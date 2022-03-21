Itasca County is considering making the county’s auditor/treasurer an appointed position, rather than an elected one.
County commissioners discussed the option to make such an appointment and scheduled a public hearing to establish the appointed office of the Itasca County auditor/treasurer position. The public hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at the Itasca County Courthouse.
According to MN Statute 375A.1205, the county has the option to appoint a county auditor, county treasurer or county recorder during certain circumstances. Current Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker has notified the county board that he will not run for reelection this fall.
Walker spoke to the board at Tuesday’s work session and said it was important for the Auditor/Treasurer position to remain an elected position.
“Independence in the treasurer’s office helps prevent political interference in the taxation process,” Walker said. “No pressure should be exerted on the treasurer when calculating and collecting taxes. Otherwise, you expose the public to an unfair taxation system.”
Board Chair Terry Snyder allowed public comments during the discussion, many of which expressed concern about removing the auditor/treasurer’s independence if the position becomes appointed and answers to the county administrator.
Commissioners expressed concern that an unqualified candidate could be elected, which Commissioner Leo Trunt stated has happened in the past.
“I do understand both sides. I understand the check and balance that comes with an elected official, just like we are, as elected officials,” Snyder said. “I also understand the ‘what if’ somebody did decide to run and was ultimately elected and wasn’t qualified … so I get that, too.”
There are 35 counties in Minnesota with appointed auditor/treasurer positions and five counties with appointed auditor positions, according to documents provided on the board of commissioner’s agenda.
Other items
Minnesota Department of Corrections District Supervisor Mark Smith provided a State Probation update.
Flaherty & Hood representative Erik Simonson provided a Highway 169 Cross Range Expressway update.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve correspondence to be sent to the Commissioner of the MN Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) regarding the waste facility site located in Keewatin, with a copy sent to Governor Walz.
Consent agenda
1. Adopt the Resolution Re: Reestablishing Precincts and Polling Places in Itasca County.
2. Authorize the County Engineer to enter into a technical service contract with Erickson Engineering CO, LLC, to provide bridge design services for a bridge replacement on CSAH 61 over the Prairie River and authorize the County Engineer to execute the contract documents.
3. Approve minutes of the Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held March 8, 2022.
4. Approve recommended classifications from Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held March 8, 2022.
5. Authorize the Itasca County Board Chair and County Administrator to sign the 2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) in the amount of $28,574.00 which is an agreement between the Commission of Public Safety, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and Itasca County.
Committee reports
Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance of recent Trails Task Force, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), and Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce meetings, as well as the Huber Huddle event, Labor Negotiations, and various township meetings.
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance of recent Health and Human Services (HHS) Advisory Committee, and Land Classification Committee meetings, as well as a Local Option Sales Tax meeting with RAPP Strategies, the County Board Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, a meeting with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and Keewatin housing opportunity meetings.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Land Classification Committee, Itasca County Township Association (ICTA), and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) meetings, as well as a meeting with Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA)/Sarah Carling and the County Board Special Session Re: American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance of recent Forestry and Government Affairs, Land Classification Committee, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), and City/County Cooperating Committee meetings, as well as a Voyageur Capital site development visit, the Huber Huddle event, and a mining meeting.
County Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an Administrator Update, including information regarding the Correctional Facility/Courts construction project.
