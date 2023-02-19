Speaking at the Itasca County board meeting on Feb. 7, Commissioner Terry Snyder acknowledged the disappointment of losing the Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) project, while weighing in on a decision as whether to grant a county tax abatement for Yanmar Compact Equipment, formerly ASV.

“Last week, we lost a $450-million economic piece that we had hoped to have,” said Snyder. “I’m supporting the request, it’s important to support our existing businesses and to expand in the area. We are economically limited here, and I will do anything I can to enhance the economic development in our communities.”


