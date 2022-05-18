Last Tuesday, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners discussed scheduling for the county’s upcoming budget sessions. Although no action was taken, it was the consensus of the board to direct staff to plan for budget sessions to start in August.
Board Chair Terry Snyder said he wanted to begin preliminary budget sessions early this year.
“I don’t want us to see us end up at the end of August, [or the] first part of September jamming three or four days in a row. Then we don’t have a good resolution to the budget,” Board Chair Terry Snyder said. “This is going to be an extremely difficult year and we still have to set a preliminary levy by Sept. 3. I want to err on the side of time and give the board time to work through it.”
Police Week
Commissioners recognized May 11-17, 2022, as National Peace Officer Memorial Week in Itasca County and gave special recognition to the nine fallen officers in Itasca County, dating back more than 100 years. The county experienced its first death in the line of duty on Feb. 12, 1914, when Marshal August
Kokko of the Nashwauk Police Department was shot by a prisoner that he had arrested, according to Board Chair Terry Snyder.
Last year, Itasca County grieved the loss of Conservation Officer Sarah Grell and Sheriff’s Deputy Jayme Williams.
“National Peace Officer Memorial Day is [Sunday] May 15. [We] also designate the entire week to give special recognition to our fallen officers. [Officers] are there 24/7 to protect and serve our communities, especially in Itasca County,” Snyder said.
County facilities tour
The board approved dates for a tour of county facilities. The times and dates of the tour will be as follows:
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
7:10 a.m.: Cohasset Garage
8:45 a.m.: Deer River Garage
10:30 a.m.: Max Garage
12:20 p.m.: Bigfork Garage
2:45 p.m.: Arbo Garage
Thursday, June 2, 2022
7:30 a.m.: Swan River Garage
9:05 a.m.: Nashwauk Garage
10:55 a.m.: Togo Garage
12:45 p.m. Balsam Garage
Thursday, June 9, 2022
9:00 a.m.: Land Department
10:00 a.m.: Emergency Operations Center (EOC)
10:30 a.m.: Itasca Resource Center (IRC)
11:30 a.m.: Sheriff’s Department Northside Property.
Other business
Commissioner warrants were approved with a check date of May 13, 2022, in the amount of $1,221,934.33.
A legislative conference call was provided by Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
The board approved the reappointment of Karin Grandia as the Itasca County Engineer, effective May 16, 2022 through May 15, 2026, pursuant to M.S. 163.07.
Commissioners approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Local 580 MOU regarding the Post Health Care Savings Plan contributions.
Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Anderson provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division update, including information regarding the annual financial audit process.
The board motioned to adopt the resolution of support for rural surface transportation grant application.
Consent agenda
The consent agenda was approved with a 5-0 vote.
Accept the resignation of Lee Ringdahl from the Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, effective Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Accept the resignation of Amy Blomquist from the Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority as a Representative for Residents of Public Housing, effective Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Appoint Leah Griffen to the vacant, unexpired resident commissioner position on the Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), effective May 10, 2022, with an expiration date of December 31, 2025.
Approve application to conduct off-Site gambling, as requested by the Nashwauk Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association.
Approve new on-sale, off-sale, and Sunday liquor licenses for SGWild Corporation dba Sure Game Wilderness Resort located at 52385 County Road 31, Wirt MN 56688.
Adopt the resolution for authorization for grant application, which authorizes the Elections Division of the Auditor/Treasurer’s office to apply for a Drop Box Grant through the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State in an amount up to $15,000.
Approve the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and Kootasca Community Action, Inc extending the current lease for the time period of 07/01/2022 - 06/30/2023 and authorize the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
Approve the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and Independent School District #318, which extends the current lease for the time period of 07/01/22 - 06/30/2023 and authorizes the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
Adopt the resolution for request for proposals to provide health care services to recipients of Minnesota Senior Health Options and Minnesota Senior Care Plus Programs in Itasca County, which ranks Itasca Medical Care (IMCare) as number one and being our choice as a Managed Care Organization for Minnesota Senior Health Options and Minnesota Senior Care Plus Programs.
Adopt the resolution for request for proposals to provide health care services to recipients of special needs BasicCare and Integrated Special Needs BasicCare in Itasca County, which ranks Medica as number one and being our choice as a Managed Care Organization for Special Needs BasicCare and Integrated Special Needs BasicCare.
Adopt the resolution for repurchase of the North Half (N1/2) of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE NE), Section Seven (7), Township Sixty (60), Range Twenty-three (23) by Todd and Colleen Clusiau.
Award County Project 2022-04 for 2022 Pavement Markings to the lowest responsible bidder, Sir Lines-A-Lot, LLC, in the amount of $184,128.00 and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an overhead electric telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 4, Township 61, Range 22 and Section 33, Township 62, Range 22 and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an overhead electric telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 1, Township 55, Range 23 and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve Road easement exchange between Tax-Forfeited Trust and private land owned by Alvwood COS, LLC in Sections 3 and 10, Twp 149, Rge 29 under the terms set forth in the attached easements and authorize signature of the County Auditor.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Adoption of the Itasca County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Approve and authorize signatures necessary to execute the Federal Supplemental Boating Safety Patrol Grant Agreement and Conflict of Interest Statement between the State of Minnesota (DNR) and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Burl Ives provided comments regarding recent Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce meetings.
Commissioners Ives and Snyder and County Administrator Brett Skyles provided comment regarding recent meetings held regarding Short Term Rental properties, such as AirBnB and VRBO rentals.
Recognition of county employees
The following employees were recognized:
Farewell to Rachel Evenson whose last day as Assistant County Attorney - Entry, Attorney Department will be May 20 after 2-plus years of service. Farewell to Ron Giffen whose last day as a Highway Maintenance Worker, Transportation Department will be May 12 after 32-plus years of service.
Welcome to new employee, Tiffani Ott, Legal Support Specialist, Health & Human Services; welcome to new employee, Riley Savolainen, Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy, Sheriff’s Department;Becky Koch , transitioning from Child Support Officer to Eligibility Investigator, Health and Human Services
