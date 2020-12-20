Itasca County has approved the adoption of the 2021 County Levy for $41,266,556 - the exact same amount as 2020. This means that the county’s portion of 2021 taxes will remain the same and taxpayers will see a 0% increase from last year.
County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker presented the county board of commissioners with information on the county budget process, proposed expenditures, revenues and revenues sources; levy and levy history; and tax analysis. Walker started by sharing 14 reasons why one’s taxes might go up.
The Itasca County proposed expenditures for 2021 are $156,032,898. Proposed revenues are $114,284,596 for 2021. The proposed 2021 levy has been set at $41,266,556, the same amount as 2020.
“I think people really appreciate a zero percent increase this year,” stated Walker.
The levy will cover the following:
Revenue & Reserves 41.63%
Human Services 35.38%
Road & Bridge 17.89%
Capital Lease Bonds 41.4%
Regional Library 0.95%
Walker explained the breakdown of county expenditures and what takes up the majority of the $156,032,898 budget.
“Human services is another 28.5 million dollars. Again, a lot of that money comes from outside sources—federal and state funding. But that’s a huge part of our expenditures,” explained Walker. “The nursing home is not quite 11 million dollars. So if you add up all these expenditures—IMCare, Human Services and the Nursing Home— that adds up to 99.3 million dollars out of a 156 million dollar budget. It’s about 64% of our expenditure budget.”
Road and bridge takes up another 12%, law enforcement/courthouse/probation add up to about 10% and the remaining 20 million pays for everything else. Walker reminded commissioners that the Land Commissioner Department does not require any local levy dollars for their proposed $1,868,407 2021 expenditures because they run on their own revenues. The main source of revenue is through timber sales. These sales also pay for parks and recreation programs, timber development, land use planning and tourism.
“The timber sales not only pay for 100% of the land commissioner’s budget, but they also go on to pay for a lot of the other expenditures we enjoy, the services that we enjoy,” Walker stated.
Revenue for the county comes from federal, state, local and intergovernmental funding, grants, fees and charges, and reserves. The county decided to take $481,746 out of reserves for 2021 in order to keep the levy the same as 2020. The remaining revenue needed, about 41 million dollars, is then spread out over the taxpayers in the county through the levy. The county tax rate is developed by taking the levy amount, divided by the tax capacity of the county. That tax rate is then multiplied by an individual’s property value evaluation to give them their proposed tax amount from the county. Everyone pays the same tax rate, but an individual’s tax capacity varies.
The total proposed net tax capacity levy for 2021 in Itasca County is $78,804,401.
Itasca county 52.37%
School districts 18.47%
Townships and unorganized townships 7.82%
Cities 20.18%
Special taxing districts 1.16%
Walker shared the county’s tax capacity rate has dropped from 68.327% to 63.871% from 2020 to 2021. A large amount of the county’s tax capacity is from public utilities in the county such as the 68 million dollars in value gained from the Allette transmission line. Public Utilities pays for about 28% of local tax levies. Commissioner Burl Ives asked Walker if the state of Minn. has spoken with him about the possibility of losing certain public utilities, such as the Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.
“We have that talk quite often and it’s an ongoing discussion,” stated Walker. “We do know that the Clay Boswell plant has a big orange target on it. The PUC (Public Utilities Commissioner) is targeting that plant and all other coal powered plants to be shut down.”
Walker is part of the Itasca Capital Partners group which has discussed this issue with people from all throughout Minnesota and from many different sectors.
“My job, part of my job, is to convince them that that is not responsible,” said Walker. “You’re taking away 75% of a city's tax base—Cohasset. You’re taking away probably 15 to 17% of the county’s tax base. That is a not responsible position to take.”
“And the schools—18%,” County Board chair Ben DeNucci added.
“We all know that coal fired power plants are a thing of history,” Walker continued. “They are going to go away, but Clay Boswell and Allete just invested about 800 million dollars in that plant in Cohasset recently within the last 4,5,6 years. Almost a billion dollars and most of that went into pollution control.”
Walker encouraged the board to express their concerns to legislators and regulators regarding the potential future loss.
Board members concluded by voting to approve the 2021 County Levy, which sets the 2021 levy and budgets for Itasca County, and authorizes the County Auditor/Treasurer to transfer funds to cover any fund balances that are in a deficit.
Jail update
Earlier in the meeting Scott Fettig and Ryan Weber from Klein McCarthy Architects provided an update regarding layout and design of the New Jail/Facilities project. Discussion topics included exterior materials and design options. Larry Filippi from Contegrity Group also provided an update regarding updated project costs. Filippi noted there will be a schematic design planned for Jan. 7, 2021 where they will have more detailed information and can present the biggest estimate of costs then.
It was the consensus of the County Board to direct staff to proceed with the inclusion of Probation and the Department of Corrections (DOC) in the remodeled Jail Annex with intention to sell the current Probation building.
Commissioners voted to approve a motion to include build-out quotes for shelled space as a bid alternate to the base bid for upcoming approval by the county board.
