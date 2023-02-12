Just days before Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) announced that it would not be pursuing Minnesota as a location for its new mill, Itasca County Board Chairman Burl Ives said the project “needs to happen.” Ives asked for an update on the momentum of the Huber project during a legislative conference call with Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) during a Feb. 7 worksession of the county board.
During the call, Igo said he had been in talks with the necessary agencies, staff and Army Corps of Engineers to continue the feasibility of bringing the Huber Mill to Itasca County. The project has been stuck in the environmental review process and has met resistance from advocacy groups, including the nearby Native American community.
Ives insisted this project “needs to happen,” and proposed a Plan B site as a possible alternative.
The Huber Mill is just one of many issues Igo said have occupied his time in St. Paul.
“Things are moving very quickly,” said Igo. “The bills are moving through committees very fast.”
With the Senate’s passing of the Blackout Bill, a 100% carbon-free electricity mandate by 2040, Igo said he has concerns about the “cost of power” on his constituents, equating it as “the same as a tax.”
Rep. Igo sits on the Climate and Energy Finance Committee and was a lead lawmaker in attempting to add Nuclear Energy as a future option for local power, stating that if “you want to go carbon-free, that will need to include nuclear.” However, Rep. Igo was not able to harness the necessary votes in time.
Igo says he is also looking into opportunities to reduce the property tax burden on local homeowners, which has increased in recent years, and although it has yet to materialize, he anticipates some relief in the next few months or the end-of-years omnibus bill.
Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, County Administrator Brett Skyles pressed the board for final parameters for completing the kitchen in the new jail. Skyles said the only complete bid received was significantly above what was previously budgeted for when planning for the kitchen.
Skyles and County Attorney Matti Adam agreed that all bids should be rejected, and a new bid should be written and distributed with parameters set by the board.
Jail Captain Lucas Thompson, present during the discussion, explained that the County has the option to select the “Prison Package” kitchen equipment and that volunteer inmates or “Trustees” would then be safely and securely allowed to work inside of the kitchen rather than contract those positions out.
With Trustees filling those positions in the kitchen, CPT Thompson estimated that could save potentially “$20,000-$40,000 per year.”
The Board agreed to the motion to reject all former bids and to pursue a new bid for “correctional rated” kitchen equipment within the same budget previously agreed upon: $550,000, along with the requirement to reuse whatever equipment possible from the old kitchen.
In other business Tuesday, Commissioners:
• Approved a new tobacco license for an incoming tobacco store in S. Grand Rapids.
• Heard from Itasca County Health and Human Services regarding plans to contract with Arrowhead Alliance.
• Approved the 2023-2024 Community Support Program, and 2023-2024 Crisis Contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services were also approved.
• Heard discussion on the Yanmar abatement request.
• Reviewed amendments to previous filings related to the financing of Grand Village.
• Heard a presentation on MIS security options for the county and a plan for future protection of County technology equipment.
• Approved final payments for the CR 63 intersection project as well as a bridge replacement on CR 149.
• Heard a presentation by Larry Lehtinen on the projects, goals, and improved technology of MagIron and Plant 4.
• Heard a report from Shelly Patten, Director of the DNR’s Northeast Region, on an overview of the DNR.
The next scheduled Regular Meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m., in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
