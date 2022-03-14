The Itasca County Commissioners voted to send a letter of support to state legislators regarding chronic wasting disease (CWD) among whitetail deer populations in Itasca County.
Commissioners have long heard how CWD could negatively affect the county’s whitetail deer population. Their concerns are amplified now that CWD has been found at a whitetail deer farm in Beltrami County, according to the letter.
“While we certainly support the livelihood these farms provide, it could be through these farms that the disease is propagated and potentially spread to the wild deer herd. Itasca County supports the Legislative efforts to control and stop the spread of CWD. We support the current legislative language proposed in HF 2814 and SF 3037 as well as legislation to prohibit new captive deer farms,” the letter states.
Board Chair Terry Snyder said that there are two deer farms in Itasca County, but no new cervid farms would be allowed in Itasca County.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to send the letter of support of the legislative language proposed in HF 2814 and SF 3037 as well as legislation to prohibit new captive deer farms.
Other business:
Resolution to Support a Mississippi River – Grand Rapids One Watershed One Plan Motion To: Adopt the Resolution Re: Support for a Mississippi River - Grand Rapids Watershed One Watershed, One Plan. 4-1 vote.
Motion To: Approve the professional service contract with S.E.H. for engineering design, bid administration, and construction management services for Phase 2 of the S. Lake Paved trail, in an amount not to exceed $10,545.80, and authorize necessary signatures. 5-0 vote.
It was the consensus of the County Board to schedule a Special Session which may be closed to consult with its attorney in reference to ERPI Bankruptcy litigation on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8 a.m. at the Itasca County Courthouse.
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
Motion To: Approve Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 11, 2022, in the amount of $480,499.96.
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19.
Consent agenda
Appoint Aimee Johnson to the Extension Committee.
Approve the Purchase of Service Agreement between ICHHS and Leah Crossley for Qualified Individual (QI) Assessment services.
Approved contract between IMCare and Kathleen Field, LICSW, LLC dba Within Arms Reach, a Behavioral Health provider.
Approve final payment for Contract 64507 CSAH 45 & CSAH 60 Bituminous Projects and authorize the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the Certificate of Final Payment.
Approve final payment for Contract 66111 - CSAH 61 Pedestrian Crossing System.
Approve of the Disposition of Obsolete Road and Bridge Equipment through Hansen Auction Group.
Adopt the Five Year Plan for Highway Improvement Projects.
Approve out of state travel for two legal secretaries to attend the Karpel Solutions National User Group Meeting in St. Louis, MO.
Employee recognition:
Welcome new employee, Lisa Fisher, Medical Claims Examiner, IMCare Division, Health & Human Services Department; Ronda Patton who accepted a job change to Managed Care Nurse, IMCare Division; Hunter Brooks, hired as Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy, Itasca County Sheriff; Janet Borth, HR Assistant, Human Resources Department; Mary Chambers who accepted a job change to Data/Project Coordinator, IMCare Division, Health & Human Services.
