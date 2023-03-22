State Senator Rob Farnsworth (07, R) made time for the Itasca County Board of Commissioners during their March 14 meeting to provide an update on activity at the 2023 Legislative Session. From Canisteo Pit dewatering to EMS services to PILT funding and more, Farnsworth addressed several issues important to Itasca County residents during a conference call with the board last Tuesday.
Farnsworth told commissioners he has been working hard to bring a vote to the floor to stop taxing social security benefits, while also spending time on his education committee assignments, where he is focused on increasing “funding for schools and eliminating mandates that they are putting on.”
Asked about funds for the Canisteo Mine Pit, Farnsworth also confirmed that money is included in the bonding bill and that appropriations from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will cover operations and maintenance of the pit, pending the bill being passed.
County Board Chair Burl Ives (D4) brought to Farnsworth’s attention that the state could pay the county a higher price for PILT land (payment in lieu of tax) which currently is paid at $1.75 an acre. Ives pointed out that other counties in the state are being paid anywhere from $2 per acre and as high as $200 per acre. Farnsworth said there hasn’t been much activity as far as PILT goes but did confirm the low price the county is paid is “on his radar.”
John Johnson (D3) requested that Farnsworth keep an eye on an EMS (emergency medical services) bill that is being considered in St. Paul. Johnson explained the impact of the bill may be significant to how EMS services operate in “smaller municipalities,” such as privately owned Meds-1, in Grand Rapids.
The owner of Meds-1 Ambulance service of Grand Rapids spoke during Tuesday’s citizen input. Meds-1 covers 3,000 square miles in Itasca County. This bill would push the responsibility of emergency response to a regulatory board and does nothing to address critical issues Meds-1 faces as a private ambulatory service owner: recruitment, retention, and funding.
According to Johnson, the bill would cause “privately owned ambulance contracts to negotiate with larger service areas and require county government to cover and provide services where private contracts do not. Summing up the bill, Johnson said this bill “limits private ambulance ownership to the point of coming close to interfering in private enterprise.”
On the call, Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg added that this bill may be written to exclude “greater Minnesota” and be focused, at least initially, in the metro area.
Prior to the legislative call, a discussion took place regarding three new underground wells the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, or MPCA proposed drilling in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.
According to Ives, years ago, there were three underground groundwater wells the MPCA were monitoring near an old downtown dry-cleaning business but have been capped since 2009 and determined obsolete.
“It’s never going to get any better, it is what it is, and capped all three,”said Ives quoting the MPCA after the wells were shut down.
Now the MPCA is looking to dig three wells near the downtown mall and Members Credit Union and asking the county to help pay for it.
The question was why?
Skyles helped to explain “They are not in the same spot (as the previous wells) I don’t believe that we are going to have clean-up or other responsibilities here - I think we are carrying water for the MPCA and establishing baselines, different sites, different process.”
Commissioner Terry Snyder (D2) added, “It’s an overreach. Where they want the new wells built, that’s going to be a contaminated site, so what’s the point? What’s the purpose and the focus here?”
Cory Smith (D1) added, “I couldn’t agree more, if it’s in the water, it’s in the water. It’s an absolute overreach.”
Snyder suggested the board draft a letter that asks the MPCA about the wells capped in 2009 and any information as to why the wells were shut down and clarity as to the scope and focus of this new project. The Board approved the draft of the letter unanimously.
Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, an open, public hearing was held to discuss the approval of two building permits: One of the permits is to build a new mini-storage unit off LaPlant Road; the other permit is for Skoglund Electric to build a new shop and future expansion in Harris Township. Both permits were approved unanimously by the board.
Other business of note from the board’s March 14 meeting:
The county MIS (management information systems) department presented the alternative bids for a new online cybersecurity contract that was previously requested by the board. The Board approved Technology Director Chris Gunderson’s recommendation to contract with FRSecure.
An update to the five-year construction plan indicates several proposed projects including improved railroad crossings, overlays, clearing, sidewalks, patching and treatment options.
Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich requested a reallocation of funding for the “critical infrastructure of our radio system.” The allocation would bring several MIS positions back to the Sheriff’s Department and ultimately bring cost-savings to the county. The reallocation was approved.
Snyder expressed concern with the DNR potentially not allowing public motorized access on county land set to be acquired by the DNR.
The next regular County Board meeting will be Tuesday, March 28 in the County Board Room or can be live-streamed on www.watchictv.org.
