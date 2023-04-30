The Itasca County Board meeting on April 25 included a legislative call with Minnesota State Senator Spencer Igo (R, 07) to update the board on the current legislative session in St. Paul. Igo says that he and his colleagues are moving through the first phase of the budget process, which is the omnibus bill, and those bills are now moving to committees in the Senate to get the differences ironed-out in legislation between the two chambers.
However, Igo has concerns about some of the provisions that have been introduced so far.
He says the previous state budget was set at $52 billion and going forward will be $72 billion. Igo made it known that he would prefer the government send the surplus to the taxpayers directly rather than take the opportunity to grow.
“We are seeing the state budget grow by over 30%. I don’t think it’s the right move, not when you have a surplus, that doesn’t mean you should grow government, I think you should shrink government and return money to the taxpayers.”
Igo’s additional concerns include a lack of provisions supporting northern Minnesota mining and logging in the energy bill. He says there was no permit or regulation reform to help grow the area’s economy.
“These are the economic drivers of our region, and our country,” said Igo.
Igo said the economic development bill included some funding for Itasca County but nothing in comparison to the significant funds for the City of Minneapolis to rebuild areas damaged by the George Floyd protests in 2020.
“If we are going to rebuild communities in Minneapolis, why aren’t we going to rebuild the economies of northern Minnesota?” Igo said.
Igo said the transportation bill raises fees for tabs and the legalization of cannabis just passed on the house floor. He said his only “yes” vote was on the Veterans bill, which he said was a bi-partisan vote.
Overall, Igo is dissatisfied with bills moving forward to the committees.
“It’s not a red or blue issue, the issues we are facing are the same, looking to provide the highest quality of life to every Minnesotan.”
Itasca County Commissioner John Johnson (D3) asked about the Cross-Range Expressway project to which Igo said he and Senator Farnsworth have been carrying it and currently sits as a special one-time safety bill rather than be included in the transportation bill. They are still waiting for a hearing to get the Highway 169 project completely done.
Commissioner Terry Snyder (D2) asked Igo about the status of the Canisteo Mine Pit. Igo said it is currently sitting in the bonding bill, but he is pushing for it to be passed sooner so that the issue can be addressed.
Red-tape permitting was an issue for Chairman of the Board Burl Ives (D4) who said due to the amount of red-tape and lack of business-friendly legislation, the area has lost around $1.2 billion in potential revenue due to permitting and red-tape causing prospective businesses to invest in other areas.
Igo mentioned an amendment he introduced to reduce some of these regulations, force more transparency and implement business-friendly solutions to help bring in new businesses to our local economies.
Ives informed Igo of the flooding in the northern Minnesota area after a heavy spring melt which has caused dozens of roads to be covered by water. He said the Army Corps of Engineers built a by-pass to relieve some flooding in Aitkin, but the flooding is still occurring and that Pokegama Lake is the highest level he has seen in years.
At a previous board meeting, Commissioner Ives requested a county department work study employee work schedules and remote work locations and to examine how the schedules have changed pre- and post-Covid19.
The report indicated that nearly 25 % of county employees conduct work from a site separate from their primary work site. Because this may bring questions about productivity and accountability, it must be well-managed by supervisors of each county department.
“I believe in our department heads,” said Commissioner Cory Smith (D1), who was echoed by Johnson.
“We should be able to count on our appointed department heads to make that responsible and appropriate decision, all the while remembering that we do serve the citizens of Itasca County, and we as a board need to know that that is being done to the best of our ability, and the best of our capacity, with nearly 25% of the county working from home.
In other business at Tuesday’s board meeting:
A report on county based purchasing (IMCare) – 2022 compliance program reported $259,998.94 in recovery of inappropriate utilization and over-payments.
“Sarah, I would like to commend your department on the diligence and the efforts that they put in to identifying potential inappropriate activities and behaviors in billing, and the obvious positive results in that, in recovering a lot of money – in excess of a quarter of a million dollars, that’s fantastic,” said Commissioner Johnson.
Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich proposed a resolution for National Peace Week and Police Officer Memorial Day and Correctional Officer Recognition Week. Both were approved.
Chair Ives commended the completion of a 40-day, 5,000-mile trip by the “3 Old Guys” who successfully snowmobiled from Minnesota to Alaska earlier this year.
Commissioner warrants totaled $766,479.09 and were approved.
Health and Human Services warrants totaled $1,610,383.77 and were approved.
Adoption of Northern Itasca Hospital district line correction was approved.
The next Itasca County Board meeting will be Tuesday, May 2, and can be attended in-person in the county board room or live streamed on ICTV.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.