On Tuesday, the Itasca County Board hosted a conference call with Itasca County lobbyist Loren Solberg. Prior to his work as a lobbyist for local interests, Solberg was a former long-term representative in the Minnesota House, representing portions of Itasca County.
With the end of the legislative session coming on May 22, it’s crunch time for congress to tie up loose ends in their legislation so an omnibus budget bill can be passed before the mandated break.
“This is conference committee time, so our schedule is up in the air.”
The Transportation Committee will soon be discussing possibly keeping the Cross-Range Expressway in the omnibus bill, but they may also be looking to get a direct appropriation to fund the project, at least to begin the engineering and planning phase.
“Let’s talk a little bit about bonding. There is $1.5 billion in bonding and $500 million cash for projects. The bill did not get any Republican votes in the Senate, but there has been a lot of behind-the-scenes negotiations between members in the Senate and some players in the House on how to proceed,” said Solberg.
“Taxes, I’ll give you a couple of highlights: In the house they have $100 million in County Program Aid (CPA) and another $100 million for Local Government Aid (LGA). While the Senate has 40 million for CPA and LGA. The House proposed a dollar increase in PILT (payment in lieu of tax), plus 18 cents per acre bonus if 20% of land is in public ownership which Itasca County would qualify for.”
“It’s a great bill for us, but the senate has a long way to go.”
Board Chair Burl Ives (D4) asked about funding for the Itasca County Probation Department, which is partially funded by the state. According to the county, the state is overdue on their portion of the funding and has been for some time. Solberg says the provision to provide funding for probation did make it into the omnibus bill.
“It was accepted on how it works and how it gets funded - $85 million, which I think $37 million was the increase. Although Solberg says the Commissioner of Corrections was against the increase, it was accepted and will fully fund the half we are supposed to have.”
Solberg was also sure to thank Commissioner Johnson (D3) for attending meetings and negotiations for the Cross-Range Expressway project, which were held at the Capitol in St. Paul.
“Thank you to Commissioner Johnson for coming down, that’s always helpful,” added Solberg.
Following the call, the board heard a presentation regarding a vital service for Itasca County.
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Cre Larson, and Tom Gaffney provided an update on the crisis response team (CRT) and the extensive list of services provided by First Call for Help 211. Larson, the Executive Director and Program Director, along with Gaffney, the Clinical Director, lead the local non-profit organization in providing mental health services and community resources Itasca County and beyond. The office has also become a state leader in the implementation of the national 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Line last summer.
In the last 10 years, data from the Department of Health has shown Itasca County as having the first or second highest rates of completed suicides in all of Minnesota. Much of the update was focused on recent trends identified within the scope of the services First Call provides to help prevent and how to utilize the information to mitigate suicide and mental health distress as much as possible.
According to Larson, the recent trend of high suicide rates in Itasca County continues. Over the last few years, the higher rates coincide with a period in which First Call received less referrals for mental health services.
In 2022, most of their referrals came from the families and friends of those who are in need of service with the most common reasons being for depression and anxiety. Contact between CRT and the client is also shifting to more face-to-face consultations in-home or in their assessment center located in Grand Rapids, rather than the ER. This reduces unnecessary ER visits and creates a more community-based approach. Larson and Gaffney see this as a promising trend that hopefully continues going forward.
First Call also maintains a crisis response team specific for military Veterans, the VCRT. The VCRT is a team consisting of all Veterans that provide services specific to Veterans in need. These services include crisis response, community resourcing, and VA advocacy.
Larson explained that her organization provides transportation services as needed and helps to serve those without other options and prevent unnecessary ambulance rides.
First Call also has piloted a program directed at helping adolescents within the local school districts. A student who may have made a threat or inappropriate action against the school or another student may receive a suspension and be referred to First Call to provide assessment and resourcing, and guidance.
They dispatch more than 300 rides a month for goMARTI; a rural transit service in Grand Rapids. In partnership with the state, they also offer short and long-term crisis beds at New Leaf Healing Center in Cohasset.
Approximately 40,000 calls came into First Call for Help in Grand Rapids last year. From the seven counties they serve with their local crisis line to the 87 counties they serve in the state of Minnesota, First Call for Help provides life-saving services to all who need it.
Regarding her program serving the entire state of Minnesota Larson said, “I’m really proud of that. We are showing the metro. They are not the only ones who can do this, we are more than rocks and cows up here.”
Gaffney helped shed some light on the motor behind the engine of the integral service provided by First Call for Help, “Cre has more vision, more energy, more of a hard work-ethic, and humility than anyone I know. I’m honored to work with her.”
Commissioner Terry Snyder (D2) thanked Larson and Gaffney for the work they do, “This is the kind of service that is provided where you don’t get the lights and the glory. We applaud you and respect the work you do.”
Commissioner Johnson added, “I want to compliment your entire staff on the VCRT program. For you to have conceptualized and built up a program specific to veterans, I greatly appreciate that.
In other business during Tuesday’s meeting:
The board voted to accept the proposal by the YMCA to expand their childcare center into the county-owned IRC building. The YMCA, which provides childcare for up to 90 children, has waiting lists that can sometimes back up for years.
Eric Villeneuve, who provided the proposal to the board, said the YMCA meets all the criteria for a tenant they are seeking to fill the IRC vacancy.
“Childcare is a need in our community. That fits, that’s what we have there now.”
The YMCA would be the lone tenant of the IRC building and hope to be ready by Labor Day in September.
Commissioner Snyder requested an addition to the agenda to approve a letter to both chairs for the tax bill letter regarding PILT; advocating strongly for an increase in the dollar amount received per acre. “Itasca County is disproportionately affected when compared to other regions in the state.”
A discussion took place with Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Austin Rohling who requested board approval for a new liquor license for an establishment on Highway 38 in Marcell. Commissioner Snyder brought to the board’s attention that he had been contacted by a township clerk informing him that Minnesota statute requires input from the township prior to approval of a new liquor license.
Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam confirmed the statute and advised the board they do not have authority to act on the request and advised the applicants to contact their township clerk and the commissioner that would issue the license.
The option for a license or easement was approved to bury broadband utilities in tax forfeited or trust land. The term for the lease would be for ten years and the application fee set at $250 per linear mile. Any future relocation will be the responsibility of the utility company.
The next Itasca County Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. and can be attended in person at the county board room or live-streamed on ICTV.
