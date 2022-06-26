Itasca County will continue to explore options for a new canister site in Squaw Lake.
At Tuesday’s county board meeting, Environmental Services Coordinator Greg Stoltz provided information regarding the request to approve relocation of the Squaw Lake Canister Site.
The current site is in need of repairs and is not owned by the county. It is owned by the City of Squaw Lake and is registered as an existing landfill, according to county documents.
Stoltz said the Squaw Lake Canister Site is one of the county’s oldest and they have had bears break into the site in recent years. The county road leading to the current site is minimally maintained and with the secluded property along it, allows for easy illegal dumping of garbage.
“We just have no room to expand. We can’t put roll-offs in there, trucks can’t get in and out comfortably, we need a new gate, a new building…” Stoltz said. “... We’ve been trying to keep it going while we talked [about a new location].”
The proposed new site is located northwest of the current site and is located along State Highway 46. The county sent letters to adjacent property owners to notify them of the potential new site.
At the June 24 board meeting, a resident of Squaw Lake raised concerns about the safety of adding a canister site at the proposed location.
“We wanted to make sure that we don’t rush it,” Stoltz said. “We look at everything. We want all input.”
County commissioners made no decision about the new site and it was the consensus of the board to direct staff to research traffic concerns for the current relocation option and to continue research for other locations.
Other items
Land Commissioner Kory Cease and Itasca County Ag Association (ICAA) Vice President Brian Carlson provided information regarding the request to determine whether the county has an interest in pursuing the potential purchase of property (Parcels 91-016-2406 and 91-016-2301) adjacent to the west boundary of the fairgrounds. It was the consensus of the county board to direct staff to begin preliminary negotiations regarding the property and present the findings at an upcoming county board work session.
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information regarding the request to determine and authorize new campsite fees at Bass Lake County Campground. It was the consensus of the County Board to direct staff to prepare a request for the County Board’s June 28, 2022 Consent Agenda to determine new campsite fees of $30 per night for non-electric sites and $40 per night for electric sites at Bass Lake County Campground. The item was informational and no action was taken.
Human Resources Director Lynn Hart provided an annual report from the Itasca County Human Resources Department.
The board motioned to open the public hearing regarding conditional use permit (CUP) submitted by LVT LLC for outdoor storage of trailers and recreational vehicles.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the conditional use permit (CUP) submitted by LVT LLC for outdoor storage of trailers and recreational vehicles per the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order and Resolution of the Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment.
Visit Grand Rapids Executive Director Megan Christianson provided a presentation regarding the 2020/2021 Itasca County Economic Impact.
Enbridge Energy Senior Public Awareness Coordinator Jon Eisele presented the County Board with an Enbridge Line 3 Commemorative Plaque relating to the Line 3 Replacement Project in Minnesota.
Flaherty & Hood representative Shane Zahrt provided an update on the Highway 169 Cross Range Expressway for informational purposes only; no action taken.
Ecumen representative Brett Anderson provided information regarding the request to approve the Ecumen Grand Village Management Agreement.
The board voted 4-0 to appoint mail ballot and absentee ballot election judges for the August 9, 2022 Primary Election and November 8, 2022 General Election as follows: Grace Schuck, Ruth Connolly, Karen Ferlaak, John Ferlaak, Jan Severs, Amy Savela, Cheryl Carrigan, Janis Bjorquist, Doug Braff, Peg Dillon, Jeff Frazier, Marlon Sias, Kathy Zaren, Lorry Wass, Todd Christensen, Rick Brohman, Ellie Randle, Karen Christensen, Samantha Christensen, Vern Hawkinson, Mikel Tomczak, Emily Christensen, Debbie Sias, Terry Swedeen, Gail Guck, Michael Loidolt, Tony Fremont, Hollie Hornstra, Eva Moore, and trained alternates, as needed.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt the resolution establishing an absentee ballot board, as required by Minnesota Statutes 203B.121, Subd. 1. 4-0.
The board voted 4-0 to approve a new off-sale liquor license for Max Mini Store, Inc., located at 50758 State Hwy 46, Squaw Lake, MN 56681.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a LG214 premises permit application for gambling, as requested by the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association, to conduct lawful gambling at Sure Game Resort, 52385 County Road 31, Wirt, MN 56688.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for consent:
Accept the Minutes of the May 12, 2022 HHS Advisory Committee Meeting.
Approve and accept the 2022/2023 Housing Support Agreements effective July 1, 2023.
Authorize the Transportation Department to allow Hawkinson Construction the use of property around the Togo garage for the placement of two job trailers that are required by MnDOT for the construction of TH 1 and sign the Hold Harmless Agreement.
Award contract to lowest responsible bidder, ASAP Heating and Air Conditioning, and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
