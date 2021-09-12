A proposed plan to reduce blight in Itasca County was presented at the Itasca County Board of Commissioners work session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Environmental Services Coordinator Greg Stoltz, Administrative Support Katie Benes, and Family Services Division Manager Becky Lauer provided information regarding the newly developed “Fight Blight Project.”
Back on July 20, commissioners discussed ideas on cleaning up blight in the county, such as trash left along the road and derelict vacant properties. On that day, Itasca County Environmental Services was asked to put together a plan on how best to solve the blight problem and present it back to the county board.
The Fight Blight Project was created and designed in four steps, beginning late summer of 2021 and going through the summer of 2022. The project will benefit several departments within the county as well as county-supported groups such as First Call For Help and The United Way.
The project will support all local towns and townships in their efforts to help clean up their communities and work with area schools to help teach youth the proper way to recycle.
Environmental Services has purchased its own roll-off containers and six yard dumpsters to be used by other departments, groups and communities, and has negotiated better pricing for disposing of the garbage from these clean-ups. The department will work with local contracted businesses to help us accomplish its mission.
The biggest share of the project’s budget will go toward the cost of disposing of the garbage collected. Communities benefiting from this project will be asked to help with setting up and monitoring each of their clean-up projects.
Environmental Services will be available to help direct communities on the best ways to separate, load and communicate with the public. For the safety of everyone, a supply of PPE will be established and available to those requesting it.
Itasca County will continue to improve its canister sites to accept more items, making it easier for residents of the county to dispose of more items at one site rather than drive miles to get to another site. They will also set up “Open Canister Site Days” twice a year, allowing free dumping of specific items in hopes of keeping local ditches cleaner. If approved, Phase 1 will begin immediately on cleaning up tax-forfeited properties as well as the ditches along Red Rock Road, southeast of Calumet.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci supported the proposed plan.
“I don’t think it’s any coincidence that there are a lot of proposals in District 5 because we’ve had a lot of conversations about this topic,” DeNucci said. “I think this is what they’re looking for and I also think that it is a good use of county resources and the public supports a program like this that cleans up their communities.”
Commissioner Leo Trunt echoed support for the plan and the proposed Open Canister Site Days.
“If they’re bringing their appliances or tires or whatever it is that they’ve got, it’s just going to make it that much easier if we have to deal with blight in the future,” Trunt said.
The proposal was informational and no action was taken.
Sheriff cameras
Itasca County Sheriff Vic Williams provided information regarding the request to adopt a body-worn camera policy.
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office will be upgrading existing mobile video equipment in squads along with adding equipment in order to implement the use of body-worn cameras which will be provided and supported by Watchguard Video Solutions, a Motorola company.
Sheriff Williams said he wants to protect both his officers and the people they interact with and the body cameras will help accomplish this goal.
“The current atmosphere we’re dealing with right now necessitates us moving in a direction where we upgrade our body cameras. Basically, we have the in-car video and have always had the audio portions from a distance, but with the ever changing environment now it’s time to move forward into a body-worn camera era,” Williams said.
The request was to authorize signatures needed to execute master customer agreement, equipment purchase and software license addendum along with the subscription software addendum between the Itasca County Sheriff and Motorola Solutions Inc.
The board recommended the request be moved to the regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
CRRSAA funds
Itasca County’s Transportation Department was the recipient of a portion of the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
An amount of $20 million has been provided to greater-Minnesota counties and state aid cities from the CRRSAA funds. Itasca County will receive $367,636.
The CRRSAA funds can be spent on maintenance and operations on any route under Itasca County’s jurisdiction or construction of an existing local, state aid, or federal aid construction project. The funds can also be spent on equipment, excluding cars and trucks. MnDOT has requested that each county respond by Sept. 30 and indicate what it will be using the funds.
The Transportation Department recommended that the county invest in equipment purchases, specifically a motor grader and roller packer. This will allow the department to replace a motor grader that had engine failure, reduce the age of the motor grader fleet, and add a roller packer needed for culvert installations and pavement patching.
Other recommended equipment included two nose plows, a CAT excavator fecon head, a 18,000-pound deck over trailer, and a diamond rear swing flail mower. The total estimated cost provided by the transportation department came in at $373,044. Final quotes for the proposed purchase were still being obtained at the time of the meeting.
Commissioners recommended the proposal for the board’s regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
insurance options
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided information regarding Itasca County health insurance carrier options.
Itasca County provides healthcare coverage to its employees through Northeast Service Cooperative (NESC), which is located in Mountain Iron, Minn. NESC serves schools, cities, counties, and other governmental agencies throughout northeastern Minnesota. It was established by the legislature as a nonprofit public corporation. NESC provides an array of niche services ranging from group health insurance to academic programs.
“One of the financial benefits that has been great with working with the co-op is they have the ability to buy down our premiums if they are too high,” said Skyles who explained that the county’s premium increase should have been 16.9%, but NESC decided to use some of its reserves to buy some of the premium down so that the increase was only 9.9%. Skyles said that although a 9.9 percent increase may still be considered high, it’s based on the county’s claims experience.
No action on the update was taken as the update was informational only.
Maintenance agreement resolution
The State of Minnesota is providing $65,000 in Safe Routes to School funds for the Deer River Multi-Use Trail Project. Itasca County, as the project’s sponsor for the City of Deer River, needed to enter into a maintenance agreement through a resolution in order for the state to release those funds.
The City of Deer River had already voted and agreed to assume the maintenance obligation requirement and Rachel Metelak of Itasca County’s Transportation Office requested board action. Commissioners adopted the resolution with a 4-0 vote.
Enbridge Progress Report/Update
Commissioners receive an Enbridge progress report and update from John Eisele.
Eisele said construction of the Line 3 Replacement project is sitting at about 95 percent complete as of Tuesday’s board meeting.
“We got very lucky with the winter weather last year and the drier conditions this summer,” Eisele said. “We were able to do a lot of work very fast.”
He also mentioned that once the new pipeline is commissioned and in-place, Enbridge will start the process of talking with landowners about their option to keep the existing old pipeline on their property or remove it.
Set budget work sessions
The board voted 4-0 to schedule budget work sessions to discuss the 2022 budget and preliminary levy on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.
One-day liquor license
The board approved a one-day liquor license, as requested by Grand Rapids Fraternal Order of Eagles, for the Delta Waterfowl Banquet at the Barn in the Woods on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Citizen input
Vic Williams mentioned that citizens who’d like to know more about the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office planned body-worn camera policy can email him directly or visit the county website.
Consent agenda
Approve and authorize necessary signatures on the Determination of Need Application to allow Itasca Life Options (ILO) to move locations for day services.
Approve the final payment for Contract 202107, a Crushing, Hauling and Placement of Aggregate Surfacing project on various unorganized township and county roads, and authorize the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
Approve Highway Easement from Blandin Paper Company over and across Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 13, Township 57, Range 24 to access Tax-Forfeit Lands described as the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and Government Lot 1, Section 13, Township 57, Range 24 and authorize necessary signatures.
Adopt the Resolution RE: Approving Laws of Minnesota Chapter 6, Article 2, Section 121 as required under Minnesota Statute Chapter 645.021 and authorize signatures on Certificate of Approval.
Approval and authorization for County Attorney to sign Thomson Reuters contract for Westlaw on-line legal research services for the Itasca County Attorney’s Office.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance of a recent Grand Village Board meeting and County Board Special Session for American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, as well as the
Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Strategic Planning Retreat and a Federal EDA
Funding Session.
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance at recent labor negotiations.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance of a recent Association of Minnesota Counties
(AMC) Round Table, as well as a meeting with Itasca Economic Development Corporation
(IEDC)/Tamara Lowney, and a tour of the Municipal Solid Waste and Recycling Facility in
Fosston, Minn.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance of a recent Intergovernmental Affairs meeting as well as the Wabana Township Zoning meeting and a Federal EDA Funding Session.
Land replacement trust fund acquisition
Commissioners motioned to go into a closed session pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, Subd. 1(d) and Subd. 3(c)(3) as it relates to developing or considering offers or counteroffers for the purchase of sale or real property of Parcel Identification Numbers (PINs) 31-026-2100, 31-026-2400, 31-026-3100, 31-026-3200, 31-026-3300, 31-026-3400, 31-026-4100, 31-026-4200, 31-026-4300, 31-026-4400, 31-035-1100, 31-035-1200, 31-035-1300, and 31-035-1400.
Up next
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will next meet for a regular session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m.
