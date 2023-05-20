“Major bills” is how Itasca County lobbyist Loren Solberg described the omnibus bill for the Itasca County Board as Minnesota Legislators are putting the final bill together prior to the end of the current legislative session in St. Paul.
At the Itasca County Board work session on May 16, 2023, Solberg provided some in-depth clarity to several questions rural Minnesotans have as both the House and the Senate continue their final negotiations prior to the May 22 end of session.
“This is conference committee time now and the House and Senate are getting their bills together to see what they can pass.”
The update Solberg provided on the major bills he is following:
“The Transportation Committee is still out and hasn’t met since Friday,” says Solberg regarding the Cross-Range Expressway that would transform the Highway 169 corridor between Grand Rapids and Hibbing.
“Hopefully they are working behind the scenes, but we do have assurance that there will be a carve-out in the bill that will allow us to access some funds. We are still looking for a $6 million direct appropriation to keep the project going.”
Commissioner John Johnson (D3) added that the “$6 million dollar ask is surviving and holding on well - It allows us to keep the project going.”
“The bonding bill passed by the House and sent to the Senate was an extremely good bonding bill for rural Minnesota. Republicans in the House did not vote for that bill and of course that takes a super-majority vote, so they are working to try and get some more votes behind it.”
Solberg says they were able to get $8 million dollars in the Senate cash bill for Canisteo Mine Pit, of much relief to an area at high risk of flooding.
Commissioner Casey Venema (D5) asked for additional assurance that the money for Canisteo would pass. “People in Bovey are nervous and want to know what’s going on.”
“It’s in the cash bill” The maintenance is in the environmental bill- and it’s a much-improved bill from what was first being proposed.”
Commissioner Terry Snyder (D2) added: “We were pumping 11,000 gallons per minute last fall and still only dropped two feet - If we end up with a wet summer, we are going to be right back where we were.”
Solberg says a raise in PILT (payment in lieu of tax) is only under consideration right now and up in the air between $.25 – $1.
The Social Security Tax will not affect those earning under $140,000 a year in the Senate proposal, according to Solberg.
Regarding the agreement Itasca County has with the state to fund a portion of Itasca County’s Probation Department, Solberg says they were able to get the funding they wanted included. “The Judiciary just signed off on the funding for the Itasca County Probation Department and I think we are funded at what we would like to be funded at.”
In the tax bill: “the House came in at $100 million for County Program Aid, with the Senate initially at $40 million. The House and very controversial 5th tier income tax for people making more than $1 million a year, but the Senate does not have that in, and it would be very difficult for the Senate to go down that road. But they did raise their County Program Aid to $70 million and $75 million for each biennium, so they’ve made great strides. The Governor was at $30 million, so that’s the largest increase we’ve ever seen before.”
Larry Sutherland, president, and chief operations officer of Mesabi Metallics LLC in Nashwauk, requested a letter of support from the board to help reinstate the state mineral mining leases that are currently being recommended being reissued to Cleveland Cliffs by the DNR.
Mesabi Metallics Company LLC is building a 7-million-ton taconite mining and pelletization project in Nashwauk with an investment to date of $1.5 billion investment and an additional $800 million is expected to be invested to further expand the project into green steel.
Even without holding the mining leases, Sutherland says they have still moved forward with the project. He says 80% of the engineering has been completed and they expect the remaining to be completed over the next few months. Construction of the project is 50% complete to date and four million labor hours have been spent on the project.
State mineral leases once held by Mesabi Metallics were terminated by the DNR in 2021 after failing to abide by the original agreement. Sutherland says they are currently in good standing. The DNR however recommended the leases be granted to Cleveland Cliffs but that has yet to be made official. Sutherland says that awarding the leases to Cleveland Cliffs would be detrimental to Itasca County.
Sutherland said Mesabi Metallics will lead to the creation of 1,000 union construction jobs that will benefit the entire economic area. Over the 30-year life of the mine, Sutherland says Mesabi will contribute $500 million to local school trusts, and over $300 million in economic benefit to Itasca County.
According to Sutherland, Mesabi is trailblazing a path to being the leading green steel in the United States, paving a way to green production by adding a DRI plant adjacent to the pellet plant.
“This is cutting edge green-steel technology right here in Minnesota.”
The project will make Mesabi Metallics the leading low carbon steel region in the United States, with the lowest carbon footprint. “We will be at the cutting edge of the green steel initiative right here in Minnesota. – Those benefits will be right here in Minnesota, and we’re a long way away from Toledo Ohio.”
Mesabi Metallics says they are now in good standing in all aspects of their regulatory and permitting requirements and are requesting support from the county board as they seek reinstatement of state mining leases.
“We are here to make it in Minnesota, we are here to help the people of Minnesota. The union trades that will benefit the United Steelworkers that will benefit for generations by that full cycle of green steel initiative will be realized right here.”
“You’ll have my full support on this all the way,” said Commissioner Cory Smith (D1).
Commissioner Venema added: “Itasca County is our interest. It can protect 750 jobs in the East. Itasca County is struggling. We lost Huber, Minnesota Power is going down eventually and how long before Blandin is down? We need help in this county.”
Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam said she had reviewed the resolution and had no concerns. Commissioner Johnson then motioned to adopt the resolution and was supported by Commissioner Smith.
Stated within the resolution, the project would add:1,000 construction union jobs, 350 long-term generational jobs, and 700 indirect jobs. Expected economic benefits include over $800 million in investments for the project, more than $1 billion potential value added by the DRI facility, $500 million to the school trust land fund, $300 million to Itasca County, and over $100 million to the DNR.” The resolution was adopted in a unanimous vote.
Commissioners Casey Venema and John Johnson will testify before the executive council making the decision, in support of Mesabi Metallics, which was granted consent.
“Our capability of having reliable and good jobs that can make our county grow with economic development, this is a must. If we can’t mine here in our own county, we have a problem.” Said Commissioner Ives.
Other business during the work session:
· Bill Keegan of Dem-Con and General Waste provided an update on a potential regional waste disposal site in Keewatin. General Waste intends to take their existing facility and modify it to take in household trash, contingent on a nearly complete two-year regional study determining whether one is needed. Keegan says the project will bring additional jobs to Keewatin and reduce costs to send household waste to other disposal sites. Keegan requested support from the board for the expansion of the facility and the board provided a letter of support.
· Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Austin Rohling requested a new off-sale liquor license for Max Mini Store in S. Lake. Commissioner Smith moved the vote by saying the “store was a long-standing business and two of the greatest people in that area.” The license was approved.
· Kory Cease of the Land Department, spoke to the board regarding funding contracts for construction costs for the Itasca County Fairgrounds and to discuss raising the site fee to $50 per night and 14-day maximum occupancy after new campsites and amenities were added this year. The motion was approved.
· A Master Gardner’s backyard composting training program will take place to help reduce the amount of waste going to landfills. The class will take place on Monday, May 27 from 5-7 p.m. in the county boardroom at no charge to the public.
· Andy Arens presented on the Upper Mississippi River Grand Rapids Policy Committee looking to add three more voting members and the County Geologic Atlas Agreement and the surveying of groundwater wells at the county level.
Ryan Sutherland of the Executive ATV Permit Committee asked the board to add two county commissioners to the committee. The vacancies will be filled by Commissioners Smith and Snyder.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.