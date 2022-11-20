Itasca County Commissioners don’t argue with the fact that there is an ever-increasing need for mental health or crisis services for people of all ages - and, subsequently, more funding required to provide those services. However, with a strict budget plan and goal to keep the county levy down, the county board has been firm with requests for higher rates from local service providers. 

When North Homes Children & Family Services recently approached the board with a request for an increase in per diem to fund its residential cottage facility, the board discussed options to satisfy the request using American Rescue Plan Act (ARBA) funds. North Homes is hoping to reopen its cottage to house and treat juveniles with the most serious emotional disabilities.


