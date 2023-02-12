Just days before Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) announced that it would not be pursuing Minnesota as a location for its new mill, Itasca County Board Chairman Burl Ives said the project “needs to happen.” Ives asked for an update on the momentum of the Huber project during a legislative conference call with Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) during a Feb. 7 worksession of the county board.

During the call, Igo said he had been in talks with the necessary agencies, staff and Army Corps of Engineers to continue the feasibility of bringing the Huber Mill to Itasca County. The project has been stuck in the environmental review process and has met resistance from advocacy groups, including the nearby Native American community.


