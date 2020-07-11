The County Board of Commissioners met for a work session Tuesday, July 7, and addressed a recent letter sent by the city of Grand Rapids regarding the proposed new correctional facility site.
The Grand Rapids City Council sent a letter to Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles on June 30, 2020, addressing the county’s request to purchase a strip of the fire hall property for the proposed new correctional facility addition to the current Itasca County Courthouse. This request was a part of the modified ‘orange’ plan the county board voted on recently to remodel and expand the existing facility and update courtrooms at the courthouse. The jail updates are mandated by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
The letter stated, “After a lengthy discussion, the City Council has serious concerns in contemplating the sale of the proposed strip of property to the County. Moreover, the City Council has similar concerns in vetting the concept of vacating necessary right-of-way on 1st Avenue NE and the adjoining alley to accommodate the County’s ‘new modified orange plan’ for a correctional facility while having to provide public safety services.”
Specific issues raised by the Grand Rapids City Council include the elimination of a key access route for police and firefighters with the vacation of 1st Avenue NE, eliminating parking and training areas, restricting vehicular traffic around City Hall and the Fire Hall, compliance issues with Chapter 30 of the City Ordinance regarding delivery trucks, conflicts between the needs of the city’s public safety personnel and correctional facility visitors/staff, pedestrian/vehicle confect and the elimination of the city’s on-site hydrant fill location for trucks.
“With the above concerns in mind, the City remains willing to work with the County collectively to accomplish the construction of a new correctional facility downtown while ensuring public safety is not negatively impacted,” the letter continued. “If there are other configurations, or modifications, that can be made to the ‘new modified orange plan’ that do not negatively impact the City’s ability to provide public safety services the City remains committed to work with you toward that end. Please let us know what we can do to facilitate meeting both goals.”
Skyles spoke to the county board about the implications of not being able to purchase the strip of property for the new jail facility. The biggest impact would be on staffing efficiency. Without the strip of property, the new jail facility would require 7-10 additional staff. Commissioners also discussed the city of Grand Rapids’ desire to build a new fire hall. The fire hall is up for sale and its purchase was a part of the original county ‘orange’ plan for the new jail facility.
Commissioners then addressed the possibility of purchasing the entire Grand Rapids fire hall property.
“We take on an operational cost forever or look at making a one-time investment, which seems to be a more prudent choice in my mind,” said board chair Ben DeNucci.
The county board came to the consensus to direct Skyles to communicate with Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel about questions regarding the new fire hall project and timelines, as well as the potential of purchasing the fire hall property.
