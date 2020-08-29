The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a regular session meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Commissioners addressed an application for the repurchase of the tax-forfeited parcel by Robert and Lori Branville. This would grant the repurchase of East Quarter (E1/4) of Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4 SE1/4), Section Seventeen (17), Township Fifty-seven (57), Range Twenty-two (22) after it was forfeited in 2019 for non-payment. Commissioners first looked at the application in June and requested more information be brought forward. Since then more information was provided, the property was cleaned up and approved by Itasca County Environmental Services.
“Just a brief summary of what was collected. There were 47 tires, 2,700 pounds of metals, and 26,880 pounds of garbage removed from the site,” Land Commissioner Kory Cease stated.
The resolution was approved with Commissioner Ben Denucci voting against.
In other business, commissioners addressed on the following items:
Recognized four new county employees including Darin Johnson, corrections deputy; Jaqueline Destache, assistant county attorney-entry; Lustin Lee, assistant county attorney-entry; and Kent Demarais, corrections deputy. A farewell was given to Assessor/Appraiser I Travis Westlake as his last day of employment was Aug. 28 after more than five months of service.
Approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of August 28, 2020, in the amount of $1,561,426.70.
Approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for August 2020, in the amount of $746,614.06.
Received a situational COVID-19 in Itasca County Update from Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler.
Received an update from Land Commissioner Kory Cease on the use of county parks during COVID-19.
Authorized County Administrator Brett Skyles to hire a consultant or outside counsel to assist with matters related to property acquisition for the construction of the new correctional facility. Commissioner Burl Ives voted against the motion.
Andy Arens gave a presentation regarding the 2019 Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District Accomplishments report.
Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda which included the following items:
Approved the IMCare Q2 2020 Financial Statements.
Authorized the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire Highway Easement across State Lands for Itasca County Road Number 598, project number 598-001-M.
Authorized the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire Highway Easement across Tax Forfeit lands for Itasca County Road (CR) 349.
Authorized the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire Highway Easement across Tax Forfeit lands for Itasca County Road (CR) 327.
Adopted the Resolution RE: Authorizing and Fixing the Terms of Sale for the 2020 Tax-Forfeited land sale on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board Room of the County Courthouse.
Accepted grant money from the Northeast Minnesota Emergency Communications Board. The amount is not to exceed the approved amount of $74,956.
Adopted the Resolution Re: Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the County of Itasca on Behalf of its County Attorney and Sheriff and authorize Itasca County Board Chair Ben Denucci, Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles, Sheriff Victor Williams, and County Attorney Matti Adam to sign the State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements and Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment to CJDN Subscriber Agreement between the Itasca County and the State of Minnesota.
