The Itasca County Board of Commissioners received an update on the new correctional facility at a work session on Tuesday, July 6. The presentation was informational and no action was taken.
Larry Filippi from Contegrity Group provided an update regarding project costs. Ryan Weber of Klein McCarthy Architects provided an update regarding layout and design of the facilities. Commissioners were able to watch a video rendering of the interior and what the design will look like once completed.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist said that commissioners wanted a facility that the community could be proud of, while being conscious of the cost of construction.
“We spent a lot of money here, so we want this to look nice and look like we got something for our money, but on the flip side, we don’t want it to be wasted,” Tinquist said. “It shouldn’t appear over-extravagant. We want to be frugal with it. I think you’ve done a great job of finding that middle ground.”
Pedestrian Crossing System in Coleraine
The board voted to enter into a cooperative construction agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the City of Coleraine to update a pedestrian crossing system in Coleraine.
Itasca County is constructing a pedestrian crossing system at the intersection of CSAH 61 and Highway 169 in Coleraine this summer. As part of that construction, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has requested that Itasca County include the removal of the sidewalk on the north side of Highway 169 to encourage all pedestrians to cross the road at the new pedestrian signal. This agreement provides for payment by MnDOT for the sidewalk removal work and defines ownership and maintenance of the pedestrian crossing system and lights after construction is complete.
The agreement is between the City of Coleraine, Itasca County and MnDOT. Itasca County will own and maintain the pedestrian crossing system and the City of Coleraine will continue to own and maintain the street lighting. The City of Coleraine approved this agreement at their council meeting on June 28, 2021.
Consent agenda
• Approved contract with Braun Intertec for soil, groundwater, and soil vapor investigation at the new correctional facility/courts construction site.
• Approved contract with Braun Intertec for Special Inspection and Construction Materials Testing Services for the Correctional Facility/Courts construction.
• Authorized IMCare director and county board chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Kreklow Dental PLLC.
• Authorized Itasca County Health and Human Services (HHS) to use Honeywell, Inc. as the project manager to go out for bids on the Itasca Resource Center (IRC) Roof Top Unit (RTU) Replacement Project.
• Awarded Contract 66322 for TH 2 / CSAH 63 Intersection Project to the lowest responsible bidder, KGM Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $927,662.17 and authorized the required signatures on the contract documents.
• Adopted the resolution for cooperative construction agreement No. 07012021 between Itasca County and the City of Grand Rapids, which authorizes Itasca County to enter into the agreement.
• Approved highway easement over portions of tax-forfeited land to the City of Deer River over and across tax-forfeited trust lands described as that part of the East 120 feet of Lots 13 and 14, Block 17, Plat of Itasca County for the appraised value of $276.00 and authorize necessary signatures.
• Accepted attached land classification list and schedule a Fall 2021 land classification Meeting for Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the county board room.
• Approved easement for railway purposes to Huber Engineered Woods, LLC over tax-forfeited land described as Government Lot 3, Government Lot 4 and the East half of the Southwest quarter all in Section 31, Township 56 North, Range 26 West, and authorize necessary signatures.
• Approved recreational trail license to the City of Cohasset across tax-forfeited land described as part of Lot 8; Section 23, Township 55 North, Range 26 West, and authorized necessary signatures.
Committee reports
Commissioner Ben DeNucci reported on his attendance of recent Grand Village Board, County Board Special Session, Kootasca Community Action (KCA) meetings, as well as the Grand Village Years of Service Dinner, a tour of United Way of Northeast Minnesota, a meeting regarding county-wide mowing issues, and a meeting regarding property issues in Lone Pine Township.
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Grand Village Board, Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB), and Jail Committee meetings.
Commissioner Leo Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) District 2, Board of Appeal and Equalization, and Grand Village Board meetings, as well as the Grand Village Years of Service Dinner and a tour of the Shakopee DemCon facility.
Commissioner Terry Snyder reported on his attendance of recent Board of Appeal and Equalization,
Short-term Rentals, and County Board Special Session, as well as the Wabana Township Zoning and Comp Plan meeting, meetings regarding county-wide mowing and maintenance, meetings regarding mining, and a meeting with Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Tamara Lowney.
Commissioner Burl Ives reported on his attendance of recent Board of Appeal and Equalization, Short-Term Rentals, County Board Special Session, and Grand Village Board meetings, as well as meetings regarding the Huber Engineered Woods project previously referred to as Project Frontier, and various township meetings.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular session Tuesday, July 13 at 2:30 p.m. The agenda can be found online at Itasca County’s website.
