Speaking at the Itasca County board meeting on Feb. 7, Commissioner Terry Snyder acknowledged the disappointment of losing the Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) project, while weighing in on a decision as whether to grant a county tax abatement for Yanmar Compact Equipment, formerly ASV.
“Last week, we lost a $450-million economic piece that we had hoped to have,” said Snyder. “I’m supporting the request, it’s important to support our existing businesses and to expand in the area. We are economically limited here, and I will do anything I can to enhance the economic development in our communities.”
Just days after HEW announced they will not build their planned OSB mill in Cohasset, the board members recognized the importance of supporting local business and Yanmar is a big one for the area.
With plans to build a 32,000 square foot expansion to their existing facility, Yanmar pledged a minimum of 115 new jobs for the area within two years of the expansion becoming operable.
County Board Chairman Burl Ives echoed Snyder’s support of Yanmar, “This is a great company, and they could have moved this anywhere they wanted to, but they decided to build it here. Only issue I have is the interest rate, but I want to see this company survive and do well, and I think they have a good vision. Yanmar could take them into the next step and the big market.”
After the abatement request passed unanimously, Ives doubled down on the board’s support of Yanmar, “Good luck, employ people, and if we can help you in the future, please come to us.”
Another highlight during Tuesday’s meeting was a legislative call from State House Representative Ben Davis (R-District 6A). Ben Davis said he has been busy after he and his wife welcomed their seventh child, but that has not prevented him from “dropping some bills” on the House floor. Davis has been “really fighting for the No Patient Left Alone Act,” which establishes rights for patients or residents to choose to have a support person present while receiving care services. “Many hospitals weren’t allowing someone to sit by their side, and people were dying all alone by themselves without any family members.”
Aside from the No Patient Left Behind Act, Davis says he is focused on securing 1.5 million dollars in improvements for Cohasset and Grand Rapids sewer systems, food-shelf funding, and local energy assistance due to the “Blackout Bill” being passed. Davis, who sits on the Energy and Climate Committee insists he’s “more interested in the energy part than the climate part.”
In speaking on the loss of the HEW project, Davis had this to say: “The old school Democrat party doesn’t exist” the Democrat party that’s in control here are radicals and they are extreme, and they are going to destroy this state.
Ives requested Davis give legislative priority to securing funds for US Highway 169 improvements in Grand Rapids, expressing concerns that MNDOT may overlook Itasca County and the dollars needed. “Dollars are going to be scarce; we need to request the full boat.”
Other business on the agenda included:
· Kelly Chandler of Public Health is seeking to contract with Rose Robinson, whose role would be to work with local families on addressing unmet needs with local programs, by interviewing individuals and hosting community forums. Robinson will have particular focus on the youth from Leech Lake Reservation and Itasca County. The grant request was approved.
· An update on the pumping and water level maintenance at the Canisteo Pit. The DNR explained a delicate process of pumping water out of the mine without disrupting the surrounding environment and must consider things such as invasive species, state statutes, snowmelt, and smelt.
· Minnesota Power and Great River Energy handed out maps for the “Northland Reliability Project,” and presented to the board. The project consists of building an additional substation in the Iron Range and replacing and upgrading existing power lines between there and a 150-mile-long route to Becker, MN. Two weeks ago, they finished community and public engagement meetings portion of the project and continue to identify the best route to Becker. This project is not expected to begin construction until 2027 and estimates it will create 150 union labor jobs for the area.
· The State of Minnesota owes backpay to the county for not reimbursing the county 50% of probation department salaries as agreed upon, having only reimbursed approximately 26% at this point.
The board will hold a work session meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 and a regular session at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.