reduce that gap and the burden on the Itasca County budget.
“Those are the core things I’m working on.”
Hauschild is also working on an environmental bill. He has secured substantial funding for trails, ATV, snowmobile clubs, boat access and fish hatcheries and opposed DNR increase in recreation fees.
“We have more than enough funds without putting the bill on recreationists. We can fund those critical needs, and I’m going to fight like hell to oppose those rate increases.”
“A tip of the hat to you, glad to hear that you are going after the trail funding. That is a big part of our county, I do appreciate that,” replied Commissioner Cory Smith (D1), which was echoed by Commissioner John Johnson (D3), who thanked Hauschild for his support in the timber industry.
Board Chair Burl Ives (D4) had several topics for Senator Hauschild, beginning with “a mine pit problem.”
“The Canisteo mine pit in Bovey is rising. Seems to me the ball isn’t rolling very fast down there about this problem. Mother nature is going to give us another waterfall if we don’t do something about it.”
On Hauschild’s support for PILT increase, Ives explained 27% of Itasca County pays property tax, the rest of property tax revenue is in the PILT program at a reduced rate of payment.
“There is a lot of land in our county that is public, and we only get $1.75 an acre. Apples to apples, we aren’t anywhere near close (to the $150-200 per acre some counties receive elsewhere).”
Ives also said he would like to see VRBOs regulated the same or similarly as resort or a hotel would be regulated, citing safety as a primary concern.
“I think we will.” This year is a budget year, next year is more of a policy year and it would fit better there, explained Hauschild.
The senator ended the call by ensuring that substantial funding for Itasca County, through PILT, local government aid, and educational funding are all coming soon.
The Assessor’s Office provided an update that described many of the processes and decisions that led to local property tax increases over the last several years, with Presenter Amber Peratalo explaining the responsibilities and guidelines the Assessor’s Office is mandated by the state.
She says that 20% of properties in the county must be reviewed each year. The 2023 assessment year saw 6600 visits to improved construction, 5900 site visits to unimproved property, and 1600 new construction and maintenance permits.
Total residential units and new construction continues to grow in Itasca County, and she referenced a 2022 annual report showing a 10.8 median sales price increase to $225,000. Peratalo said it was a “robust transaction market during the sale study period.”
Establishing Estimated Market Values (EMV), appraisal process is determined on calculated data, both modeled and historical, and the current market conditions.
Waterfront property continues to prove desirable and “those buyers pay a premium.” Changes to those conditions are year-to-year. Deer lake for example saw a high increase in a 2022 assessment but saw no change in 2023.
She continued to explain that approximately $66.5 million in new construction factored into more than a $500 million dollar increase in EMV in Itasca County.
2022-2023 overall taxable property averaged a 9% tax increase, which was the second lowest increase in the Arrowhead region.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue will mandate a property tax increase if the Assessor’s Office does not have equalized assessments and the sales study helps measure compliance and what adjustments need to be made.
The EMV appeal information is located at the lower left of their annual valuation notice.
Shelly Patten provided an update on the DNR Heritage Forest Project. Patten addressed the commissioners’ concerns with the DNR purchasing county land using the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund. The use of this fund raises questions as to what access the public will have to this land due to land-use restrictions. One of the primary conditions the board set before agreeing to support the sale was allowable public access for both motorized and non-motorized recreation on those same lands in the future.
“We feel that we have been transparent with the funding source we are seeking.” Stated Patten, who admitted some additional information was necessary to navigate the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund application process and took the time to address the board’s concerns directly.
In applying for the Lessard-Sams funding, “we will make it clear that these lands may be open for future recreational trails. Motorized and non-motorized – It would be a “fee title acquisition”, not a “conservation easement”. This is going to be a working forest and it will be treated like all other state forests: Open for public use.
Commissioner Snyder reiterated his concerns that based on how the laws of this fund are written, that they allow existing, but they don’t allow future development and would consider litigation to prevent new development from occurring.
The Forest Service Program Legacy Coordinator Christina was a phone-call participant in the conversation, and says that she is who will be directly submitting the application for the use of the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund. She said that she has experience in this specific application process and will make clear that these lands in question have existing trails and expect new public trails to be developed and improved in the future. She described examples of land acquisitions using this fund in the past that have been approved for recreation and public access.
Commissioner Terry Snyder (D2) explained that he wants to make absolutely certain that public access on this land must be “all-inclusive” for public recreation without future barriers or restrictions.
“We are on the same page. The DNR does not want to purchase land that has special restrictions outside of what we normally do.”
Patten continued that the transaction will proceed as a “fee title acquisition” rather than a “conservation easement” and that the difference in language will allow for future public access. “Just like all of our other state forest lands.”
Commissioner Johnson brought a request for the board to consider, from the Greenway Joint Recreation Association (GJRA) for funding to upgrade the HVAC equipment at Hodgins-Berardo Recreation Center.
The arena will be the only sheet of ice available to the public this summer as the IRA Civic Center goes through it’s own upgrades. Increased traffic is expected this summer and the arena’s infrastructure and HVAC system are worried to be insufficient.
With Hodgins-Berardo in Coleraine taking all the burden for Itasca County for skating sports, Johnson recommended a $50,000 grant, which is about half of the cost of the HVAC equipment upgrade. “It would benefit all of Itasca County and all of the programs.”
The arena is already booked through July and anticipated to book the remaining summer into the fall.
A tobacco compliance update from Public Health on their verification that local businesses are not providing tobacco to underage youth after a compliance check in 2022. Public Health partnered with local agencies to check tobacco sales from local businesses by having underage youth attempt to purchase tobacco products. They conducted 46 checks with 80% compliance. As Public Health explained, the goal of the checks is not to punish businesses but instead to keep youth safe as an obligation of the licensor. It is also an opportunity to educate people on the proper sale of tobacco and liquor products.
Other business that occurred during Tuesday’s board meeting:
• IM Care presented an analysis of previous years’ performance improvement measures, how they reach improvement goals, and improvement measures through staff development, health equity, education, and implementation of new care programs.
• The board moved to allow the county Covid-19 policy restrictions to sunset together with the state’s planned date of May 15. In addition to the policy update, Chairman Ives requested a three-year report encompassing all county department employees’ current and modified work schedules, to examine the structure of the county work environment now that the pandemic is over.
• County Auditor/Treasurer Austin Rohling requested board action to resolve Northern Valley Hospital District redistricting corrections, which was approved.
• Environmental Services provided an update on their 2022 “Fight Blight” program and their plans to continue working with communities and townships in 2023.
• The city of Coleraine requested a parcel of tax-forfeited land adjacent to the ice arena, to be used as a green space for youth recreation programs, which the board approved.
• The Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly has requested the board approve a Premises Permit Gambling application.
• The board approved a grant to install two new culverts that will reconnect Balsam Lake with Marble and Buckman Lakes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.