During the Sept. 27 meeting of the Itasca County Board, Commissioners Terry Snyder and Burl Ives brought up the issue that comes with a loss of private land in the county, now known as the No Net Gain of Public Land Resolution.

According to the meeting’s agenda packet, “The loss of potential tax base in Itasca County is a continual concern for the Board of Commissioners. The loss of private land into a public sector status has potential tax revenue implications that need to be addressed. Other counties in our region have passed No Net Gain or No Net Loss resolutions to protect tax base.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments