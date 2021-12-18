The Itasca County Board of Commissioners discussed the Arrowhead Counties Association list of 2022 legislative priorities at their regular session on Tuesday. Commissioners agreed the number one priority was Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) reform.
PILT are federal payments to local governments to help offset losses in property taxes due to the existence of nontaxable federal lands within their boundaries.
Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg said the reimbursement between counties often relate to land value, but Itasca County still needs funds to provide adequate public services despite receiving less tax dollars due to a large amount of nontaxable federal lands.
“Our land up here is also used by those people when they come up here,” Solberg said. “We need to try and get that increased.”
In numerous instances, Itasca County receives only $1.75 to $2 per acre while other counties receive much more. Commissioner Terry Snyder said they are working to address the disparity and increase Itasca County’s PILT reimbursement.
“There are many metro and south counties that are receiving up to 90 dollars an acre,” Snyder said. “We are not looking to solve the whole entire issue but to gain some ground on it and bring those amounts closer.”
It was the consensus of the county board to rank the other items as follows: 2. Increased funding to counties for corrections and probation; 3. Improvements to ICWA incentive program for counties; 4. mental health funding – AMHI reform and Moose Lake alternative funds; 5. bonding for justice-involved female program.
Discussion took place regarding the proposed 2022 legislative priorities of the Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA). It was the consensus of the County Board to rank the items as Commissioners also discussed several other legislative priorities, including:
• Hwy 169 – Support efforts for double lane completion
• Increased Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) reimbursement
• Fully fund Probation Officers Reimbursement according to M.S.A. 244.19.
Reimbursement to Itasca County should be 50 percent of salary costs, currently at 30 percent.
• Short-term Rentals: VRBO/Airbnb – State reform is needed.
• Hill Annex Mine – Support efforts to keep this open
• State property tax assessed asset valuations cases – aid for Counties in back payments and future liabilities.
• Anoka Regional Treatment Center cost shift to Counties: DHS did add the ability for the
County to Appeal but DHS specifically states that the appeal cannot be on the determination that it is clinically appropriate for a client to be discharged – which completely defeats the reason for the appeal process. We will still get a $40,000 per month bill on these clients with no appeal process – or any reimbursement mechanism.
• Keeping value-based reimbursement in place without reducing the rates – essential for
Skilled Nursing Facilities who have made investments in staff and resources expecting the value-based reimbursement to continue.
• Appropriate reimbursement on ICWA funding based on costs and utilization.
• Require DHS to follow state statute regarding Medicaid/Medicare Advantage/Special
Needs Basic Care Procurement processes.
• Place moratorium on cervid farms and transport.
Canisteo Pit update
Solberg also provided information regarding House File Number 2322 relative to the Canisteo Flood Mitigation Project. The bill was introduced by Rep. Julie Sandstede and Rep. Spencer Igo in March 2021 and it relates to capital investment; appropriating money for the Canistro Flood Mitigation Project.
Elected official salaries
The board voted 4-1 to establish the 2022 salary for the Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam $134,386.16.
“All of our elected officials are extremely important but Matti has an even more important job,” Commissioners Terry Snyder said. “She advises the board, she gives us sound advice. She manages her staff and her own criminal caseload, which is extremely important. That’s all about public safety in our community and beyond.”
The salary for the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker was set at $133,770.60 effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The salary for the Itasca County Recorder Nicolle Zuehlke was set at $92,522.93, effective Jan. 1, 2022
The 2022 salary for the Itasca County Sheriff Vic Williams was set at $130,208.48.
The board resolved that the 2022 salary for the Itasca County Commissioners be established at $35,189.59. Commissioners include Davin Tinquist, Terry Snyder, Leo Trunt, Ben DeNucci and County Board Chair Burl Ives.
The board chair position receives an additional $1,200 payable for chair duties for a total of $36,389.59.
Other items
The board motioned to adopt the resolution authorizing county staff to execute all necessary documents to ensure county participation in the multistate settlements relating to opioid distributors and manufacturers, and in the Minnesota opioids state-subdivision memorandum of agreement, and declaring support for amendment to Minn. Stat. § 256.043, subd. 3(d). Itasca County would receive approximately $2.35 million dollars that would be paid out over the next 18 years.
Waste Management representatives Randy Ott and Diana Siebels provided information regarding the request to approve a tipping rate increase of $7.62 per ton.
The board voted 4-0 to approve commissioner warrants with a check date of Dec. 17, 2021 in the amount $1,730,208.96. The board voted 4-0 to authorize the County Board Chair to approve and sign off of the county commissioner warrants with a check date of Dec. 30, 2021, on behalf of the entire Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a resolution awarding the sale of general obligation nursing home revenue refunding bonds, series 2021A, in the original aggregate principal amount of $1,800,000; fixing their form and specifications; directing their execution and delivery; providing for their payment; and providing for the redemption of bonds refunded thereby.
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit http://www.co.itasca.mn.us or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners made tentative appointments to various Itasca County Committees/Commissions/Boards, per the following lists: Tentative 2022 Appointments to Itasca County Boards, Committees, Commissions - Advertised for these Vacancies Worksheet and Tentative 2022 Representative Appointments.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners also made tentative in-house appointments to various Itasca County Committees/Commissions/Boards due to expected 2022 Chair and Vice Chair changes, as follows: Children’s Justice Initiative (CJI), Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board, Emergency Management Director - Deputy, Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport Agreement Task Force, Indian Affairs Task Force (IATF), Laurentian RC&D Council, Law Library Board, and Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT); and others, as follows: Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board (NCLUCB).
Consent agenda
1. Approve the 2022 liquor/tobacco license renewals for establishments in Itasca County.
2. Approve and accept the Itasca County Health and Human Services 2022 purchase of service contracts and corresponding contract rates; and authorize county board chair and Health and Human Services director to sign said contracts.
3. Approve contracts for 2022 COVID-19 response with Paula Byrne, Paula Butler, Karen Buchert, Kathryn Miller Lavalier, and Pamela Friesen through December 2022 and with Nancy McKenzie through February 2022.
4. Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign a Provider Participation Agreement between IMCare and Vieau Counseling, a mental health provider.
5. Reduce the retainage for the CSAH 52 grading project from 5 percent to 1 percent, resulting in a retainage of $25,029.45.
6. Authorize the transfer of the unspent Swan River garage bond funds to the Transportation
Department 2022 equipment budget.
7. Accept attached land classification list and schedule for 2022 land classification meeting for
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the county board room.
8. Approve utility easement for fencing and grounding appurtenances associated with existing
substation over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 33, Township 57, Range 22 and
authorize necessary signatures.
9. Approve MNDNR Grant-in-Aid permit amendment for the reroute of the Suomi Trail Snowmobile Trail, maintained by the 38er’s Snowmobile Club, and authorize necessary signatures.
10. Adopt the 2021 Itasca County emergency operations plan and authorize the signature of the county board chair to the emergency operations plan and review form.
Employee recognition
Congratulations to Kim Huffman who was promoted from Data/Project Coordinator to IMCare
Claims Supervisor, Health and Human Services Department effective Nov. 28, 2021.
Congratulations to Carolyn Randall who has promoted from Clerk Treasurer to
Elections/Licensing Specialist, Auditor-Treasurer Department effective Dec. 8, 2021.
Welcome new employee Todd Snow, Highway Maintenance Worker, Road & Bridge Division,
Transportation Department effective Dec. 13, 2021.
Farewell to AJ Morse whose last day as a Deputy Sheriff/Lieutenant, Sheriff’s Office will be December 31, 2021 after 23-plus years of service.
Farewell to Celeste Tarbuck whose last day as a IMCare Claims Supervisor, Health & Human Services will be Dec. 31, 2021 after 33-plus years of service.; Farewell to Anne Erickson whose last day as a Child Support Supervisor, Health & Human Services will be Dec. 31, 2021 after 33-plus years of service.
Welcome new employee Anthony Meyer, Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy, Sheriff Department effective Dec. 13, 2021.
Condolences to the team and family of Steve Picht, Highway Maintenance Worker, Transportation Department who passed away on Nov. 20, 2021. We acknowledge with sincere sympathy for the significant loss to the entire Itasca County community.
Commissioner comments
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided comment regarding recognition of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office receipt of the Grand Care Award from Grand Itasca for outstanding contribution and support of the local medical community, as well as recognition of Emergency Management Coordinator John Linder for completing the Minnesota Basic Emergency Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.