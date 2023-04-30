The Itasca County Board meeting on April 25 included a legislative call with Minnesota State Senator Spencer Igo (R, 07) to update the board on the current legislative session in St. Paul. Igo says that he and his colleagues are moving through the first phase of the budget process, which is the omnibus bill, and those bills are now moving to committees in the Senate to get the differences ironed-out in legislation between the two chambers.

However, Igo has concerns about some of the provisions that have been introduced so far.


