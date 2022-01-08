To begin a new year, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners held an organizational/work session on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Itasca County Courthouse.
During the meeting, commissioners set the minimum salary for positions up for election this year. Commissioners agreed to a two percent increase from the 2018 minimum salaries. In 2022, Itasca County will hold elections for its sheriff, county auditor/treasurer, and county attorney.
The Itasca County Board established the minimum salaries for elected officials as follows:
County Attorney: $94,539.49
County Auditor/Treasurer: $92,370.52
County Recorder: $68,824.40
County Sheriff: $92,370.52
Board chair
Commissioners cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Terry Snyder as Chair of the County Board for the year 2022.
Snyder replaces the 2021 Board Chair Burl Ives.
“Thank you and congratulations, Mr. Ives, you did a great job in 2021, a challenging year,” Snyder said.
Commissioners then cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Leo Trunt to serve as Vice-Chair of the County Board for the year 2022.
Legal printing bids
The county board awarded the following bids for the printing of legal publications in 2022 with a 3-0 vote.
Scenic Range News - Official Proceedings (1st run), Delinquent Tax Notice, Financial Statements (2nd run); Grand Rapids Herald Review - Official Proceedings (2nd run), Financial Statements (1st run).
Commissioner Ben DeNucci abstained from voting to avoid a conflict of interest due to ownership interest in one of the publications.
Other items
Commissioners approved 4-0 the 2022 annual delegation of electronic funds transfers to the Auditor/Treasurer, Accounting Manager, or the officer’s designee.
The board approved the appointments to various Itasca County Committees/Commissions/Boards, per the complete current list dated Dec. 30, 2021, and authorized the Administrative Services Department to continue actively seeking applications for remaining vacancies.
Barbara Sanderson was reappointed to the Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2026; Commissioners also removed MN Counties Computer Cooperative Board from the Committee/Commission/Board listing; and declared the advisory appointment of a U.S. Forest Service (USFS) representative on the Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BoA) as vacant.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for consent:
• Approve and authorize necessary signatures for the 2022-2024 Labor Contract for Itasca County Confidential Employee Association (ICCEA) which represents Human Resources and the Accounting Manager.
• Approve a revocable license for use of property by and between Itasca County and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and authorize necessary signatures.
• Adopt the resolution for repurchase of Lot Six (6), Block Two (2), Keewatin, by Patrick Winkleblack.
• Adopt the resolution for the repurchase of the North One Thousand One Hundred Feet (N. 1100’) of the East Four Hundred Feet (E. 400’) of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW NE), Section Seventeen (17), Township One Hundred Forty-nine (149) North, Range Twentynine (29) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian by Rosita J. Tupper.
• Adopt the resolution for the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW SE) and the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW SE), Less the South 214.5 feet of the West 214.5 feet thereof, Section Two (2), Township Sixty-two (62), Range Twenty-five (25) by Cary J. Rondeau.
• Adopt the resolution for authorizing execution of agreement, which authorizes the Itasca County Attorney to execute agreements and amendments to the Crime Victim Services Grant.
Committee reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance at a recent Grand Village Board meeting, as well as a report to the Iron Range Building Trades.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance at a recent Grand Village Board meeting, as well as the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) Annual meeting.
Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance at recent labor negotiations.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance at a recent Grand Village Board meeting, as as well as various township meetings.
