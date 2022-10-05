During the Sept. 27 meeting of the Itasca County Board, Commissioners Terry Snyder and Burl Ives brought up the issue that comes with a loss of private land in the county, now known as the No Net Gain of Public Land Resolution.
According to the meeting’s agenda packet, “The loss of potential tax base in Itasca County is a continual concern for the Board of Commissioners. The loss of private land into a public sector status has potential tax revenue implications that need to be addressed. Other counties in our region have passed No Net Gain or No Net Loss resolutions to protect tax base.”
“Part of what we’ve experienced over the last decade or so, is there’s an increased popularity for public lands. Of course. That’s kind of why we all live here. We enjoy being able to go out our back door and recreate whatever that might look like with each of us. But we have a lot of land in public ownership,” said Snyder who explained that 63-65% of land in Itasca County is considered public, whether
that is owned by federal agencies, the state of Minnesota, Department of Natural Resources or is tax-forfeited land. Snyder said that when landowners decide to sell or donate their private land for public ownership, the county’s property tax base or tax capacity shrinks.
“It’s not that anybody is against public land or addition of public land,” stated Snyder. “But I think it’s about how do we protect ourselves whether it be asking for future legislation, or cooperation and communication with the DNR in trying to at least minimize what that impact financially would be with the county.”
Snyder referenced a 2014 resolution held in Lake County which details that no new lands in Lake County may be made public until the acquisitions are approved by the Lake County Board. This is in order to keep public land at 83% or less of all land in Lake County and to prevent the county’s tax base from shrinking even more.
Ives stated that about 27% of the land in Itasca County pays property taxes. He added that Itasca County has a large amount of public land for citizens to use, but that the tax capacity of the county is not enough to keep and maintain these public lands. In his opinion, it is time to start thinking of how to protect the private land that the county does have.
County Attorney Matti Adam said she looked at the 2014 No Net Gains resolution in Lake County and that this topic is prevalent around the state. However, she stated that the general opinion between other county attorneys is a resolution of this nature is not enforceable. This is because the acquisition process of private lands to public lands has many statutes surrounding it, and wouldn’t need county board approval to proceed. She shared that no county in Minnesota who has a similar resolution has ever tried to actually enforce it.
“A resolution like the Lake County resolution is probably more symbolic in nature,” said Adam.
Snyder asked the board to create a smaller committee of himself, Ives, Adam, and Skyles to continue exploring options regarding policies or other methods to address the issue, which the board approved.
4-H Week Proclamation
Rebecca Rasmussen spoke to the board about a resolution proclaiming October 2-8, 2022 as 4-H Week in Itasca County. 4-H week is celebrated nationwide. According to the resolution, read at the meeting, 4-H is the largest youth development organization in the United States with almost six million youth participating in the program so far. In Itasca County, 351 youth have participated in 4-H to learn about topics such as science, agriculture, health and citizenship. The program has 600,000 volunteers and 3,500 professionals mentoring youth.
“National 4-H Week showcases the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Itasca County who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them,” as stated in the resolution.
The board voted and approved the resolution.
National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Month
Rob Oleheiser with Grace House spoke to the commissioners about a resolution to designate November 2022 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in Itasca County, and November 12-20 as Itasca County Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Part of the resolution stated, “the intent of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness month is consistent with local organizations who are committed to sheltering, providing supportive services as well as meals, basic needs and supplies to the homeless including; Kootasca Community Action, AEOA, Grace House, Northland Counseling Center, Salvation Army, Itasca County Veterans Services, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Itasca County Health and Human Services, First Call for Help, Advocates for Family Peace and other Housing Issues Advisory Committee members.”
The resolution encourages people to acknowledge that there are many who do not have housing and need support from both citizens and private/public non-profit services. The board approved the resolution.
Shoreland Stewardship Awards
Brothers Jay and Mike Miner, who run Wa-Ga-Tha-Ka Resort on Lake Wabana, were awarded the Shoreland Stewardship Award by Tom Nelson of the Itasca County Coalition of Lake Associations (ICOLA) and Austin Steere of the Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
“The award is for those lakeside owners who’ve done their best to buffering for water quality and screening to keep the northwoods look to our lakes,” explained Nelson.
The Ojibwe phrase, “Wa-Ga-Tha-Ka,” means “dwelling place among the birch trees,” Nelson shared. Jay and Mike were joined by their family at the board meeting for the award presentation. Jay and Mike are the third generation to run the 25-acre resort as it nears almost 100 years of operations. The resort has 1,600 feet of shoreland. Nelson noted that this award recognizes the many years of cumulative work done at the Wa-Ga-Tha-Ka Resort to keep the waters clean on Lake Wabana.
“This is a beautiful resort,” said Nelson. “A longtime resort in Itasca County.”
Snyder expressed thanks to the Miner family for both their efforts to keep water clean on Lake Wabana and for managing to keep their resort open.
“We certainly appreciate the Miner family and more than just your shoreland stewardship. We appreciate that you still have a functioning resort. They’re aren’t very many left in the county,” Snyder said.
Ives echoed the sentiment stating, “Our resort communities are dying in Minnesota and I’m glad to see you guys are alive and still functioning well.”
Other business
During the public input portion of the meeting Greg Miller and Lynn Ettl expressed their concerns over the county funding of the Bowstring Airport.
Sarah Anderson, health plan division manager, gave a presentation about the County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division with information specifically regarding the 2022 Q2 Compliance Program Report.
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided the monthly COVID-19 update.
The County Board recognized county employees including new employees: Troy Anderson, Corrections Deputy; Jestine Casey, Legal Secretary, Attorney Department, and Christine Blackburn, Legal Secretary, Attorney Department. A farewell was also said to the following employees: Maria Dumke whose last day as Legal Secretary, Probation Department, will be September 23, 2022 after 16+ years of service, and Lynn Hart whose last day as Human Resources Director will be January 10, 2023 (last day in the office will be September 30, 2022) after 18 years of service.
Commissioners also took action on the following regular agenda items:
Approve the minutes of the Tuesday, September 20, 2022 County Board Work Session.
Approved Commissioner Warrants in the amount of $2,556,922.37.
Approved ICHHS Itasca County Health and Human Services Warrants in the amount of $1,113,813.33.
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with the following item:
Accept the 2022-2023 Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Safe Roads Grant Award for the period of October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023, in the amount of $17,459, and adopt the Resolution Re: Authorization for Execution of Agreement, which authorizes the necessary signatures to said grant.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Lawron Trail Riders Snowmobile Club Trail Improvement Program Grant Application and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve Storage Lease Agreement with Holmstrom Inc. and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve Storage Lease Agreement with RK Motorsports and authorize necessary signatures.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.