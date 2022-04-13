By Ben Karkela
Itasca County held an open public hearing regarding the redistricting of county commissioner districts on Tuesday, April 5. At the meeting, no public comment was given in support or in opposition to the preliminary plans for redistricting.
In the 2020 proposed redistricting map, Itasca County would retain five districts. District 1 (covering Deer River and northwest Itasca County) would have a population of 9,542. District 2 (including portions of Grand Rapids north to Bigfork) would have a population of 9,008. District 3 (representing the eastern half of Grand Rapids and southeast to Warba) would have a population of 8,115. District 4 (spanning the southern part of the county including Pokegama Lake) would have a population of 9,016 and District 5 (covering Coleraine east to Keewatin and northeast to Effie) would have a population of 9,333 .
Members of the public were able to submit redistricting plans for consideration up until March 29 at 4:30 p.m. No plans were submitted, according to county officials.
At the Itasca County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Board Chair Terry Snyder said the county must submit redistricting plans to the State of Minnesota by April 26.
No action was taken on the proposed redistricting map. A resolution will be prepared and added to the Itasca County Board’s consent agenda on Tuesday, April 12.
Other BUSINESS
The board motioned to approve a 2022 set-up permit renewal for the following establishment: Deer Lake Charlies, Gail Blackmer, 64051 County Road 533, Effie, MN 56639.
• Itasca County Public Health representatives Shane Troumbly and Jayme Gabler provided an Itasca County Suicide Prevention presentation.
• Real Estate Specialist Cindy Shevich provided information regarding the request to adopt the resolution for the sale of tax-forfeited land, parcel #93-022-4136, to the City of LaPrairie for a public purpose, which approves sale of the North 290 feet of the East half of the West half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter Less East 30 feet & less West 30 feet, Section 22, Township 55, Range 25 under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd 1a para (b) for a price of $2,000.00 plus all associated costs.
Real Estate Specialist Cindy Shevich provided information regarding the request to adopt the resolution for the sale of tax-forfeited land to the City of LaPrairie for Stormwater purposes, which approves sale Parcel 93-022-4124, described as the West half of the West half of the West half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter Less the West 30 feet and Less the North 45 feet and Less the South 1070 feet, Section 22, Township 55, Range 25 under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd 1a para (h) for a price of $700.
• The board approve an Engineering and Construction Services Contract with Widseth, Smith, Nolting and Associates (WIDSETH) for $58,750.
• Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information regarding the request to approve a lease agreement with MagIron for Plant 4 mining operations.
•Commissioners discussed ideas for the upcoming county facilities tour to be scheduled this spring.
• The board adopted the resolution for the S. Lake Connector Trail IRRR Regional Trails Grant application and authorized necessary signatures.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for consent agenda:
• Appoint Christine Schultz to the Bowstring Airport Commission fulfilling an unexpired vacancy effective April 12, 2022 through December 31, 2024.
• Appoint Sarah Carling to the Park & Recreation Commission fulfilling the unexpired At-Large vacancy effective April 12, 2022 through December 31, 2024.
• Accept the Minutes of the March 10, 2022 HHS Advisory Committee Meeting.
• Approve the submission of a grant proposal to the Minnesota Department of Human Services by ICHHS for the Community Living Infrastructure (CLI) Grant.
• Authorize the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire Highway Easement across State Lands for State Aid Project #031-652-005.
• Authorize the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire Highway Easement across Tax Forfeit Lands for State Aid Project #031-652-005
• Award Contract 69302 - 2022 Bituminous Paving Projects to the lowest responsible bidder, Hawkinson Construction and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
• Award bids for Propane, Diesel Fuel, and Gasoline for a one (1) year period from May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023 to the lowest responsible bidders, as follows, and authorize the county engineer to sign the service agreement: Propane: Edwards Oil Inc. - Arbo, Balsam, Balsam (Old Garage), Deer River, Max, Nashwauk, Swan River, Togo; Diesel Fuel: Davis Oil Inc. - Bigfork, Max and Edwards Oil Inc. - Arbo, Balsam, Cohasset, Deer River, Nashwauk, Swan River, Togo; and Gasoline: Davis Oil Inc. - Bigfork, Deer River, Swan River and Edwards Oil Inc. - Balsam, Cohasset, Courthouse, Nashwauk.
• Award County Project 2022-03 for 2022 Calcium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Edwards Oil Inc dba Trimark Industrial and Magnesium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Edwards Oil Inc dba Trimark Industrial and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
• Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an overhead electric telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 6, Township 58, Range 23 and Section 30 and 32, both in Township 59, Range 23 and authorize necessary signatures.
• Award the 2022 S. Lake Connector Paved Trail Construction Contract to the lowest responsible bidder, Gerit Hanson Contracting, Inc. for the estimated amount of $190,913.38 and authorize necessary signatures.
• Accept the 2021 State of Minne• sota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant Agreement between the State of Minnesota and Itasca County, for the grant amount of $10,925.00, and authorize the signatures of Sheriff Williams and County Board Chair Terry Snyder to the agreement and conflict of interest disclosure.
• Approve out of state travel for Probation Director, Jason Anderson, to attend The Montana Summer Institute prevention conference June 20-24, 2022.
Committee reports
Commissioner Davin Tinquist reported on his attendance of a recent Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) meeting.
Commissioner Leo Trunt reported on his attendance of the County Board’s Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding; recent Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA), Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC), Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB), and Risk Commission meetings; as well as a Senate Hearing Re: Canisteo Pit, Transportation Day at the Capitol, and Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Legislative Update.
Commissioner Terry Snyder reported on his attendance of the County Board’s Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding; recent Intergovernmental Affairs, Department Head, Parks Division, and Sales Tax Referendum meetings; as well as Nashwauk Ambulance and DNR meetings Re: Mining.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an Administrator Update, including information regarding various legislative bills.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Burl Ives provided comment regarding area snowmobile trails.
Commissioner Snyder provided comment regarding Public Health staff and the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Itasca County, as well as his interest to have DNR representative provide a presention regarding Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Itasca County.
