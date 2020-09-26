The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020 for a regular meeting to discuss the proposed county tax levy for 2021 and what taxpayers can expect for their future tax bill.
Commissioners adopted the proposed tax levy for 2021 at a 0% increase over 2020, with the amount set at $41,266,556. Additionally, they adopted the proposed unorganized fire levy as 3.5% of net tax capacity and the proposed unorganized road and bridge levy as 13% of net tax capacity.
“I just want to thank Jeff and his staff, Gale, for all the hard work and our elective’s department heads,” said Commissioner Terry Snyder. “They did a great job coming to the board and making the cuts where they were necessary and telling us what they really needed. It made it a little better this year and I’m proud that we are at zero.”
A public meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Itasca County Boardroom where the budget and levy will be discussed, and the public will be able to speak.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist asked County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker about what they can expect the county’s tax capacity to be this year. Walker stated county residents should see no increase in the Itasca County portion of their tax bills. However, the county will see an increase in it’s tax capacity.
“One significant increase was the Minnesota Power Line that came through this year, it added about 60 million dollars in tax value. We’ve had a significant increase in vacation rental property and also non-resident property,” said Walker. “Everything said and done, the combination of those two will actually reduce your tax rates next year for the county portion and I believe a $100,000 home, if my memory services, the calculation should show about a $34 per year decrease. Business can double that because their rate is double of what a homestead pays. So it’s quite a significant savings.”
Commissioner Burl Ives asked Walker to address how the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) act has helped Itasca County looking ahead to 2021.
“The CARES act, approximately $2.2 million, will help directly in relieving county expenditures,” Walker stated.
The CARES act brought in approximately $5.5 million to Itasca County, according to Walker. More than $2 million was allocated for businesses needing relief because of issues from COVID-19. Walker explained that a little over $2 million went toward the county to help pay for internal costs such as additional overtime costs. Additionally, the funds helped pay for hard asset costs and reduced equipment costs that would have been paid in 2021. Therefore, the payments will help reduce the 2021 levy and reduce costs in 2020. Because the 2020 budget was already set, any leftover funds will go towards building up the county reserves, which needed to be built up according to Walker.
Two county employees were recognized by the county boards. A farewell was given to Elections/Licensing Administrator Connie Cook. Cook worked for more than seven years and had her last day of employment Sept. 25, 2020. Teresa Hoey was congratulated for her promotion from human services support specialist to eligibility specialist within the Family Services Division, Health & Human Services Department.
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County. As of Tuesday, the county had recorded 297 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.
“The spread is primarily community spread,” said Chandler.
As of Sept. 17, Itasca County had conducted 12,397 COVID-19 tests and the positivity rate of cases was 2.4%.
Shelley McCauley, county based purchasing (IMCare) division and QI/UM director, presented an update on the 2021 Performance Improvement Project (PIP).
Commissioners discussed COVID-19 abatements and options for those properties affected by COVID-19 in regards to property tax collection. No action was taken. Those with questions or concerns regarding the payment of their property taxes because of COVID-10 can contact County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker at 218-327-2867.
In other business, commissioners took action on the following items:
• Approved commissioner warrants with a check date of Sept. 25, 2020 for $2,058,680.88.
• Approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for September 2020, in the amount of $954,527.29.
• Authorized the external posting and hiring of one vacant custodian position.
• Authorized the external posting and hiring of one vacant human services support specialist position.
• Adopted the Resolution Re: 4-H Week Proclamation, which proclaims October 4-10, 2020 as 4-H Week in Itasca County, as is celebrated nationwide.
• Adopted the Resolution Re: Awarding the Sale of General Obligation Nursing Home Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, in the Original Aggregate Principal Amount of $1,515,000.
• Adopted the Resolution Re: Support for Minnesota Highway Freight Program Grant Application.
Board chair Ben DeNucci recessed the meeting to go into a closed litigation session pursuant to consult with its attorney in reference to ERP Iron Ore bankruptcy proceedings. No action was taken.
