State Senator Rob Farnsworth (07, R) made time for the Itasca County Board of Commissioners during their March 14 meeting to provide an update on activity at the 2023 Legislative Session. From Canisteo Pit dewatering to EMS services to PILT funding and more, Farnsworth addressed several issues important to Itasca County residents during a conference call with the board last Tuesday.

Farnsworth told commissioners he has been working hard to bring a vote to the floor to stop taxing social security benefits, while also spending time on his education committee assignments, where he is focused on increasing “funding for schools and eliminating mandates that they are putting on.”


