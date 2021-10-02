The Itasca County Board of Commissioners made a motion to recognize youth in the community as they passed a resolution proclaiming Oct. 3-9, 2021 as 4-H Week in Itasca County.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization and has helped 356 youth in Itasca County to become confident and independent leaders.
In 4‑H programs, children and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids experience 4‑H in every county and parish in the country through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4‑H camps.
Commissioner Leo Trunt stated that he was a member of the Swan Lake 4-H group and it’s where he learned to make his first motion. He then moved to pass the resolution proclaiming Oct. 3-9, 2021 as 4-H Week. Commissioner Davin Tinquist supported the motion.
“It’s wonderful having kids get out and dirty their fingernails and use their brains in different ways,” Board Chair Burl Ives said.
After a brief discussion, the board approved the proclamation with a 4-0 vote.
2022 Proposed Levy
Commissioners then voted 4-0 to adopt the proposed tax levy for 2022 as $41,266,142, which is a 0 percent increase from 2021; adopt the proposed unorganized fire levy as 3.5 percent of net tax capacity; adopt the proposed unorganized road & bridge levy as 13 percent of net tax capacity; and schedule a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Itasca County Boardroom, at which the public is allowed to speak and the budget and levy is discussed.
2021 Community Connect
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Eric Villeneuve provided information regarding the
2021 Community Connect Event, which was held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center.
IMCare division update
Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Anderson provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division update, including information regarding the Quarter 2 2021 Compliance Program Report.
Whole Families Grant
The board approved a purchase of service agreement between ISD 317 Anishinaabe Education and Itasca County Public Health for the Whole Families Grant.
COVID-19 update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
Commissioner Warrants
The county board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of Oct. 1, 2021, in the amount of $1,810,813.41.
ICHHS Warrants
The county board approved Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for Sept. 2021, in the amount of $1,142,560.02.
Recognition of County Employees
Congratulations to Chris Peterson who was promoted from Corrections Deputy, Sheriff Department to Deputy Sheriff/ Road Deputy with Sheriff Department effective Sept. 19, 2021; Lisa Arnold who was promoted from Data/Project Coordinator, IMCare Division to Social Worker – Home & Community-Based Services, Public Health Division, Health & Human Services Department effective Sept. 19, 2021; Adam Rabey who transferred from Workcrew Foreman, Probation Department to Corrections Deputy, Sheriff Department effective Sept. 19, 2021. Welcome new employees, Leah Huso, Health Plan Compliance Coordinator, IMCare, Health & Human Services department effective Sept. 20, 2021; Samantha Lovig, Human Resources Assistant, HR department effective Sept. 27, 2021. Farewell to Amy Chuk whose last day as Administrative Support, Probation Department will be October 1, 2021 after 6-plus years of service.
Consent agenda
The Consent Agenda gives the County Board a means of handling routine non-controversial actions and motions that can be grouped together and handled in one motion. If, at the board meeting, any commissioner so requests, an item shall be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately.
The following items were approved for consent:
1. Approved a Letter of Support for Land Exchange between the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Bill and Gail Heig (Bowen’s Lodge) and authorized signature of County Board Chair.
2. Accepted the minutes of the Sept. 9, 2021 HHS Advisory Committee meeting.
3. Adopted the resolution for the sale of tax-forfeited land to Vincent Holsman per special legislation, which approves sale of South 2 rods of the East 16 rods of Government Lot 14, Section 4, Township 60, Range 26 per the 2021 Minnesota Law, Chapter 6, Article 2, Section 121 for a price of $450.00 plus all associated costs.
4. Approved utility easement for underground telecommunication purposes over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 32, Township 57, Range 22 and authorized necessary signatures.
5. Approved easement to Minnesota Power, a division of Allete, Inc., for access to the solar facility located over and across the N1/4 of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter Less East 410 feet, Section 33, Township 55, Range 25 in which Itasca County owns an undivided ½ interest and authorized necessary signatures.
6. Approved direct sale of tax-forfeited land, described and shown on the attachments, to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the appraised value of $7,700.00 plus customary closing costs.
