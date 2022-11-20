Itasca County Commissioners don’t argue with the fact that there is an ever-increasing need for mental health or crisis services for people of all ages - and, subsequently, more funding required to provide those services. However, with a strict budget plan and goal to keep the county levy down, the county board has been firm with requests for higher rates from local service providers.
When North Homes Children & Family Services recently approached the board with a request for an increase in per diem to fund its residential cottage facility, the board discussed options to satisfy the request using American Rescue Plan Act (ARBA) funds. North Homes is hoping to reopen its cottage to house and treat juveniles with the most serious emotional disabilities.
Under the ARPA, federal funding is provided to rural counties with populations under 50,000, for county leaders to invest in critical services such as public health expenditures and essential services. Commissioners expressed support that North Homes qualified for these funds based on the services it provides as well as its employment of more than 300, its revenue of more than $20 million brought into the county and the increased necessity to treat Minnesota’s struggling youth.
During the county board’s regular meeting held Nov. 10, North Homes' request was challenged. Chris Jenkins, President and CEO of Northland Counseling Center, noted that his facility also provides critical services and has responded to the urgent need for mental health care. Jenkins said the board seemed to be giving North Homes special consideration after all other providers had submitted their requests prior to the deadline imposed by the county and were declined due to the board’s decision not to raise the levy.
“Now another funding source that can be used has been identified,” continued Jenkins. “If there is funding available, shouldn’t all providers who submitted their requests timely be considered for these funds?”
Jenkins referenced the board’s prior worksession when North Homes’ request was first discussed and “the board supported that this provider should be given a rate increase based on number of employees and the amount of revenue they generate.”
According to Jenkins, Northland is comparable at 240 employees and $19.6 million in annual revenue. He said county rate increases have been stagnant for many years and one year providers even took a decrease.
“So why is this provider getting special treatment?” Jenkins asked.
Dale “Spud” Adams, speaking as Chair of the Northland Counseling Center Board of Directors, addressed the upsurge in need for physical and mental health care as well as the rising costs associated with finding qualified staff to work in these fields. Adams said his main question to the board was county policy and process. How the county will decide to pay for the increased need and the process it will take to help local providers succeed while also keeping the levy down is a serious issue, explained Adams.
“I encourage you to look at the process going forward as far as requests go,” added Adams.
Speaking on behalf of North Homes, President and CEO Jim Christmas was joined by Connie Ross, Director of Residential Services at North Homes. Christmas and Ross explained that North Homes is one of very few providers in the state to offer the residential crisis services for juveniles. The rate increase will allow them to reopen the cottage, which was shuttered during the pandemic, as a more secure facility. Christmas explained that many other Minnesota facilities treating youth with serious mental health needs have closed due to the high costs associated with operating such high level care. The total cost to the county, with the requested increase, would be $50,114. According to Itasca County Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve, Itasca County has spent approximately $900,000 a year for services through North Homes.
Commissioner Leo Trunt said he is concerned with the process of allocating ARPA funds and recognized that “it could be a fairness issue with other providers who are struggling and providing similar services.”
Board Chair Terry Snyder said the board should be careful to compare apples to apples.
Commissioner Burl Ives voiced support for keeping local youth needing these services in their home county.
Villeneuve reminded the board that decisions regarding provider requests need to be finalized prior to approval of contracts in early December.
“We can’t wait to have conversations,” said Villeneuve.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci stood firm on the county’s past practice.
“It’s the same process every year,” said DeNucci. “We don’t reach out to providers. It’s the providers responsibility to get their requests out.”
DeNucci said he believes the ARPA funds are for generational investments. “I can’t support this.”
“We do have a process, starting in July and ending in September,” added Chair Snyder.
Ross said North Homes submitted their request for the increase “about a month later” than usual because of changes in their CFO position.
Commissioners Trunt and Ivees agreed to form a committee to discuss the rate increase and allocation of ARPA funds.
“I don’t think we can consider this,” added DeNucci. “This work has been done. There is a lot of precedence-setting here.”
Snyder said he agreed that the action would be precedence-setting, yet he also wanted to be compassionate for the high need for the intensive services.
In other business on Nov. 10, the board:
Approved Commissioner Warrants for Nov. 11, 2022 in the amount of $827,719.58.
Recognized county employees Eva Moore who accepted a job transfer to Administration Assistant with the Land Department; Roberta Hansen who accepted a job transfer to Public Health Nurse; Roxann Steward who resigned from Administrative Support in the Probation Department effective Nov. 2, after 10 months of service; and Terry Swedeen who will resign from Payroll Accountant with the Auditor/Treasurer’s Department effective Jan. 7, 2023, after 17 years of service.
Adopted the Title VI Plan for the MnDOT Federal Highway Administration Subrecipient contract.
Modified the starting time of the oral timber auction scheduled for Dec. 8, 2022, at the Cohasset Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.