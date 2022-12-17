The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with the annual Truth in Taxation meeting following the meeting.
At the Truth in Taxation meeting, the board first heard from County Highway Engineer Karin Grandia about the Unorganized Township (UT) Road and Bridge Levy. The preliminary 2023 UT road and bridge levy was set at 13%.
“That has been consistent over many years, historically,” Grandia said.
She shared that after county-wide valuations were completed, she was able to compare the amount of the proposed tax collections based on the 13% to the proposed budget expenditures.
“We would be collecting more money than we need to collect,” Grandia explained.
Grandia recommended that the percentage levied be lowered from 13% to 10%. This amount was updated in the proposed 2023 Budget and Levy. Deb Davis and Gail Guck presented more information about the budget and levy for 2023.
Guck shared that there is a 0% increase in the 2023 county levy.
The board of commissioners approved the final 2023 budget and levy for Itasca County.
County administrator Brett Skyles went through the board’s 2023 legislative priorities. The priorities from 2022 will be continued into the next year. The first of these priorities is the Canisteo Pit. After discussion, it was decided that the board would add property valuation caps, county program aid, and broadband to the list.
Eric Velleneuve asked the board to recognize Dec. 14, 2022 as County, City, Tribal and State Health and Human Services Worker Day, as proclaimed by Governor Tim Walz. The board approved the request.
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandlers gave two presentations to the board. The first was a Public Health Division update regarding RSV and influenza illnesses in Itasca County. Next was a Public Health 2022 overview. This overview went through the department’s essential functions, the role of public health systems and how the department has a positive local return on investment.
Kim Huffman gave a presentation on the County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division.
IMCare Claims Supervisor Kim Huffman provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare)Division update, including information regarding the number of claims processed and claims and interest payments made for the calendar year of 2022.
Brett Skyles and the board recognized the following county employees:
Farewell to Rebecca Boelter whose last day as an Eligibility Specialist, Health & Human Services Department, will be November 30, 2022 after 7 years of service.
Farewell to Joe Warmuth whose last day as a Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Transportation Department, will be December 30, 2022, after 21 years of service.
Welcome to new employee Carmen Robertson, Emergency Communications Specialist, Sheriff Department, effective November 28, 2022.
Welcome to new employee Brittany Garner, Medical Support Specialist, IMCare division of Health & Human Services Department, effective December 12, 2022.
Welcome to new employee Eric Ashby, Engineering Technician I, Transportation Department, effective December 12, 2022.
Commissioners also took action on the following regular agenda items:
Approve Commissioner Warrants with a check date of December 16, 2022, in the amount of $1,359,632.86.
Authorize the County Board Chair to approve and sign off on the County Commissioner Warrants with a check date of December 22, 2022 on behalf of the entire Board of Commissioners
Adopt the Resolution Re: Providing for the Issuance and Sale of General Obligation Justice Center Bonds, Series 2023, in the Proposed Aggregate Principal Amount of $24,995,000.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Approval of 2021 Laws, Chapter 14, Article 8, Section 9 as Required Under Minnesota Statute Chapter 645.021 and authorize necessary signatures.
Approved Bowstring Connection Snowmobile Trail School Trust Lease Agreement.
Schedule a Legislative Meeting for Monday, December 19, 2022 beginning at 12 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse to discuss 2023 legislative priorities with the County’s legislative delegation.
Tentative Appointments to Committees/Commissions/Boards. Several tentative appointments were made by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners for the following lists: Tentative 2023 Appointments to Itasca County Boards, Committees, Commissions - Advertised for these Vacancies Worksheet and Tentative 2023 Representative Appointments.
The board approved a lengthy consent agenda including the following items:
Approve the renewal of the Hangar Lease at the Bowstring for Leon Bachman (3rd successive renewal of lease) for a period of three (3) years from January 1, 2023, renewable for a three (3) year term up to eight (8) successive renewals, and authorize the signature of the Chair and Clerk on said lease agreement.
Approve the renewal of the Hangar Lease at the Bowstring Airport for Kenneth Reichert (7th successive renewal of lease) for a period of three (3) years from January 1, 2023, renewable for a three (3) year term up to eight (8) successive renewals, and authorize the signature of the Chair and Clerk on said lease agreement.
Accept the resignation of Aimee Johnson from the Extension Committee, effective Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Approve a five (5) year extension to the Contract for Municipal Services between the City of Grand Rapids and Itasca County for connection to the County’s emergency generator and authorize the County Board Chair and County Administrator to sign said extension.
Approve Addendum with University of Minnesota Extension to reflect the change from a 0.8 FTE to a 1.0 FTE, as approved by the Board during budget meetings, and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve new tobacco license for Detroit Lakes Tobacco N Vape LLC dba Grand Rapids Tobacco N Vape Plus located at 3150 South Pokegama Avenue, #105, Grand Rapids MN 55744 for the period of December 13, 2022 through December 31, 2022.
Approve new tobacco license for River Rat One Stop LLC located at 38480 US Highway 2, Cohasset MN 55721 for the period of January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.
Approve new 3.2 On Sale/Off Sale Liquor License for Spider Lake LLC dba Spider Lake Resort located at 43859 Spider Lake Resort Road, Marcell MN 56657 for the period of January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.
Approve the 2023 Liquor/Tobacco License renewals for establishments in Itasca County.
Accept the Minutes of the November 10, 2022 HHS Advisory Committee Meeting.
Approve and accept the Itasca County Health and Human Services 2023 Purchase of Service Contracts and corresponding contract rates and authorize County Board Chair and Health and Human Services Director to sign said contracts.
Accept the 2023 Children’s Mental Health Screening Grant from the MN Department of Human Services in the amount of $130,657.00.
Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the Provider Participation Agreement between IMCare and Accra Care, Inc., a behavioral health provider.
Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Dr. Peter Friedlieb for Interim Medical Director Services.
Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Dr. Rachel Buchert for Dental Director Services.
Approve contract for Kathryn Miller Lavalier for public health response services.
Reduce the retainage for the CR 238 Bridge Replacement project (SAP 031-598-021) from 5% to 2%, resulting in a retainage of $48,239.01.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Agency Agreement for Federal Participation in Advance Construction to execute the MnDOT Agency Agreement No. 1052150.
Approve OHV Challenge Cost Share Agreement Renewal and authorize necessary signatures.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Balsam Creek Bridge and Trail Improvement Project and Wabana Trail Boardwalk Project IRRR Regional Trails Grant Application and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve Final Sponsorship for the Bowstring Connection Snowmobile Trail and authorize necessary signatures.
Accept attached land classification list and schedule for 2023 Land Classification Meeting for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 am in the County Board Room.
