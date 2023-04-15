At last week’s Itasca County Board Session, Commissioner John Johnson (D3) brought forward a request for the board to consider from the Greenway Joint Recreation Association (GJRA), for funding to upgrade the HVAC equipment at Hodgins-Berardo Recreation Center in Coleraine.

The ice arena will be the only sheet of ice available to the public this summer as the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids goes through its own upgrades. Increased traffic at the arena this summer is imminent, and the arena’s infrastructure and HVAC system are worried to be insufficient and in need of timely upgrades and repairs.


