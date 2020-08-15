Itasca County commissioners approved a resolution challenging the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ (DOC) proposed plan to close the Minnesota correctional facilities (MCF) in Togo and Willow River at a regular session meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12. Commissioners spoke with Senator David Tomassoni and Representative Julie Sandstede about the issue to start the meeting.
On Aug. 3, the Minnesota DOC announced plans to close two correctional facilities in Togo and Willow River. The decision came after the legislature adjourned from the recent special session without action on a supplemental budget request from the MN DOC. Citing a $14 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 for MN DOC, the proposed cuts would amount to approximately $11 million. As the state’s smallest correctional facilities, MCF-Togo consists of approximately 48 full-time equivalents (FTEs) and MCF-Willow River has about 51 FTEs. Most positions are proposed to be eliminated.
Tomassoni informed commissioners there was a discussion with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz the previous day to discuss the issue of closing the MCFs.
“The message I gave was not only are these jobs really, really important jobs to the community, not only are they very, very dedicated workers, and they have really good results with the prisoners that are there,” Tomassoni said. “The people who are in the system end up not going back to prison and end up getting really really good jobs.”
Both MCF-Togo and MCF-Willow River operate with the Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP).
The program gives nonviolent offenders an opportunity to earn early release. Currently, 148 offenders are in the program between the two facilities. According to Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, CIP would be moved to other facilities in Red Wing, Lino Lakes, Faribault or Stillwater.
Sandstede also commented on the phone call with the governor.
“I’m very disappointed with how that conversation went,” said Sandstede. “It is our job as elected officials to represent our constituency and to push back. I personally think that this decision is premature.”
Both Tomassoni and Sandstede spoke to the importance of both facilities to the communities they are in, the employees and the people who move through the correctional system.
“The caliber of the work that is done there is tremendous,” stated Sandstede. “But most importantly, the power of the story of changing the lives of the people who go through there and probably saving their lives and forever changing their lives for the better. You can’t put a price tag on that. That is not a partisan issue.”
Addressing the inaction of the state legislature to pass a supplemental budget, Sandstede also commented on the need to work together.
She stated, “DFLers (Democratic-Farmer-Labor) supporting both a bonding bill and a supplemental budget bill. Republicans did not. But it is incumbent upon all of us, whether we are the legislature, the executive branch, to work together. Because when we do not, we quit making the effort to work together, it’s worn out on the backs of everyday Minnesotans.”
Multiple commissioners expressed their opposition to the decision to close the facilities.
“I don’t believe the commissioner [Schnell] has done his job,” stated Commissioner Terry Synder. “He hasn’t stood before us and represented our constituents well in this. He hasn’t looked deep enough into the whole entire corrections system in terms of where there are places that you can tweak a little bit to find the funding.”
Synder also commented on the smaller budget of the two facilities in comparison to the entire Minnesota DOC budget. According to Snyder, the MCF-Togo operates on a $5 million budget. From this, $3.9 million is used for salaries and $1.1 million is used for the operating budget.
“I mean, peanuts, peanuts in comparison to the entire corrections system,” said Snyder. “So again, shame on them for not doing their due diligence and trying to research this issue deeper.”
Commissioner Burl Ives thanked Sandstede and Tomassoni for their work to push back on the decision. Ives also expressed frustration with the state of Minnesota and the issues surrounding logging, paper, mining, power companies and others.
“I’m getting really really tired about the state of Minnesota down there not caring about northeastern Minnesota,” Ives commented.
Commissioner Leo Trunt echoed these sentiments.
“We’re all tired of the way the state keeps treating northern Minnesota,” Trunt commented. “We just feel that a little fairness here would be helpful and if they can pass a budget bill to deal with these issues, I think that would be the thing to do.”
Commissioners, Tomassoni and Sandstede all agreed that keeping the pressure on is critical to getting a reversal on the decision. A bill would be proposed that same day, Aug. 12, on the legislative floor opposing the closures by Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn. Tomassoni did not think the amendment would pass because of technical issues but said that it will send a message.
“We’re going to be making a public statement and it’s in the middle of the legislative session,” stated Tomassoni. “We’re going to be heard loud and clear on the importance of Togo and Willow River and how we want them to stay open.”
Later in the meeting, commissioners passed a resolution stating the Itasca County Board’s opposition to the proposed plan to close the MCFs in Togo and Willow River by the Minnesota DOC.
Other Business
• Commissioners recognized two county employees. Christopher Peterson was hired by the Sheriff’s Department as a corrections deputy as on July 27, 2020. John Linder was promoted from corrections deputy to emergency management coordinator within the Sheriff’s Department as of July 26, 2020.
• An update regarding COVID-19 in Itasca County was given by Public Health Nurse/Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Anna Anttila.
• Commissioner warrants were approved in the amount of $1,441,404.99 with a check date of August 14, 2020.
• The submission of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grant application was authorized by commissioners. Additionally, commissioners authorized a resolution to accept resources from the CARES Act Grant Application in regards to the 2020 Federal election cycle.
• A motion to renotice the request for proposal (RFP) for Contract Award- Oil Change/Lube Services in the papers of record in Itasca County was approved.
• Maintenance Engineer Kory Johnson provided an informational update regarding alternative construction options for Swan River Farage Salt Shed.
• An update regarding county park use during COVID-19 was given by Land Commissioner Kory Cease.
• A resolution authorized Itasca County to act as a co-applicant on the grant application to the United States Economic Development Administration CARES Act Funding Program for the Grand Rapids-Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure project and submission of the application was approved.
Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following items:
• Adopted the Resolution Re: Providing for the Issuance and Sale of General Obligation Jail Bonds, Series 2020B.
• Approved new On Sale Liquor, Off Sale Liquor and Sunday Liquor Licenses for Modern Concepts & Design Inc, dba Swan River Red Eye, 14301 State Highway 65, Swan River MN 55784.
• Approved the attached billing for reimbursement from individual Unorganized Township road and bridge accounts to the County Road and Bridge fund for road maintenance costs in Unorganized Townships
• Approved utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of underground pipelines for wastewater treatment purposes in favor of Coleraine-Bovey-Taconite Joint Wastewater Commission across tax forfeited lands in Section 27 of Township 56, Range 24 and authorize necessary signatures.
• Approved utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of a power line over tax forfeited lands in Section 21, Township 56, Range 25 and authorize necessary signatures.
The board of commissioners went into a closed session per MN Statutes to discuss the possible purchase of Parcel Identification Number (PIN) 91-415-2940 for the Itasca County jail project. The purchase agreement of the parcel was approved in the amount of $200,000. Ives opposed the motion.
