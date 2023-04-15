At last week’s Itasca County Board Session, Commissioner John Johnson (D3) brought forward a request for the board to consider from the Greenway Joint Recreation Association (GJRA), for funding to upgrade the HVAC equipment at Hodgins-Berardo Recreation Center in Coleraine.
The ice arena will be the only sheet of ice available to the public this summer as the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids goes through its own upgrades. Increased traffic at the arena this summer is imminent, and the arena’s infrastructure and HVAC system are worried to be insufficient and in need of timely upgrades and repairs.
With Hodgins-Berardo in Coleraine taking all the burden for Itasca County skating sports, Johnson recommended a $50,000 grant to be exclusively used toward the HVAC upgrades, which is about half of the expected cost.
Johnson (D3) explained that supporting the renovation of the arena would not only be a strong long-term investment in the arena but also provide a service to the entire county.
“It provides for youth of all ages and different skating sports, and community support. – I see big value in that, I personally feel like it’s very beneficial and an appropriate use of some available funding, and it also checks off an economic development piece.”
The GJRA is seeking multiple funding sources for the entirety of the project, and Johnson assured that funding from the county would be restricted entirely to replace the aging HVAC system, which is essential to maintaining a functional indoor skating rink.
Pat Guyer, Director of the GJRA, also spoke to the board during the discussion and explained that the current system cannot handle the load and needs commercial upgrades that will allow the ice to be usable with the increased traffic.
Commissioner Terry Snyder (D2) preferred to convene as a board to discuss the issue further before a vote. Snyder said the previous board in 2022 had agreed that they were not taking applications for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding until a more thorough analysis of the remaining funds could take place with the new board members.
“I support the project. I think $50,000 is a smidgen in comparison to the millions we gave throughout the whole entire community, and I’m proud to say there were a lot of good projects, and this is another one as well.”
Snyder recommended they convene a special budget session regarding the ARP fund and its remaining use.
Johnson, unaware of any agreement or discussion by the previous board members, did not feel it was a project that could be delayed any longer and motioned that a decision be made that day based on the timeliness of the project.
A second motion to move was made by Casey Venema (D5), Snyder voted against, Ives voted for, and the motion passed to grant the GJRA $50,000 for upgrades to the HVAC system.
The next order of business was brought by Commissioner John Johnson, who was requesting a letter of opposition to provisions in state legislation regarding greenhouse gas impact assessments and how these provisions may affect current and future transportation projects. Johnson said the wording in the provision is vague. He recommended sending the letter to request the current transportation chairs in St. Paul consider slowing down the emissions assessments to better study and understand the effects of greenhouse gas emissions without unnecessary negative impact to economic development. The motion was approved.
Rebecca Sash requested the board support a letter of public comment to the Minnesota Board on Aging, requesting that they address funding formulas to a more equitable split between the metro and rural Minnesota.
She explained that funds help our aging population gain necessary services to live independently for as long as possible and this formula will make it more difficult.
Prior to the motion, Commissioner Ives added that in the “state of Minnesota - when it comes to taking care of our elderly – the pot of money hasn’t been updated in years. They are going to go to a different formula. Two percent the state puts into aging services, 42% of that stays in seven counties and that leaves 58% for the other 80 counties to divide up. It’s disheartening to hear that rural Minnesota doesn’t get their fair shake that they deserve. I’ll gladly sign this letter. The motion was approved.
Itasca County Health and Human Services requested the board authorize Request for Proposals (RFP) for the public to submit applications to occupy commercial vacant space in the county-owned Itasca Resource Center.
The request is for individuals to bid on a three-year term to occupy vacant space within the center. Currently there are six classrooms, a gym, and a front reception area that they are looking to have occupied by Sept. 1. The motion was approved.
During final commissioner comments, commissioners Venema and Johnson met with a Highway 169 project coalition. They are looking for public input on May 8 to voice their opinion on six potential options to improve areas of the Highway 169 corridor between Bovey and Nashwauk. Venema says it may still be five or six years before the project can begin.
Johnson added that he will be testifying before both House and Senate Transportation Committees to advocate for the necessary funding for the project.
In other business, the board:
· Approved the fringe benefits for the Probation Director.
· Approved a gambling permit for the Greenway Lions Club, to conduct lawful gambling at Swan.
· Approved the Northern Valley Hospital District Line Corrections.
· Janet Borth requested board approval for a change of language and changes to contribution levels members can contribute to their Post Health Care Savings Plan.
· Approve the IM Care Quality Program documents.
· Adopted the Five-year Plan for Highway Improvement Projects.
· Entered into a Service Agreement with Braun Intertec Corporation for $28,160.00
· Awarded the Culvert Replacement project to William J. Schwartz & Sons, for $48,800.
· Mark Greiner is retiring from Itasca County Sheriff’s Department after 25 years and said “I’m proud that I got to serve this community. Really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”
· Commissioner Warrants to be paid: $907,567.32
The next Itasca County Board meeting is scheduled Tuesday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the county board room or can be livestreamed on ICTV.
